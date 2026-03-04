Bulgarian Posts Stops Deliveries to Israel, Iran, and Gulf States After Airspace Closures

Society | March 4, 2026, Wednesday // 15:40
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Posts Stops Deliveries to Israel, Iran, and Gulf States After Airspace Closures

Bulgarian Posts has announced a temporary halt on accepting shipments to several Middle Eastern countries. The affected destinations include Israel, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Iran, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.

The suspension is a response to the widespread cancellation of flights and the closure of airspace in the region. Airlines grounded their services following joint air strikes by Israel and the United States on Iran, which took place on Sunday.

This measure comes as the first evacuation flights for Bulgarian citizens stranded in conflict-affected areas begin today, ensuring the safety and return of nationals amid the ongoing regional instability.

