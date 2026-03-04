Bulgaria Assures Citizens: Fuel Supplies Stable as First Evacuees Return from the Middle East

Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov stated at the start of the government meeting that Bulgaria’s fuel deliveries remain uninterrupted despite the escalating conflict in the Middle East. The country imports oil and petroleum products from regions not currently affected by hostilities, and there is no physical shortage. According to him, both the state reserve and private fuel retailers hold adequate quantities, and the domestic market is stable.

Gyurov emphasized that the refinery in Burgas has secured crude supplies purchased before international prices began to climb. As a result, any immediate increase at the pump would not reflect higher import costs, since no new, more expensive shipments are required at this stage. He warned that unjustified price hikes would point to speculative or non-market practices rather than supply constraints.

Recalling previous instances in which public alarm triggered unnecessary market reactions, the Prime Minister cautioned against attempts to exploit fear. He underlined that citizens would not bear the burden of artificial panic or politically driven speculation. Institutions have been instructed to provide timely information and intervene decisively if irregularities appear. The government, he said, will not allow anxiety to be turned into profit at the public’s expense.

Gyurov also confirmed that the first group of Bulgarians evacuated from the Middle East is already en route and expected to land in Varna later in the day. He expressed gratitude to the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Tourism, and Transport for coordinating the effort.

Meanwhile, more than 1,000 Bulgarian nationals, most of them tourists, remain in various countries across the region. Nearly 280 travelers who had been in Dubai on organized packages from Varna and Sofia are returning on a charter flight, divided into eight groups, each accompanied by a guide. Four of the group leaders traveled from Bulgaria, while four are locally based representatives.

Tour guide Pavlina Ruseva described the first day of the crisis, February 28, as the most tense, given the numerous public events taking place in Dubai at the time. She noted that no direct strikes hit the city, though distant rumblings were heard in some districts. Local authorities quickly imposed strict preventive measures, particularly limiting large gatherings at tourist sites. While a few attractions were temporarily closed, most continued operating with restrictions. According to her, Bulgarian visitors have remained composed and cooperative.

Ruseva explained that the tour operator has organized transfers to the airport and is managing departures for those who arrived on charter services. The aircraft is already in place, pending final authorization for departure. For travelers who used scheduled flights or traveled independently, arrangements remain less clear, although Bulgarian authorities have compiled updated contact lists to facilitate coordination. She added that some individuals in Abu Dhabi and Dubai have had to cover the cost of extended hotel stays themselves, as room rates rose sharply amid reduced availability.

Tour operator manager Georgi Pasev said additional lists have been submitted to the Ministry of Tourism and forwarded to the Foreign Ministry in hopes of securing a travel corridor for the remaining groups. He expects further clarification soon but noted that no confirmed schedule has been issued. The closure of key transit hubs such as Dubai and Qatar has complicated routes to and from Asia, leaving Istanbul as one of the few viable options. Despite rising costs, the agency has pledged to absorb additional expenses and honor its commitments. Pasev added that trips to destinations such as Egypt, Tunisia and Morocco are proceeding as planned, and travelers may opt for vouchers if they choose to cancel.

In the Maldives, over 100 Bulgarian citizens are reportedly stranded. Georgi Chochev, Vice President of the Bulgarian Tennis Federation, said tensions have escalated as flight options disappeared and ticket prices soared. He described limited availability, with the earliest regular return flights listed weeks ahead and alternative routes involving lengthy layovers and fares reaching 10,000 to 12,000 euros. According to him, hotel rates have doubled, and some guests have been required to check out if unable to pay. Chochev criticized what he described as insufficient institutional response, saying affected citizens have received little direct assistance.

Another Bulgarian, Yordan Kochev, recounted difficulties in Dubai after hotels reversed earlier decisions to extend stays once airspace restrictions were partially eased. He and others headed to the airport for a scheduled flight to Sofia only to learn it had been canceled without prior notice. He also pointed to rising accommodation costs and intermittent internet disruptions that have hampered communication and access to updated information.

Despite the challenges abroad, the government maintains that domestically there is no fuel shortage and no grounds for panic. Authorities insist that vigilance and coordination remain in place, both to protect consumers at home and to assist citizens seeking to return from affected areas.