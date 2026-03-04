Former President Lists 7 Urgent Measures as Gulf Conflict Escalates Near Bulgaria

Bulgaria Warned: Gasoline Could Hit €1.50 if Oil Reaches 100 Dollars per Barrel
In Bulgaria, fuel industry experts warn that if oil prices reach USD 100 per barrel, gasoline at the pump could exceed €1.50 per liter.
Bulgaria faces heightened risks from the escalating conflict in the Middle East, particularly the strikes on Iran, which former President Rumen Radev has described as a direct threat to national security. In a post on his Facebook page, Radev criticized the caretaker government under Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov for downplaying these dangers and failing to take necessary precautionary measures. He emphasized that the ongoing Gulf conflict has already triggered sharp increases in oil and gas prices, and these costs are unlikely to return to previous levels in the near term.
Radev outlined seven urgent measures that he believes the government must implement to safeguard the country. First, he called for a thorough check of Bulgaria’s reserves of crude oil, liquid fuels, and natural gas, ensuring their readiness for use if the need arises. He also urged a complete audit of the state reserves, noting that disruptions to supply chains and rising fuel prices could impact all sectors of the European economy, of which Bulgaria is an integral part. Proactive planning is needed to anticipate and mitigate potential shortages.
The former president also highlighted the likelihood of a new wave of migration from the Middle East. Bulgaria, as the first European country along the primary migration route, must raise the issue at the next European Council meeting and seek coordinated preventive action across the EU. Alongside this, Radev stressed the need to review and, if necessary, update security measures at the state border to manage increased immigration pressure.
Radev further called for a reassessment of anti-terrorism measures and an overall increase in vigilance. He specifically flagged the threat posed by drones and ballistic missiles in the region, urging the Ministry of Defense and national security agencies to devise strategies to protect strategic sites. Plans should also include the potential deployment of additional Bulgarian Army units for air defense and counter-unmanned aerial vehicle operations.
Finally, the former president warned that the government must address speculative price growth. He linked the recent surge in fuel and commodity prices to both the forced introduction of the euro and the limited readiness of Bulgarian institutions to counter speculation, rather than actual shortages. Radev stressed that controlling this speculative behavior is critical to protecting citizens from unnecessary financial burdens while other national security measures are put in place.
In his statement, Radev presented a clear message: the caretaker cabinet must act swiftly and decisively across multiple fronts: fuel reserves, migration management, border security, anti-terrorism measures, military preparedness, and market regulation, to address the cascading risks stemming from the Middle East conflict.
Today, Acting Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov stated after a Security Council meeting at the Council of Ministers that Bulgaria is not facing a direct military threat and is not participating in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
