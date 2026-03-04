Top Police and Anti-Crime Directors Replaced to Ensure Election Integrity in Bulgaria

Bulgaria Warned: Gasoline Could Hit €1.50 if Oil Reaches 100 Dollars per Barrel
In Bulgaria, fuel industry experts warn that if oil prices reach USD 100 per barrel, gasoline at the pump could exceed €1.50 per liter.
HOT: » Since Bulgaria adopted the euro in January 2026, how do you think this change will affect the country in the future?
The Ministry of Interior has announced the dismissal of several top officials, including the heads of the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime, the General Directorate for National Police, and the General Directorate for Gendarmerie, Special Operations and Combating Terrorism. The outgoing directors are Boyan Raev, Zahari Vaskov, and Nikolay Nikolov, respectively, according to a statement from the ministry.
The Ministry emphasized that new appointments for these positions will be made in due course, with selection criteria focused on authority, integrity, and extensive professional experience. Acting Minister Emil Dechev also noted that 23 of the 28 regional directorates have already seen leadership changes, with the remaining five pending replacement.
Dechev explained that the reshuffles are part of a broader plan to ensure the Ministry of Interior is fully prepared for the upcoming elections. He stressed that even the newly appointed directors of regional directorates are not guaranteed permanence, and any clear violations of the law could result in further replacements.
The acting minister added that he has personally met with some of the dismissed regional directors, while his team held discussions with others. He justified the mass changes by underscoring the need for trust in the leadership of regional directorates to guarantee fair, lawful, and democratic elections.
In addition to the top-level leadership, changes are expected at the level of directors of regional police departments, with a comprehensive review underway. “We began with the highest positions – the chief secretary and deputy chief secretary – moved down to regional directorates, and now we are reviewing the directors of regional police departments,” Dechev stated.
The Ministry indicated that these measures aim to strengthen oversight and maintain confidence in the integrity of election-related work across Bulgaria.
Today, Acting Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov stated after a Security Council meeting at the Council of Ministers that Bulgaria is not facing a direct military threat and is not participating in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
Former Defense Minister Todor Tagarev and Captain 1st Rank Vasil Danov, a member of the Board of the Atlantic Council of Bulgaria, discussed on Nova TV the potential threats to the country amid rising tensions in the Middle East and the implications for n
Before the Security Council meeting at the Council of Ministers, GERB leader Boyko Borissov stressed the gravity of the current international situation, emphasizing that the war in Ukraine represents a far greater threat to Bulgaria than the unfolding con
Former Bulgarian Defense Minister Todor Tagarev has warned that Iran possesses a wide range of missiles, some of which are capable of reaching Bulgarian territory
Alpha Research has released a new survey projecting that five parties are likely to enter Bulgaria’s National Assembly following the April 19 early elections
Bulgaria's Acting Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov defined the launch of a ballistic missile from Iran toward Turkey as a serious and dangerous escalation, confirming that the projectile was intercepted and destroyed by NATO missile defense systems.
Novinite 2025 in Review: A Year That Tested Bulgaria and the World
A Disgraceful Betrayal: Bulgaria's Shameful Entry into Trump's Board of Peace