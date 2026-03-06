Bulgaria Posts One of EU’s Sharpest Producer Price Surges in January

Business » INDUSTRY | March 5, 2026, Thursday // 14:45
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Posts One of EU’s Sharpest Producer Price Surges in January

Industrial producer prices across the euro area and the European Union moved higher in January 2026 on a monthly basis, yet remained below their levels from a year earlier, according to Eurostat data. In contrast, Bulgaria recorded one of the most pronounced increases both compared to December and year-on-year.

In the eurozone, producer prices advanced by 0.7% in January compared with the previous month, while in the EU the rise reached 0.8%. This followed declines of 0.3% and 0.4% respectively in December 2025.

Bulgaria, however, registered a significantly sharper monthly jump. Industrial producer prices climbed by 7.1% in January after a 1.4% increase in December. Among EU member states, only Estonia reported a stronger monthly surge, with prices rising by 13.7%.

On an annual basis, the overall European trend remained negative. Compared with January 2025, producer prices in the euro area fell by 2.1%, deepening slightly from the 2.0% drop recorded a month earlier. Across the EU, the annual decline stood at 1.9%, matching December’s decrease.

Bulgaria again diverged from this pattern. Producer prices in the country increased by 11.7% year-on-year in January 2026, accelerating from a 9.8% rise at the end of 2025. Here too, Estonia was the only country with a slightly stronger annual increase, at 11.9%.

Industry » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: producer, prices, euro, Bulgaria, EU

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Warned: Gasoline Could Hit €1.50 if Oil Reaches 100 Dollars per Barrel

In Bulgaria, fuel industry experts warn that if oil prices reach USD 100 per barrel, gasoline at the pump could exceed €1.50 per liter.

Business » Energy | March 6, 2026, Friday // 23:00

President Yotova: Bulgaria Faces No Immediate Threat from Middle East Conflict, Evacuations Proceed Smoothly

President Iliana Yotova has stated that Bulgaria currently faces no immediate threat from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. At this stage, she emphasized, there is no need to convene the National Security Advisory Council, noting that all risks are

Politics | March 6, 2026, Friday // 11:50

Winter Season in Bulgaria's Bansko Impacted by Cancellations from Israeli Tourists

The ongoing escalation in the Middle East has prompted a significant wave of cancellations among Israeli tourists planning to visit Bulgarian ski resorts, particularly in Bansko

Business » Tourism | March 6, 2026, Friday // 11:00

Interim PM: The Bulgarian Government Analyzes Relocation of U.S. Planes from Sofia Airport

Caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov confirmed in parliament that he has asked the Minister of Defense, Atanas Zapryanov, to study the possibility of relocating U.S. military aircraft currently stationed at Sofia’s civilian airport, ensuring they have t

Politics | March 6, 2026, Friday // 10:20

Bulgaria Faces Rising Fuel Prices as Middle East Conflict Pushes Costs Higher

Fuel prices in Bulgaria have already begun to climb in some areas, with gas station owners linking the increase to the escalating conflict in the Middle East

Business » Energy | March 6, 2026, Friday // 10:03

Bulgaria Friday Forecast: Sunshine in the West, Clouds and Light Rain in the East

On Friday, March 6, Bulgaria will experience varying weather across its regions. In the eastern part of the country, skies will remain mostly cloudy, with light rain possible in some areas during the afternoon

Society » Environment | March 5, 2026, Thursday // 17:02
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Industry

Trump’s Tariff Decisions Could Shake Bulgaria’s Automotive Industry

US President Donald Trump has stepped back from his earlier threat to raise global tariffs to 15%, leaving current rates on US exports at 10%

Business » Industry | February 25, 2026, Wednesday // 15:59

The EU “Wine Package”: Opportunities and Challenges for Bulgaria

The European Union remains the world’s largest producer, consumer, and exporter of wine, according to the European Parliamentary Research Service.

Business » Industry | February 25, 2026, Wednesday // 12:00

Massive Argentine Sunflower Arrivals Threaten Bulgaria’s Domestic Market, Producers Warn

Bulgarian grain producers are warning of a surge in sunflower imports from Argentina, raising concerns over both market stability and food safety

Business » Industry | February 23, 2026, Monday // 13:03

Bulgaria Allocates €7 Million to Modernize Varna and Burgas Terminals

The Ministry of Transport and Communications has greenlit four strategic projects aimed at enhancing intermodal operations and modernizing Bulgaria’s key logistics terminals

Business » Industry | February 22, 2026, Sunday // 11:05

Industry and Investment Drive Bulgaria into the EU’s Top Economic Performers

Bulgaria’s economy continued to show steady momentum throughout 2025, placing the country among the fastest-growing economies in the European Union, according to data presented by the Ministry of Economy and Industry

Business » Industry | February 15, 2026, Sunday // 10:49

Bulgaria Produced 66 Million Litres of Wine in 2025 Despite Challenging Weather

In 2025, Bulgarian wineries produced a total of 66 million litres of wine, according to Krasimir Koev, Executive Director of the Executive Agency on Vine and Wine.

Business » Industry | February 14, 2026, Saturday // 09:17
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria