Bulgaria: Turkey Clarifies Missile from Iran Was Not Targeting Its Territory

Turkish officials have clarified that the missile fired from Iran, which was intercepted by NATO air defense systems in the eastern Mediterranean, was not aimed at Turkey. According to an anonymous source, the missile was likely intended for a military base in Cyprus but deviated from its intended path.

The Turkish Ministry of National Defense earlier confirmed that the ballistic missile, detected as heading toward Turkish airspace, was successfully neutralized by NATO’s air and missile defense forces.

Burhanettin Duran, head of the presidential communications directorate, emphasized Turkey’s readiness to protect its territory. He stated that a missile, which had passed over Iraq and Syria before approaching Turkish airspace near Hatay, was intercepted, and debris from the interceptor fell in an open area in Dörtyol without causing injuries or damage.

Duran highlighted that Turkish institutions monitored the situation in real time and remain fully coordinated. He assured that all necessary measures will be taken to defend the country’s airspace and territory, and any hostile actions would be responded to according to international law. He also noted ongoing consultations and cooperation with NATO and allied partners.

The official stressed that all parties should avoid steps that could further escalate tensions or expand conflicts in the region. He called on media outlets and social media users to exercise caution, avoid spreading unverified information, and rely on official sources to prevent public panic and disinformation.

Under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s leadership, Turkey continues intensive diplomatic efforts to maintain peace and stability, protect civilians, and resolve regional issues through international law. Duran concluded by underlining the importance of national unity and solidarity, stating that all Turkish institutions remain fully engaged and committed to reducing regional tensions and contributing to peaceful solutions.

