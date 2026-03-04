Bulgaria: Defense Ministry Authorizes Allied Forces’ Transit and Presence on National Territory

Politics | March 4, 2026, Wednesday // 12:00
Parliament Speaker Raya Nazaryan announced that Acting Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov has informed the National Assembly of his decision to authorize the transit through Bulgarian airspace and the temporary presence of allied and foreign military forces on the country’s territory. The notifications have been submitted to the parliamentary Defense Committee for oversight.

These orders were issued under the Law on the Passage through and Presence on the Territory of the Republic of Bulgaria of Allied and Foreign Armed Forces, which grants the Minister of Defense the authority to regulate such movements both in the air and on the ground. Following the law, the National Assembly must be notified, and the Defense Committee is tasked with ensuring that the presence of foreign troops complies with national interests and legislation.

While such announcements are routine, the current sensitivity is heightened due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and the presence of US military aircraft at Sofia’s civil airport, permitted to remain until May 31. Defense officials have emphasized that these aircraft are not engaged in operations and were stationed at Vasil Levski Airport due to limited capacity at the Vrazhdebna base. Zapryanov reiterated that Bulgaria is not involved in the strikes against Tehran, and NATO is not participating in the conflict.

Despite reassurances, political voices have expressed concern. Kostadin Kostadinov, chairman of the “Revival” party, called on President Iliana Yotova to convene a National Security Advisory Council, citing the war in the Middle East and the presence of American aircraft in Sofia as a potential risk of missile strikes against Bulgaria. Kostadinov accused the caretaker government of downplaying threats and described the Defense Minister’s statements as misleading, warning that Bulgaria could be used as a bridgehead in the regional conflict. He cited Cyprus as an example of an EU member country that faced direct Iranian attacks.

Kostadinov criticized the caretaker cabinet as submissive, claiming that in a fully functioning democratic system, the government would be held accountable for misrepresenting such matters. He suggested that the US operation against Iran is a political mistake by President Donald Trump, potentially causing serious consequences domestically and internationally. He urged that Bulgaria’s focus remain on national interests rather than foreign leaders’ actions.

BSP-United Left MP Borislav Gutsanov also highlighted the urgency of preparing for possible threats to the country. He emphasized that immediate evacuation of Bulgarian citizens abroad is critical and that the government must evaluate its actual readiness in light of rising oil prices and nearby conflicts. Gutsanov called for monitoring potential migration waves and ensuring that the caretaker cabinet is prepared to respond to any threats or hostile activity directed at Bulgaria.

