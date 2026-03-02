Russian Ambassador Climbs Shipka Peak to Rebuke Bulgaria’s New Government

Just a day before Bulgaria’s national holiday on March 3, Russian Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova made a striking appearance on Shipka Peak, using the occasion to openly criticize the caretaker government.

Speaking to the state-run TASS news agency, Mitrofanova said the tone of Bulgaria’s new authorities had grown sharper and, in her view, unjustifiably so. She suggested that the negativity toward Russia was largely driven by political maneuvering ahead of elections, with politicians seeking to align with foreign patrons.

Despite her pointed remarks, the ambassador expressed cautious optimism about future bilateral relations. “Optimism is the last thing that leaves our souls and thoughts. I am confident that, in time, everything will begin to change. Bulgaria holds a special attitude toward Russia; these feelings are deeply rooted in the people’s memory, and nothing can erase these enduring ties,” she stated.

The Russian embassy’s messages revealed that Mitrofanova did not extend greetings for the Baba Marta holiday. Notably, on March 1, she had climbed Shipka alongside the EU-sanctioned “Night Wolves” motorcycle group, further underscoring her "love for Bulgaria".