Bulgaria Sees No Immediate Migration Risk as Greece Braces for Possible Wave

Bulgarian authorities do not register heightened migratory pressure at this stage. Following a government meeting, Deputy Interior Minister Ivan Anchev stated that there are currently no indicators suggesting an increase in migration flows toward the country.

He clarified that only one individual had been detained at the entry border, and that person is not an Iranian national but a citizen of another state. There are no reported cases of irregular migrants within the country or attempting to leave its territory. According to Anchev, there are no grounds for public concern related to potential migration waves linked to ongoing military tensions in the Middle East.

The deputy minister added that even in the medium term, institutions do not anticipate a rise in migratory risk. However, he acknowledged that developments will depend on how the situation around Iran and the broader region evolves.

In contrast, Greece continues to face sustained migratory pressure and is preparing for a possible significant increase in arrivals amid escalating conflict in the Middle East. Authorities in the Evros region reported the arrest of a trafficker transporting 11 undocumented migrants who had crossed the land border with Turkey.

Greek police are intensifying checks along key routes, including the Alexandroupolis-Thessaloniki corridor, commonly used for human smuggling. Drivers are being cautioned against picking up unknown passengers. Although fencing has limited crossings along parts of the land border, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has indicated that an additional five kilometers of barrier are needed along the Maritsa River, where illegal entry persists.

Maritime routes also remain active. The coast guard notes that boats continue to reach the Aegean islands, making it difficult to fully curb arrivals by sea. In the past 24 hours alone, 88 migrants were rescued off the coast of Crete after traveling by boat from Turkey.

The Greek Ministry of Migration is reportedly in discussions with other European states regarding the establishment of refugee facilities in Africa to accommodate individuals not eligible for asylum within the EU. Greek authorities express concern that further military escalation in the Middle East could trigger a substantial wave of migrants toward Europe, with the Aegean islands expected to be among the primary entry points.