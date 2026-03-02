Thousands of Bulgarians Stranded Across Middle East as Flights Remain Canceled

Thousands of Bulgarians remain stranded in the Middle East as flights continue to be canceled due to escalating regional tensions. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Tourism, 1,092 Bulgarian tourists are currently confirmed to be in the region, with verified information on their location, accommodation, and contacts. This number does not include citizens experiencing disrupted transit or transfers at airports.

The majority of those stranded are in the United Arab Emirates, with 807 Bulgarians reported in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Of these, 734 are traveling with organized tour groups, while 73 are on independent trips. At present, 22 Bulgarian tour operators continue to manage groups within the UAE. Beyond the Emirates, another 285 Bulgarians are located in neighboring countries and adjacent tourist destinations.

Evacuation efforts remain on hold, as authorities assess that remaining in secure locations is safer than attempting travel by air, land, or sea. The Ministry of Tourism has prepared a contingency plan, but the timing of a safe evacuation is uncertain. Meanwhile, air travel in the region remains heavily disrupted, with over 3,400 flights canceled yesterday and more than 2,000 canceled today across the seven main airports of the Persian Gulf. Some airlines have announced flight suspensions extending until March 7, while others hope to resume service on March 3, although uncertainty about airspace safety persists.

Eyewitness reports highlight ongoing concern among Bulgarians in the region, Nova TV reports. In Doha, Anna Karanova described renewed attacks in the morning, saying that loud explosions were heard after a brief lull. In Dubai, 80 Bulgarians awaiting a cruise remain stranded, with tour guide Gergana Boycheva confirming that authorities have collected passenger information to coordinate with consulates. Boycheva reassured relatives that no damage had occurred in the immediate area, though distant explosions could be heard.

Among those affected in Dubai is former footballer Blagoy Georgiev, who has been stranded since returning from the Maldives. Georgiev reported spending several hours on a plane only to be removed due to the airport situation. He recounted that a missile fragment struck Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport, injuring multiple people and causing chaos as passengers, including families with children, were evacuated.

Tensions also remain high in Tel Aviv. Ekaterina Arie described a sleepless night as sirens sounded at 7 a.m., forcing residents to seek shelter once again. The heightened alert and uncertainty continue to affect Bulgarian citizens across multiple locations in the Middle East, underscoring the urgency of coordinated evacuation efforts.