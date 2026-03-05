Mostly Sunny Wednesday Across Bulgaria, Highs Reach 16°C

Wednesday will bring predominantly sunny conditions across Bulgaria, though patches of morning fog are expected in some plains and low-lying areas before visibility improves.

Early temperatures will range from minus 2° to 3°, with Sofia starting the day at around 1°. As the day progresses, high and medium-level clouds will gradually increase over Western Bulgaria during the afternoon. Winds will remain light, almost calm in many areas. Daytime highs will generally fall between 11° and 16°, reaching about 14° in the capital. Along the Black Sea coast, temperatures will be lower, between 7° and 10°.

Mountain regions will enjoy mostly clear skies for much of the day, with cloud cover building over the western massifs later on. A light to moderate west-southwesterly wind will blow at higher elevations. Temperatures are expected to reach around 8° at 1,200 meters and approximately 4° at 2,000 meters.

The Black Sea coastline will also see mainly sunny weather, although fog may form in the morning hours. Winds will be light to moderate from the east-southeast. Sea surface temperatures will range from 4°–6° along the northern coast to 7°–8° in the south, with wave heights of 1–2 points.

Across the broader Balkan Peninsula, sunshine will dominate for most of the day. However, cloudiness will thicken from the west-northwest, and by evening light rainfall is possible in parts of the northwestern Balkans. Forecast highs include 14° in Sofia, 12° in Istanbul, 13° in Bucharest, 16° in Thessaloniki, 18° in Belgrade and Skopje, and 19° in Athens.