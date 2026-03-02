Bulgaria Launches Coordinated Emergency Flights to Rescue Citizens from Middle East Chaos

The United Arab Emirates has initiated emergency flights to assist passengers stranded due to the ongoing Middle East crisis. The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) confirmed that airlines will notify travelers directly about their departure times and destinations. Nickolay Mladenov, Bulgaria’s High Representative for Gaza, urged citizens to wait for official instructions rather than going to airports independently, emphasizing that adherence will reduce chaos and facilitate smoother operations.

The Bulgarian Ministry of Transport and Communications has coordinated with local airlines to ensure safe evacuation options for citizens in the region. Since February 28, officials have assessed available aircraft, runway access, and operational conditions for potential flights. Coordination involves the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, relevant national institutions, regional partners, and EU member states, with safety and timely repatriation as the primary priorities. Currently, two Airbus A330s with 327 seats each, one Airbus A321 with 220 seats, and up to five Airbus A320s with 180 seats each are on standby for immediate deployment. Additionally, the government Airbus A319 can be used if necessary.

Active cooperation continues with aviation authorities in other EU countries, allowing for joint evacuations and shared use of available capacity. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised Bulgarian citizens in Israel, Iran, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Jordan, and Lebanon to remain in secure areas, avoid risky border crossings, and strictly follow local authority guidance. Currently, airspace is open over Saudi Arabia, Oman, Lebanon, and Jordan, though Jordan has partial closures from 18:00 to 09:00 daily. Authorities noted that these conditions may change as the situation evolves.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs maintains a 24-hour Crisis Headquarters, coordinating with the Ministries of Tourism and Transport and the Prime Minister’s Office to provide timely assistance. Bulgarians requiring consular help can contact the country’s diplomatic missions in the region. In areas without Bulgarian representation, citizens can seek support from EU diplomatic or consular offices to obtain an Emergency Travel Document.

According to the Ministry of Tourism, 1,092 Bulgarian tourists remain in the Middle East. The current crisis follows the U.S.-Israel strike on Iran, which resulted in the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. President Donald Trump called on Iranians to “take control of their own destiny,” highlighting the escalating tensions in the region.