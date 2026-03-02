Spain Forces U.S. Jets Out After Blocking Bases for Iran Strikes

Spain has barred the use of its military bases for strikes on Iranian targets, prompting the immediate departure of U.S. aircraft stationed in the country. According to flight tracking data from FlightRadar24, fifteen U.S. planes, primarily aerial refuelling tankers including Boeing KC-135 Stratotankers, left the Rota and Moron bases in southern Spain. At least seven of these aircraft were tracked landing at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, while others were rerouted over southern France or other destinations.

Spain’s Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares stressed that the country’s bases, though jointly operated with the U.S., remain under Spanish sovereignty and will not be used for operations outside previously agreed-upon terms or contrary to the United Nations Charter. Defense Minister Margarita Robles confirmed that the aircraft departing Spain had been permanently stationed there. FlightRadar24 showed that nine tankers left from Moron Air Base and two from Rota, with four additional flights from Rota following unspecified routes.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez condemned the unilateral strikes on Iran, describing them as an escalation that undermines international stability. He emphasised that opposing a repressive regime does not justify hazardous military intervention, noting the broader dangers posed by both Iran’s missile attacks on Gulf nations and Israel’s retaliatory raids on Lebanon. Sánchez reiterated that “violence only generates more violence,” positioning Spain as a strong European critic of U.S. and Israeli military actions while also condemning Iranian aggression in the region.

The stance has drawn criticism from Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, who accused Spain of siding with Iran. Albares dismissed this claim as “absurd and ridiculous,” affirming Spain’s coherent foreign policy approach in line with international law. The Iranian embassy in Madrid welcomed Spain’s position, noting that it aligns with UN principles.

Spain’s refusal contrasts with the approach of the United Kingdom, which initially resisted but eventually permitted U.S. operations from British bases for what Prime Minister Keir Starmer described as “collective self-defense.” Within the European Union, Spain remains an outlier, as other member states have largely condemned Iranian attacks without explicitly addressing U.S.-Israeli strikes. An EU statement signed by High Representative Kaja Kallas and all 27 member states emphasised civilian protection and compliance with international law, but notably did not reference the initial attacks on Iran.

Through its decisive actions, Spain has reinforced its sovereignty over domestic military installations while making clear that participation in unilateral military operations against Iran is not permissible. The government’s position has been lauded for prioritising adherence to international law and for attempting to mitigate further escalation in an already volatile Middle East.