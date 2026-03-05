Mostly Sunny Wednesday Across Bulgaria, Highs Reach 16°C

Bulgaria Warned: Gasoline Could Hit €1.50 if Oil Reaches 100 Dollars per Barrel
In Bulgaria, fuel industry experts warn that if oil prices reach USD 100 per barrel, gasoline at the pump could exceed €1.50 per liter.
Wednesday will bring predominantly sunny conditions across Bulgaria, though patches of morning fog are expected in some plains and low-lying areas before visibility improves.
Early temperatures will range from minus 2° to 3°, with Sofia starting the day at around 1°. As the day progresses, high and medium-level clouds will gradually increase over Western Bulgaria during the afternoon. Winds will remain light, almost calm in many areas. Daytime highs will generally fall between 11° and 16°, reaching about 14° in the capital. Along the Black Sea coast, temperatures will be lower, between 7° and 10°.
Mountain regions will enjoy mostly clear skies for much of the day, with cloud cover building over the western massifs later on. A light to moderate west-southwesterly wind will blow at higher elevations. Temperatures are expected to reach around 8° at 1,200 meters and approximately 4° at 2,000 meters.
The Black Sea coastline will also see mainly sunny weather, although fog may form in the morning hours. Winds will be light to moderate from the east-southeast. Sea surface temperatures will range from 4°–6° along the northern coast to 7°–8° in the south, with wave heights of 1–2 points.
Across the broader Balkan Peninsula, sunshine will dominate for most of the day. However, cloudiness will thicken from the west-northwest, and by evening light rainfall is possible in parts of the northwestern Balkans. Forecast highs include 14° in Sofia, 12° in Istanbul, 13° in Bucharest, 16° in Thessaloniki, 18° in Belgrade and Skopje, and 19° in Athens.
On Friday, March 6, Bulgaria will experience varying weather across its regions. In the eastern part of the country, skies will remain mostly cloudy, with light rain possible in some areas during the afternoon
Thursday will see a marked change in Bulgaria’s weather, with mostly cloudy skies and widespread precipitation across many areas in Western and Central regions, according to the NIMH forecast for March 5.
The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) has released the weather forecast for March, indicating that temperatures across Bulgaria will vary between minus 7 and minus 2 degrees at their lowest
Atmospheric pressure across the country remains above the seasonal norm and is expected to stay relatively stable in the coming days.
Minimum temperatures are set to fall below freezing in parts of the country overnight into Friday, reaching between -3°C and 2°C, while Sofia is expected to see lows of around -2°C, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.
On Thursday, February 26, cloudiness across the country will gradually disperse, giving way to predominantly sunny conditions in most areas.
