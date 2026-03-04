Bulgaria: Interim Minister of Regional Development Steps Down

Angelina Boneva, the Acting Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, has resigned from her position due to health reasons, the caretaker government announced.

In the interim, the responsibilities of the ministry will be carried out by the current Deputy Minister of Regional Development, Nikolay Naydenov, who also serves as a senior assistant at the University of Architecture, Civil Engineering and Geodesy.

Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov will submit a proposal to President Iliana Yotova to formally approve Boneva’s resignation and appoint Naydenov as the new Minister of Regional Development and Public Works.

This move ensures continuity at the ministry while the transition is completed, with Naydenov overseeing the department’s operations until the official appointment is confirmed.