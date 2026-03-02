No Direct Threats, But Vigilance Remains: Bulgaria’s Response to Middle East Tensions

President Iliana Yotova convened a high-level consultative meeting to evaluate the potential risks to Bulgaria's national security in light of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The session included the Minister of Defense, the Chief of Defense, and the heads of the State Intelligence Agency, the Military Intelligence Service, and the State Agency for National Security.

During the meeting, Yotova reviewed detailed reports from the security services and the Ministry of Defense. Officials concluded that there are currently no direct threats to Bulgaria’s security and that all necessary precautions have been implemented to ensure the safety of Bulgarian citizens abroad.

A central focus of the discussion was the evacuation of Bulgarians from the affected countries. Authorities confirmed that plans are in place to carry out these operations at the earliest safe opportunity.

Participants also addressed the wider implications of the conflict, including political, economic, and humanitarian impacts, and discussed potential measures to mitigate these effects.

“Our dialogue with the services continues without interruption. Today, we summarized the work being carried out across all relevant areas. Bulgaria faces no immediate security threat. The primary challenge remains the safe return of our citizens from the region,” President Yotova told journalists following the meeting.

She added that there is currently no need to convene the National Security Advisory Council. “It will be called when a political decision for the country is required. A coordination mechanism will soon be established to consolidate information and guide our response,” Yotova said, highlighting the proactive steps taken to monitor the situation and ensure readiness.