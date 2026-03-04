Bulgaria: Interim Minister of Regional Development Steps Down

Bulgaria Warned: Gasoline Could Hit €1.50 if Oil Reaches 100 Dollars per Barrel
In Bulgaria, fuel industry experts warn that if oil prices reach USD 100 per barrel, gasoline at the pump could exceed €1.50 per liter.
HOT: » Since Bulgaria adopted the euro in January 2026, how do you think this change will affect the country in the future?
Angelina Boneva, the Acting Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, has resigned from her position due to health reasons, the caretaker government announced.
In the interim, the responsibilities of the ministry will be carried out by the current Deputy Minister of Regional Development, Nikolay Naydenov, who also serves as a senior assistant at the University of Architecture, Civil Engineering and Geodesy.
Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov will submit a proposal to President Iliana Yotova to formally approve Boneva’s resignation and appoint Naydenov as the new Minister of Regional Development and Public Works.
This move ensures continuity at the ministry while the transition is completed, with Naydenov overseeing the department’s operations until the official appointment is confirmed.
Today, Acting Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov stated after a Security Council meeting at the Council of Ministers that Bulgaria is not facing a direct military threat and is not participating in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
Former Defense Minister Todor Tagarev and Captain 1st Rank Vasil Danov, a member of the Board of the Atlantic Council of Bulgaria, discussed on Nova TV the potential threats to the country amid rising tensions in the Middle East and the implications for n
Before the Security Council meeting at the Council of Ministers, GERB leader Boyko Borissov stressed the gravity of the current international situation, emphasizing that the war in Ukraine represents a far greater threat to Bulgaria than the unfolding con
Former Bulgarian Defense Minister Todor Tagarev has warned that Iran possesses a wide range of missiles, some of which are capable of reaching Bulgarian territory
Alpha Research has released a new survey projecting that five parties are likely to enter Bulgaria’s National Assembly following the April 19 early elections
Bulgaria's Acting Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov defined the launch of a ballistic missile from Iran toward Turkey as a serious and dangerous escalation, confirming that the projectile was intercepted and destroyed by NATO missile defense systems.
Novinite 2025 in Review: A Year That Tested Bulgaria and the World
A Disgraceful Betrayal: Bulgaria's Shameful Entry into Trump's Board of Peace