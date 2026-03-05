Bulgaria Launches Evacuation Flights to Rescue Citizens from the Middle East

Society » INCIDENTS | March 4, 2026, Wednesday // 09:16
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Launches Evacuation Flights to Rescue Citizens from the Middle East

The evacuation of Bulgarian citizens stranded in the Middle East amid the escalation between Iran, the United States and Israel is set to begin on March 4, according to official information. The first repatriation flights are expected early Wednesday, starting with a plane from Oman carrying around 300 people. Additional flights are planned from Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Acting Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynski confirmed the timeline following an extraordinary Cabinet meeting convened by Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov. She cautioned that the schedule remains dependent on airspace conditions and the rapidly evolving situation in the region.

Prime Minister Gyurov stated that securing the safe return of Bulgarian citizens is the government’s top priority. Various route options are under consideration, but safety remains the leading factor in operational planning. He has instructed authorities to finalize detailed lists of Bulgarians by location so the information can be forwarded to the relevant air command, which will coordinate routes and airport landing slots.

The conflict has left hundreds of Bulgarians stranded across countries in the Persian Gulf region, including both tourists and long-term residents. Consular services are maintaining ongoing contact with those affected through phone and written communication, providing updates and organizing safe transfers to departure points.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues to advise Bulgarian citizens in impacted areas to stay in secure locations, avoid hazardous overland travel, and strictly comply with local authority instructions until evacuation arrangements are confirmed.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: evacuation, Bulgarian, Middle East

Related Articles:

200 Employees Out of a Job: Battery Manufacturer Closure Signals Broader Struggles for Bulgarian Manufacturing

The Pazardzhik-based battery manufacturer "Elhim-Iskra" will halt operations and begin laying off staff, affecting nearly 200 employees

Business | March 6, 2026, Friday // 23:00

Day Six of War: Iran Strikes Back as US-Israel Offensive Expands Across the Region

As the conflict in the Middle East enters its sixth day, hostilities are intensifying across multiple fronts. A US submarine has sunk an Iranian warship near Sri Lanka, NATO forces intercepted an Iranian missile bound for Turkey, and the US-Israeli air ca

World | March 5, 2026, Thursday // 09:46

Drunk Tourist Seriously Injures Bulgarian Snowboarder Malena Zamfirova in Czech Resort

Bulgarian alpine snowboarder Malena Zamfirova has been seriously injured after being struck by a drunk tourist during training in the Czech winter resort of Špindlerův Mlýn, the Bulgarian Ski Federation confirmed.

Sports | March 5, 2026, Thursday // 08:23

Bulgarian Posts Stops Deliveries to Israel, Iran, and Gulf States After Airspace Closures

Bulgarian Posts has announced a temporary halt on accepting shipments to several Middle Eastern countries

Society | March 4, 2026, Wednesday // 15:40

Bulgaria Launches Special Flights to Bring Citizens Home Amid Middle East Tensions

Bulgaria has launched the evacuation of its citizens from the Middle East, with organized flights departing today and tomorrow from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Oman, according to the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

Society | March 4, 2026, Wednesday // 15:16

Former President Lists 7 Urgent Measures as Gulf Conflict Escalates Near Bulgaria

Bulgaria faces heightened risks from the escalating conflict in the Middle East, particularly the strikes on Iran, which former President Rumen Radev has described as a direct threat to national security

Politics | March 4, 2026, Wednesday // 11:16
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Bulgaria: Young Man Dies After Consuming Toxic “Drugged Tea” in Burgas

A 26-year-old man from the Pobeda district in Burgas died early this morning after consuming the synthetic substance known as "drugged tea."

Society » Incidents | March 2, 2026, Monday // 13:01

Around 1,000 Bulgarian Tourists Stranded in the Persian Gulf After Israel-US Strikes on Iran

Roughly 1,000 Bulgarian tourists are currently unable to leave the Persian Gulf region after a wave of flight cancellations by Wizz Air and Flydubai

Society » Incidents | February 28, 2026, Saturday // 19:45

Israeli Tourist Brutally Beaten at Bansko Ski Lift, Suffers Skull Fracture (VIDEO)

A violent altercation erupted on February 25, 2026, at about 12:15 p.m. near a chairlift in the Shiligarnika ski zone above Bansko, Bulgaria

Society » Incidents | February 27, 2026, Friday // 15:29

Tire-Slashing Incidents in Ovcha Kupel District Affect Only Non-Sofia Cars

Several vehicles were found with punctured tires in Sofia’s Ovcha Kupel neighbourhood, with damage reported exclusively to cars registered outside the capital.

Society » Incidents | February 27, 2026, Friday // 11:08

Turkish F-16 Crashes Near Bulgarian Border, Pilot Killed

A Turkish F-16 fighter jet crashed while responding to an unidentified radar signal near the Bulgarian border, the Turkish Ministry of Defense confirmed.

Society » Incidents | February 26, 2026, Thursday // 14:33

Skier Dies After Going Off-Piste and Hitting Tree Above Bansko

A 62-year-old skier has died after colliding with a tree off the marked slopes above Bansko, Bulgarian authorities reported.

Society » Incidents | February 26, 2026, Thursday // 13:32
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria