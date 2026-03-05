Mostly Sunny Wednesday Across Bulgaria, Highs Reach 16°C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | March 4, 2026, Wednesday // 09:07
Bulgaria: Mostly Sunny Wednesday Across Bulgaria, Highs Reach 16°C Photo: Stella Ivanova

Wednesday will bring predominantly sunny conditions across Bulgaria, though patches of morning fog are expected in some plains and low-lying areas before visibility improves.

Early temperatures will range from minus 2° to 3°, with Sofia starting the day at around 1°. As the day progresses, high and medium-level clouds will gradually increase over Western Bulgaria during the afternoon. Winds will remain light, almost calm in many areas. Daytime highs will generally fall between 11° and 16°, reaching about 14° in the capital. Along the Black Sea coast, temperatures will be lower, between 7° and 10°.

Mountain regions will enjoy mostly clear skies for much of the day, with cloud cover building over the western massifs later on. A light to moderate west-southwesterly wind will blow at higher elevations. Temperatures are expected to reach around 8° at 1,200 meters and approximately 4° at 2,000 meters.

The Black Sea coastline will also see mainly sunny weather, although fog may form in the morning hours. Winds will be light to moderate from the east-southeast. Sea surface temperatures will range from 4°–6° along the northern coast to 7°–8° in the south, with wave heights of 1–2 points.

Across the broader Balkan Peninsula, sunshine will dominate for most of the day. However, cloudiness will thicken from the west-northwest, and by evening light rainfall is possible in parts of the northwestern Balkans. Forecast highs include 14° in Sofia, 12° in Istanbul, 13° in Bucharest, 16° in Thessaloniki, 18° in Belgrade and Skopje, and 19° in Athens.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Warned: Gasoline Could Hit €1.50 if Oil Reaches 100 Dollars per Barrel

In Bulgaria, fuel industry experts warn that if oil prices reach USD 100 per barrel, gasoline at the pump could exceed €1.50 per liter.

Business » Energy | March 6, 2026, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria Friday Forecast: Sunshine in the West, Clouds and Light Rain in the East

On Friday, March 6, Bulgaria will experience varying weather across its regions. In the eastern part of the country, skies will remain mostly cloudy, with light rain possible in some areas during the afternoon

Society » Environment | March 5, 2026, Thursday // 17:02

Only in Bulgaria: Children’s Fractures Treated with Pizza Cardboard

In Razlog, medical staff faced two unusual cases within a single week, where broken limbs of young children were immobilized using cardboard instead of proper splints.

Society » Health | March 5, 2026, Thursday // 16:36

Tour Operators Allege Preferential Evacuations from Dubai as Bulgarians Remain Stranded

The Association of Tour Operators and Travel Agents “Future for Tourism” (OBT) has urged the authorities to ensure equal treatment of Bulgarian citizens awaiting evacuation from Dubai

Business » Tourism | March 5, 2026, Thursday // 16:02

Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria, Covering 20,000 km Across Cities and Roads

Google Street View cars are back on Bulgarian roads, starting a new mapping tour that will span from March 5 until the end of October.

Society | March 5, 2026, Thursday // 15:48

Bulgaria Tops EU Unemployment Rankings with Record Low 3.1% in January

Unemployment across the euro area reached a new historic low in January 2026, easing to 6.1% from 6.2% in December 2025, according to Eurostat. At EU level, the jobless rate also edged down, standing at 5.8% compared with 5.9% a month earlier.

Society | March 5, 2026, Thursday // 15:31
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Bulgaria Friday Forecast: Sunshine in the West, Clouds and Light Rain in the East

On Friday, March 6, Bulgaria will experience varying weather across its regions. In the eastern part of the country, skies will remain mostly cloudy, with light rain possible in some areas during the afternoon

Society » Environment | March 5, 2026, Thursday // 17:02

Bulgaria Weather Shake-Up: Cold Air and Showers Hit Thursday

Thursday will see a marked change in Bulgaria’s weather, with mostly cloudy skies and widespread precipitation across many areas in Western and Central regions, according to the NIMH forecast for March 5.

Society » Environment | March 4, 2026, Wednesday // 17:06

Bulgaria’s March Forecast: Temperatures from Minus 7 to 26 Degrees, Variable Precipitation Expected

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) has released the weather forecast for March, indicating that temperatures across Bulgaria will vary between minus 7 and minus 2 degrees at their lowest

Society » Environment | March 4, 2026, Wednesday // 15:00

Sunny Weekend Ahead in Bulgaria, Temperatures Set to Rise by Monday

Atmospheric pressure across the country remains above the seasonal norm and is expected to stay relatively stable in the coming days.

Society » Environment | February 27, 2026, Friday // 16:05

Sunny Weather Across Bulgaria Friday, Mountains See Moderate Northeastern Winds

Minimum temperatures are set to fall below freezing in parts of the country overnight into Friday, reaching between -3°C and 2°C, while Sofia is expected to see lows of around -2°C, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.

Society » Environment | February 26, 2026, Thursday // 17:00

Bulgaria to See Sunshine and Strong Winds on February 26

On Thursday, February 26, cloudiness across the country will gradually disperse, giving way to predominantly sunny conditions in most areas.

Society » Environment | February 25, 2026, Wednesday // 17:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria