Bulgaria’s Silence on US Planes at Sofia Airport Raises Alarm
Authorities in Bulgaria have yet to comment on recent video footage showing American military aircraft taking off from the Vasil Levski Airport in Sofia
Just a day before Bulgaria’s national holiday on March 3, Russian Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova made a striking appearance on Shipka Peak, using the occasion to openly criticize the caretaker government.
Speaking to the state-run TASS news agency, Mitrofanova said the tone of Bulgaria’s new authorities had grown sharper and, in her view, unjustifiably so. She suggested that the negativity toward Russia was largely driven by political maneuvering ahead of elections, with politicians seeking to align with foreign patrons.
Despite her pointed remarks, the ambassador expressed cautious optimism about future bilateral relations. “Optimism is the last thing that leaves our souls and thoughts. I am confident that, in time, everything will begin to change. Bulgaria holds a special attitude toward Russia; these feelings are deeply rooted in the people’s memory, and nothing can erase these enduring ties,” she stated.
The Russian embassy’s messages revealed that Mitrofanova did not extend greetings for the Baba Marta holiday. Notably, on March 1, she had climbed Shipka alongside the EU-sanctioned “Night Wolves” motorcycle group, further underscoring her "love for Bulgaria".
Acting Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynsky has said Bulgaria is awaiting the opening of humanitarian corridors in the Middle East and stands ready to evacuate its citizens by air if conditions allow
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar praised Bulgaria’s proactive role in promoting peace and reconstruction in the Gaza Strip during a phone call with Bulgarian Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynski.
As the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine is marked, Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed its continued backing for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognize
Acting Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynsky said Bulgaria cannot agree to peace arrangements in Europe dictated by Moscow, commenting on calls for negotiations with Russia.
The handover of duties to Bulgaria’s new acting Foreign Minister, Nadezhda Neynsky, took place in the absence of her predecessor, Georg Georgiev, who was abroad
At a meeting held at GERB’s headquarters, party leader Boyko Borissov met with British Ambassador to Bulgaria, H.E. Nathaniel Copsey, to discuss issues of regional security, the strategic partnership between Bulgaria and the United Kingdom, and the import
Novinite 2025 in Review: A Year That Tested Bulgaria and the World
A Disgraceful Betrayal: Bulgaria's Shameful Entry into Trump's Board of Peace