Bulgaria Secures LNG at Pre-Crisis Prices Amid Middle East Turmoil

Business » ENERGY | March 4, 2026, Wednesday // 15:10
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Secures LNG at Pre-Crisis Prices Amid Middle East Turmoil

Energy Minister Traycho Traykov briefed Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov that Bulgaria has received liquefied natural gas under contracts concluded before the recent escalation in the Middle East. The agreed prices are considerably lower than current market quotations, providing greater predictability for the domestic energy market at a time when global gas and oil prices are climbing sharply.

At the LNG terminal near Alexandroupolis, unloading is nearing completion of a second cargo designated for Bulgargaz for 2026. The tanker carries 100 million cubic meters of gas intended for Bulgaria. The shipment was loaded at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal in the United States, owned by Cheniere Energy, with Shell acting as supplier. The volumes now being discharged are expected to meet the needs of Bulgargaz clients for the present month.

Since June 2022, Bulgargaz has arranged 22 direct LNG deliveries through terminals in Greece and Turkey. Seventeen of these consignments originated from the United States, while the remainder came from Norway and Algeria.

During the extraordinary Council of Ministers meeting convened in response to the Gulf crisis, Minister Traykov underlined that Bulgaria maintains a limited but tangible safeguard against market turbulence. While spot markets are reacting sharply to developments in the region, current domestic supplies are arriving under previously negotiated terms, reflecting pre-crisis price levels. A key element of stability remains the long-term natural gas agreement with Azerbaijan.

According to Traykov, the present delivery demonstrates the effectiveness of diversification efforts aimed at ensuring secure supply and shielding consumers from abrupt price increases. He added that the government continues to follow international market trends closely and, in coordination with state-owned energy companies, is implementing measures to preserve supply security and maintain the competitiveness of both the sector and end users.

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: prices, Bulgaria, LNG

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Warned: Gasoline Could Hit €1.50 if Oil Reaches 100 Dollars per Barrel

In Bulgaria, fuel industry experts warn that if oil prices reach USD 100 per barrel, gasoline at the pump could exceed €1.50 per liter.

Business » Energy | March 6, 2026, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria Friday Forecast: Sunshine in the West, Clouds and Light Rain in the East

On Friday, March 6, Bulgaria will experience varying weather across its regions. In the eastern part of the country, skies will remain mostly cloudy, with light rain possible in some areas during the afternoon

Society » Environment | March 5, 2026, Thursday // 17:02

Only in Bulgaria: Children’s Fractures Treated with Pizza Cardboard

In Razlog, medical staff faced two unusual cases within a single week, where broken limbs of young children were immobilized using cardboard instead of proper splints.

Society » Health | March 5, 2026, Thursday // 16:36

Tour Operators Allege Preferential Evacuations from Dubai as Bulgarians Remain Stranded

The Association of Tour Operators and Travel Agents “Future for Tourism” (OBT) has urged the authorities to ensure equal treatment of Bulgarian citizens awaiting evacuation from Dubai

Business » Tourism | March 5, 2026, Thursday // 16:02

Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria, Covering 20,000 km Across Cities and Roads

Google Street View cars are back on Bulgarian roads, starting a new mapping tour that will span from March 5 until the end of October.

Society | March 5, 2026, Thursday // 15:48

Bulgaria Tops EU Unemployment Rankings with Record Low 3.1% in January

Unemployment across the euro area reached a new historic low in January 2026, easing to 6.1% from 6.2% in December 2025, according to Eurostat. At EU level, the jobless rate also edged down, standing at 5.8% compared with 5.9% a month earlier.

Society | March 5, 2026, Thursday // 15:31
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Energy

Bulgaria: 98% of High Electricity Bill Complaints Come from Households Using Electric Heating

In Bulgaria, the overwhelming majority of complaints about high electricity bills are coming from households that rely on electricity for heating, particularly through air conditioners, the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) reported

Business » Energy | March 5, 2026, Thursday // 13:01

Bulgaria's Energy Minister: Fuel Price Hike Minimal, Gas and Electricity Supplies Stable Until April

Acting Energy Minister Traycho Traykov commented on Nova TV that the recent rise in fuel prices in Bulgaria is modest, with gasoline and diesel increasing by just three cents, reflecting crude oil quotations

Business » Energy | March 5, 2026, Thursday // 12:33

Bulgaria Launches Gas Station Checks Amid Middle East Conflict Fears

The Consumer Protection Commission in Bulgaria has launched checks at fuel stations across the country to determine whether retail prices have risen and, if so, whether such increases are justified

Business » Energy | March 4, 2026, Wednesday // 14:43

March Natural Gas Rates in Bulgaria See Minimal Rise Amid Lower Demand

The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) has set the price of natural gas for March 2026 at 32.60 euros per megawatt-hour, excluding access, transmission, excise, and VAT charges

Business » Energy | February 27, 2026, Friday // 15:18

Bulgaria Emerges as Key Energy Hub as US Eyes LNG Transit via Vertical Gas Corridor

By the end of 2026, Bulgaria will significantly increase its role as a regional energy hub, as the country’s gas transmission capacity from Greece is set to rise by 50%, while the interconnection with Romania will see its capacity doubled

Business » Energy | February 27, 2026, Friday // 09:07

Lukoil Threatens Bulgaria with International Lawsuit Over Asset Seizure

Russian oil company Lukoil has formally accused Bulgaria of unlawfully seizing its assets in the country, signaling its intention to pursue legal action.

Business » Energy | February 26, 2026, Thursday // 13:08
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria