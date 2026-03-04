Former President Lists 7 Urgent Measures as Gulf Conflict Escalates Near Bulgaria

Politics | March 4, 2026, Wednesday // 11:16
Bulgaria: Former President Lists 7 Urgent Measures as Gulf Conflict Escalates Near Bulgaria @Wikimedia Commons

Bulgaria faces heightened risks from the escalating conflict in the Middle East, particularly the strikes on Iran, which former President Rumen Radev has described as a direct threat to national security. In a post on his Facebook page, Radev criticized the caretaker government under Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov for downplaying these dangers and failing to take necessary precautionary measures. He emphasized that the ongoing Gulf conflict has already triggered sharp increases in oil and gas prices, and these costs are unlikely to return to previous levels in the near term.

Radev outlined seven urgent measures that he believes the government must implement to safeguard the country. First, he called for a thorough check of Bulgaria’s reserves of crude oil, liquid fuels, and natural gas, ensuring their readiness for use if the need arises. He also urged a complete audit of the state reserves, noting that disruptions to supply chains and rising fuel prices could impact all sectors of the European economy, of which Bulgaria is an integral part. Proactive planning is needed to anticipate and mitigate potential shortages.

The former president also highlighted the likelihood of a new wave of migration from the Middle East. Bulgaria, as the first European country along the primary migration route, must raise the issue at the next European Council meeting and seek coordinated preventive action across the EU. Alongside this, Radev stressed the need to review and, if necessary, update security measures at the state border to manage increased immigration pressure.

Radev further called for a reassessment of anti-terrorism measures and an overall increase in vigilance. He specifically flagged the threat posed by drones and ballistic missiles in the region, urging the Ministry of Defense and national security agencies to devise strategies to protect strategic sites. Plans should also include the potential deployment of additional Bulgarian Army units for air defense and counter-unmanned aerial vehicle operations.

Finally, the former president warned that the government must address speculative price growth. He linked the recent surge in fuel and commodity prices to both the forced introduction of the euro and the limited readiness of Bulgarian institutions to counter speculation, rather than actual shortages. Radev stressed that controlling this speculative behavior is critical to protecting citizens from unnecessary financial burdens while other national security measures are put in place.

In his statement, Radev presented a clear message: the caretaker cabinet must act swiftly and decisively across multiple fronts: fuel reserves, migration management, border security, anti-terrorism measures, military preparedness, and market regulation, to address the cascading risks stemming from the Middle East conflict.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Radev, Bulgaria, Middle East, Iran

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Warned: Gasoline Could Hit €1.50 if Oil Reaches 100 Dollars per Barrel

In Bulgaria, fuel industry experts warn that if oil prices reach USD 100 per barrel, gasoline at the pump could exceed €1.50 per liter.

Business » Energy | March 6, 2026, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria Friday Forecast: Sunshine in the West, Clouds and Light Rain in the East

On Friday, March 6, Bulgaria will experience varying weather across its regions. In the eastern part of the country, skies will remain mostly cloudy, with light rain possible in some areas during the afternoon

Society » Environment | March 5, 2026, Thursday // 17:02

Ukraine Offers Drone Interceptors to Gulf States as Cheaper Shield Against Iranian Shaheds

The Pentagon and several Gulf nations are exploring the acquisition of Ukrainian-made drone interceptors to counter Iranian Shahed drones, according to sources from Ukraine’s defense industry.

World » Ukraine | March 5, 2026, Thursday // 16:47

Only in Bulgaria: Children’s Fractures Treated with Pizza Cardboard

In Razlog, medical staff faced two unusual cases within a single week, where broken limbs of young children were immobilized using cardboard instead of proper splints.

Society » Health | March 5, 2026, Thursday // 16:36

Tour Operators Allege Preferential Evacuations from Dubai as Bulgarians Remain Stranded

The Association of Tour Operators and Travel Agents “Future for Tourism” (OBT) has urged the authorities to ensure equal treatment of Bulgarian citizens awaiting evacuation from Dubai

Business » Tourism | March 5, 2026, Thursday // 16:02

Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria, Covering 20,000 km Across Cities and Roads

Google Street View cars are back on Bulgarian roads, starting a new mapping tour that will span from March 5 until the end of October.

Society | March 5, 2026, Thursday // 15:48
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria's Interim Government Downplays Risk from Iran After Missile Incident, Opposition Demands Further Action

Today, Acting Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov stated after a Security Council meeting at the Council of Ministers that Bulgaria is not facing a direct military threat and is not participating in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Politics | March 5, 2026, Thursday // 15:16

Iran’s Missiles and Bulgaria: How Safe Is the Country Under NATO Shield?

Former Defense Minister Todor Tagarev and Captain 1st Rank Vasil Danov, a member of the Board of the Atlantic Council of Bulgaria, discussed on Nova TV the potential threats to the country amid rising tensions in the Middle East and the implications for n

Politics » Defense | March 5, 2026, Thursday // 15:00

Borissov: Ukraine War Poses Greater Threat to Bulgaria Than Middle East Crisis

Before the Security Council meeting at the Council of Ministers, GERB leader Boyko Borissov stressed the gravity of the current international situation, emphasizing that the war in Ukraine represents a far greater threat to Bulgaria than the unfolding con

Politics » Defense | March 5, 2026, Thursday // 12:22

Former Minister: NATO Systems Protect Bulgaria, But Iran Missiles Pose Real Danger

Former Bulgarian Defense Minister Todor Tagarev has warned that Iran possesses a wide range of missiles, some of which are capable of reaching Bulgarian territory

Politics » Defense | March 5, 2026, Thursday // 12:18

Bulgaria: Five Parties Poised for Parliament as Radev’s Project Surges, Survey Shows

Alpha Research has released a new survey projecting that five parties are likely to enter Bulgaria’s National Assembly following the April 19 early elections

Politics | March 5, 2026, Thursday // 09:07

Defense Minister: Iran Missile Escalation Puts Bulgaria on Heightened Alert

Bulgaria's Acting Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov defined the launch of a ballistic missile from Iran toward Turkey as a serious and dangerous escalation, confirming that the projectile was intercepted and destroyed by NATO missile defense systems.

Politics » Defense | March 5, 2026, Thursday // 08:33
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria