Bulgaria Launches Special Flights to Bring Citizens Home Amid Middle East Tensions

Bulgaria has launched the evacuation of its citizens from the Middle East, with organized flights departing today and tomorrow from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Oman, according to the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

Specialized flights have been arranged through the airlines GullivAir and Bulgaria Air, as well as the State Aviation Operator, to ensure the safe return of Bulgarian nationals. GullivAir received the necessary permits to operate a flight to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, with a 326-seat aircraft transporting citizens who previously registered their wish to return home. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is compiling and updating passenger lists.

Earlier this morning, a Boeing 737 of Bulgaria Air departed from Vasil Levski Airport in Sofia to Salalah International Airport in Oman. This aircraft is scheduled for a return flight tomorrow, bringing Bulgarian citizens back from Oman. Additionally, the state aviation operator is flying to Abu Dhabi today with a government aircraft that has 90 seats, facilitating the repatriation of more citizens.

Bulgaria Air is also running emergency flights on March 4 and 5 to evacuate tourists stranded in Oman and Dubai due to the escalating situation in the Middle East. These operations are coordinated closely with Bulgarian authorities and international aviation organizations to maintain passenger and crew safety. The March 4 flight will send a Boeing 737-314 with 148 seats to Oman, while a combined flight from Oman and Dubai on March 5 is expected to land in Sofia at 17:50.

All flights are operating under enhanced security protocols along pre-agreed routes, with intermediate stops for refueling. The Airbus A320 aircraft LZ-FBI, carrying passengers from both destinations on March 5, has a capacity of 180 seats, with the total number of passengers being continually updated based on the situation. The ministry emphasizes ongoing coordination with relevant authorities and airlines to guarantee a timely and secure return for all Bulgarians wishing to come home.