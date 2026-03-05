Bulgaria’s March Forecast: Temperatures from Minus 7 to 26 Degrees, Variable Precipitation Expected

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) has released the weather forecast for March, indicating that temperatures across Bulgaria will vary between minus 7 and minus 2 degrees at their lowest, and between 21 and 26 degrees at their highest. Overall, monthly temperatures are expected to stay close to the seasonal norm, with precipitation levels around or slightly below average.

In Northern Bulgaria and the highlands, average temperatures for March are expected between 5 and 7 degrees, while along the Black Sea coast and in the southern regions, they will range from 6 to 9 degrees. Mountain areas will remain colder, with averages between minus 8 and minus 2 degrees. Precipitation in the plains is forecast at 40 to 60 liters per square meter, and in the mountains between 50 and 90 liters per square meter.

March will begin with mostly sunny and relatively warm weather, with daytime highs reaching, and in some areas exceeding, 15 degrees. Cooler conditions are expected along the Black Sea coast and in lowlands and valleys, where low clouds or morning fog may persist. Around March 3 and March 5-6, cloud cover will increase slightly, but without major precipitation, accompanied by a slight drop in daytime temperatures. Towards the end of the first ten-day period, a shift in atmospheric circulation is expected, bringing colder air and some precipitation. Snow will initially fall above 1500–1600 meters, gradually lowering the snow line, producing an uneven and temporary snow cover in higher elevations.

In the second ten-day period, the probability of precipitation will remain low at the start, with alternating sunny and cloudy intervals and temperatures near or slightly above normal. Midway through this period, the likelihood of widespread precipitation increases, accompanied by a drop in temperatures. Later in the ten-day span, skies will clear more often, temperatures will rise, and occasional rain or snow is possible, particularly around March 19.

The third ten-day period is expected to feature temperatures close to climatic norms. Most areas will start with sunny conditions, but after March 23, variable weather with frequent precipitation is forecast, including occasional heavy rainfall. Astronomical spring officially begins on March 20 at 16:46.