Bulgaria’s March Forecast: Temperatures from Minus 7 to 26 Degrees, Variable Precipitation Expected

Bulgaria Warned: Gasoline Could Hit €1.50 if Oil Reaches 100 Dollars per Barrel
In Bulgaria, fuel industry experts warn that if oil prices reach USD 100 per barrel, gasoline at the pump could exceed €1.50 per liter.
HOT: » Since Bulgaria adopted the euro in January 2026, how do you think this change will affect the country in the future?
The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) has released the weather forecast for March, indicating that temperatures across Bulgaria will vary between minus 7 and minus 2 degrees at their lowest, and between 21 and 26 degrees at their highest. Overall, monthly temperatures are expected to stay close to the seasonal norm, with precipitation levels around or slightly below average.
In Northern Bulgaria and the highlands, average temperatures for March are expected between 5 and 7 degrees, while along the Black Sea coast and in the southern regions, they will range from 6 to 9 degrees. Mountain areas will remain colder, with averages between minus 8 and minus 2 degrees. Precipitation in the plains is forecast at 40 to 60 liters per square meter, and in the mountains between 50 and 90 liters per square meter.
March will begin with mostly sunny and relatively warm weather, with daytime highs reaching, and in some areas exceeding, 15 degrees. Cooler conditions are expected along the Black Sea coast and in lowlands and valleys, where low clouds or morning fog may persist. Around March 3 and March 5-6, cloud cover will increase slightly, but without major precipitation, accompanied by a slight drop in daytime temperatures. Towards the end of the first ten-day period, a shift in atmospheric circulation is expected, bringing colder air and some precipitation. Snow will initially fall above 1500–1600 meters, gradually lowering the snow line, producing an uneven and temporary snow cover in higher elevations.
In the second ten-day period, the probability of precipitation will remain low at the start, with alternating sunny and cloudy intervals and temperatures near or slightly above normal. Midway through this period, the likelihood of widespread precipitation increases, accompanied by a drop in temperatures. Later in the ten-day span, skies will clear more often, temperatures will rise, and occasional rain or snow is possible, particularly around March 19.
The third ten-day period is expected to feature temperatures close to climatic norms. Most areas will start with sunny conditions, but after March 23, variable weather with frequent precipitation is forecast, including occasional heavy rainfall. Astronomical spring officially begins on March 20 at 16:46.
On Friday, March 6, Bulgaria will experience varying weather across its regions. In the eastern part of the country, skies will remain mostly cloudy, with light rain possible in some areas during the afternoon
Thursday will see a marked change in Bulgaria’s weather, with mostly cloudy skies and widespread precipitation across many areas in Western and Central regions, according to the NIMH forecast for March 5.
Wednesday will bring predominantly sunny conditions across Bulgaria, though patches of morning fog are expected in some plains and low-lying areas before visibility improves.
Atmospheric pressure across the country remains above the seasonal norm and is expected to stay relatively stable in the coming days.
Minimum temperatures are set to fall below freezing in parts of the country overnight into Friday, reaching between -3°C and 2°C, while Sofia is expected to see lows of around -2°C, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.
On Thursday, February 26, cloudiness across the country will gradually disperse, giving way to predominantly sunny conditions in most areas.
Novinite 2025 in Review: A Year That Tested Bulgaria and the World
A Disgraceful Betrayal: Bulgaria's Shameful Entry into Trump's Board of Peace