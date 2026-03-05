BREAKING: Bulgaria's Defense Minister Orders Security Review After Iranian Missile Fired Toward NATO Airspace

Bulgaria is reassessing its position regarding the risks posed by the conflict in the Middle East. Acting Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov announced that the Ministry of Defense will conduct an urgent analysis of threats and risks following recent developments in the region.

According to Zapryanov, the events of this morning, including the first-time ballistic missile launches from Iranian territory toward Turkey (a NATO member) as well as the recent provocations involving missiles fired toward Cyprus, fundamentally change the previous assessments, which had concluded that there was no immediate danger to Bulgaria.

At the moment, an urgent session is being held at the Ministry of Defense to evaluate the changed conditions of the conflict, now extending beyond the direct involvement of three countries. The analysis will redefine risks and identify necessary measures. Zapryanov has proposed that the Prime Minister convene a Security Council based on these assessments to make relevant state decisions and notify appropriate authorities, including the National Assembly.

The Defense Minister stressed that Bulgaria is now taking a more cautious approach, recognizing that provocations targeting NATO and European countries alter the previous risk calculations. While the country will not participate in military operations related to the US and Israeli actions against Iran, Bulgarian military structures remain fully aligned with NATO obligations. Zapryanov reiterated that NATO membership offers Bulgaria a protective shield rather than making it an automatic target.

The reassessment follows Turkey’s successful interception of an Iranian ballistic missile. The missile, launched from Iran and passing through Iraqi and Syrian airspace, was neutralized by NATO air and missile defense systems over Syria, near Qamishli in northeastern Syria, close to the Turkish border. Debris from the interceptor fell in the Dortyol district of Hatay province, with authorities confirming that fragments belonged to the defense system, not the incoming missile. No casualties or injuries were reported.

Incirlik Air Base in southern Turkey, which hosts over 1,000 U.S. military personnel, remains under Turkish control. The Turkish Ministry of National Defense emphasized the country’s readiness and capability to protect its territory and citizens, reaffirming its commitment to regional stability and peace. Officials warned that any hostile actions against Turkey would be met with appropriate responses while consultations with NATO and allied countries continue.

The missile interception prevented a potential direct attack on a NATO member, which could have triggered Article 5 collective defense obligations and risked broader regional or global escalation.

Statements from Burhanettin Duran, Head of Communications for Turkey’s Ministry of National Defense, highlighted the coordinated real-time monitoring of the situation. Turkey confirmed that all necessary measures to defend its territory and airspace would be implemented without hesitation and that responses to any hostile acts would remain within international law.

Turkish authorities urged media and social media users to exercise caution, verify reports, and avoid spreading unconfirmed information that could create public panic. The Turkish government reaffirmed its diplomatic efforts under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to maintain peace, stability, and dialogue in the region, emphasizing that Turkey’s greatest strength lies in national unity and institutional coordination.

Turkey will continue to act constructively to prevent further escalation, protect civilians, and resolve issues through peaceful, lawful means, while monitoring ongoing developments in the Middle East closely.