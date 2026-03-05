Bulgaria Launches Gas Station Checks Amid Middle East Conflict Fears

The Consumer Protection Commission in Bulgaria has launched checks at fuel stations across the country to determine whether retail prices have risen and, if so, whether such increases are justified. Economy Minister Irina Shtonova announced the measure at a briefing at the Council of Ministers, addressing public concerns that the conflict in the Middle East and a potential blockade of the Strait of Hormuz could trigger a fuel shortage or sharp price hikes in Bulgaria.

According to Shtonova, the country currently holds fuel reserves purchased at earlier price levels, which should limit immediate upward pressure. The collected data from the inspections will be reviewed to establish whether any price adjustments comply with the law. Under the Euro Law, penalties for violations range from 5,000 to 100,000 leva (2,500 euros to 50,000 euros), and can reach up to 200,000 leva in cases of repeat offenses.

The minister clarified that while the Consumer Protection Commission does not possess extensive powers in this field, it will coordinate closely with other competent institutions. A joint meeting has already been scheduled to exchange information and ensure active oversight.

Shtonova stated that no short-term impact on the Bulgarian economy is expected as a result of the Middle East tensions. However, given the rapidly evolving situation, authorities are closely monitoring developments and implementing preventive and operational steps where necessary.

She also addressed widespread complaints regarding unusually high electricity bills for January. Of the approximately 8,000 signals submitted by consumers, only one has so far been deemed justified - a result she described as difficult to explain. The ministry is awaiting consolidated data from the Consumer Protection Commission and continues to analyze the issue. Contacts have also been established with the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission, with expectations for more active involvement from its side.