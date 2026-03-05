Bulgaria Launches Evacuation Flights to Rescue Citizens from the Middle East

The evacuation of Bulgarian citizens stranded in the Middle East amid the escalation between Iran, the United States and Israel is set to begin on March 4, according to official information. The first repatriation flights are expected early Wednesday, starting with a plane from Oman carrying around 300 people. Additional flights are planned from Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Acting Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynski confirmed the timeline following an extraordinary Cabinet meeting convened by Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov. She cautioned that the schedule remains dependent on airspace conditions and the rapidly evolving situation in the region.

Prime Minister Gyurov stated that securing the safe return of Bulgarian citizens is the government’s top priority. Various route options are under consideration, but safety remains the leading factor in operational planning. He has instructed authorities to finalize detailed lists of Bulgarians by location so the information can be forwarded to the relevant air command, which will coordinate routes and airport landing slots.

The conflict has left hundreds of Bulgarians stranded across countries in the Persian Gulf region, including both tourists and long-term residents. Consular services are maintaining ongoing contact with those affected through phone and written communication, providing updates and organizing safe transfers to departure points.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues to advise Bulgarian citizens in impacted areas to stay in secure locations, avoid hazardous overland travel, and strictly comply with local authority instructions until evacuation arrangements are confirmed.