Bulgaria’s Businesses Adjust Smoothly in the First Two Months of Euro Adoption

Bulgarian businesses remain strongly supportive of the country’s eurozone membership, according to the January survey conducted by Alfa Research, which monitors public attitudes toward the adoption of the euro. The first poll following the currency transition showed that approval levels remained steady at 67%, with 53% fully approving and 14% moderately approving. Company leaders highlighted the benefits of having their money recognized across 20 additional European countries, with 72% reporting full (50%) or moderate (22%) satisfaction with the new opportunities.

The initial two months following the euro introduction reveal a stable and predictable business environment. Companies have gone through an active adaptation phase that demanded both organizational and technical adjustments, yet the process proceeded without major disruptions for either markets or consumers. Entrepreneurs focused on updating accounting and commercial systems, configuring cash registers, and aligning internal operations with the new currency. Thanks to thorough preparation and the fixed conversion rate of 1 euro = 1.95583 leva, nearly all companies quickly aligned their activities with the legal requirements.

Dual pricing in euros and leva, required until August 8, 2026, also demanded careful attention. In the first weeks, businesses were particularly meticulous when recalculating and rounding prices, with stronger institutional oversight helping ensure compliance. Roughly 7% of inspected companies were found to have minor violations.

Several positive effects are already becoming apparent from the transition. Companies working with eurozone partners can now make payments in the same currency, reducing costs and improving financial planning. For many businesses, the currency switch has also served as an opportunity to modernize internal processes and increase operational efficiency.

Results from the latest national representative survey by Alfa Research show that 74% of businesses report no difficulties in connection with the euro introduction, while 82% describe the overall process as smooth. These findings confirm that companies of all sizes and sectors are navigating the change confidently, operating in an environment where the euro has now become the standard.

