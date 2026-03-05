Bulgaria Completes Euro Transition Period, Euro Circulation Fully Secured

Bulgaria Warned: Gasoline Could Hit €1.50 if Oil Reaches 100 Dollars per Barrel
In Bulgaria, fuel industry experts warn that if oil prices reach USD 100 per barrel, gasoline at the pump could exceed €1.50 per liter.
Bulgaria has effectively completed the transition period for adopting the euro, though formal legal adoption remains pending. Euro banknotes are now fully integrated into circulation, with the process secured and well-organized. According to Vladimir Ivanov, head of the Euro Mechanism and chairman of the State Commission for Commodity Exchanges and Markets, 87% of levs have already been collected by the Bulgarian National Bank, leaving 3.9 billion leva still in circulation in the form of banknotes and coins. Ivanov confirmed that the transition period has been successfully passed.
During the week of February 23-27, Bulgarian Post Offices processed 13,072 operations totaling 15 million leva, reflecting active public engagement with the new currency. Overall, more than 7.5 billion euros in banknotes and coins have been released into circulation so far, ensuring the proper functioning of the national payment system and supporting economic activity as well as everyday transactions.
Ivanov also highlighted the ongoing vigilance against counterfeiting, reporting that from the start of the year until February 27, the Ministry of Interior registered 163 attempted introductions of counterfeit euro banknotes into circulation. These efforts underscore the safeguards in place to maintain the integrity and reliability of the new currency as Bulgaria navigates its transition toward full euro adoption.
