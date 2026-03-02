Rumen Radev Launches “Progressive Bulgaria” Coalition Ahead of April 19 Elections

Politics | March 2, 2026, Monday // 16:00
Bulgaria: Rumen Radev Launches “Progressive Bulgaria” Coalition Ahead of April 19 Elections @Facebook

Former President Rumen Radev has officially registered a new political coalition, “Progressive Bulgaria,” to participate in the snap parliamentary elections scheduled for April 19, the Central Election Commission (CEC) confirmed on Monday. The registration was completed just before 3:00 p.m., with the documents and collected signatures submitted on his behalf by Galab Donev and Dimitar Stoyanov, as Radev was not personally present.

The coalition brings together three political formations: the Political Movement Social Democrats, represented by Elena Noneva; the Social Democratic Party, represented by Todor Barbolov; and the Movement "Our People", represented by Atanas Kalchev. Galab Donev and Dimitar Stoyanov will serve as co-chairs of the “Progressive Bulgaria” coalition.

Radev described the coalition as a response to public demand for dismantling Bulgaria’s oligarchic corruption model and for promoting freedom, solidarity, and justice. In a statement shared on his Facebook profile, he emphasized that “Progressive Bulgaria” aims to foster the development of Bulgaria as a modern, democratic European country. He added that the success of the coalition depends on the participation and support of Bulgarian voters.

The former president expressed gratitude to the co-chairs and the heads of the participating parties for joining the initiative. He underlined that their collective commitment ensures that each vote carries significance, marking the first step toward achieving a decisive victory in the upcoming elections.

Earlier, on January 19, Rumen Radev formally resigned from the presidency, and his duties were assumed by Iliana Yotova following the acceptance of his resignation by the Constitutional Court. The creation of “Progressive Bulgaria” now positions Radev and his allies to contest the early parliamentary vote with a platform focused on transparency, democratic reform, and tackling systemic corruption.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Radev, Bulgaria, elections, Progressive

Related Articles:

Russian Ambassador Climbs Shipka Peak to Rebuke Bulgaria’s New Government

Just a day before Bulgaria’s national holiday on March 3, Russian Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova made a striking appearance on Shipka Peak, using the occasion to openly criticize the caretaker government.

Politics » Diplomacy | March 2, 2026, Monday // 18:46

Bulgaria’s Silence on US Planes at Sofia Airport Raises Alarm

Authorities in Bulgaria have yet to comment on recent video footage showing American military aircraft taking off from the Vasil Levski Airport in Sofia

Politics | March 2, 2026, Monday // 18:37

No Direct Threats, But Vigilance Remains: Bulgaria’s Response to Middle East Tensions

President Iliana Yotova convened a high-level consultative meeting to evaluate the potential risks to Bulgaria's national security in light of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Politics | March 2, 2026, Monday // 18:30

Bulgaria Urges Iran to Abandon Nuclear Programme as Thousands of Bulgarians Remain Stranded in War Zone

On March 1, 2026, Acting Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynsky joined an extraordinary videoconference session of the EU Foreign Affairs Council focused on the rapidly deteriorating situation in the Middle East

Politics | March 2, 2026, Monday // 15:03

Bulgaria Boosts Security Around Airports as US Military Planes Operate Amid Middle East Crisis

Bulgaria has stepped up security measures around airports and sites hosting American and Israeli personnel amid escalating tensions in the Middle East

Politics » Defense | March 2, 2026, Monday // 13:05

Bulgaria: Young Man Dies After Consuming Toxic “Drugged Tea” in Burgas

A 26-year-old man from the Pobeda district in Burgas died early this morning after consuming the synthetic substance known as "drugged tea."

Society » Incidents | March 2, 2026, Monday // 13:01
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Russian Ambassador Climbs Shipka Peak to Rebuke Bulgaria’s New Government

Just a day before Bulgaria’s national holiday on March 3, Russian Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova made a striking appearance on Shipka Peak, using the occasion to openly criticize the caretaker government.

Politics » Diplomacy | March 2, 2026, Monday // 18:46

Bulgaria’s Silence on US Planes at Sofia Airport Raises Alarm

Authorities in Bulgaria have yet to comment on recent video footage showing American military aircraft taking off from the Vasil Levski Airport in Sofia

Politics | March 2, 2026, Monday // 18:37

No Direct Threats, But Vigilance Remains: Bulgaria’s Response to Middle East Tensions

President Iliana Yotova convened a high-level consultative meeting to evaluate the potential risks to Bulgaria's national security in light of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Politics | March 2, 2026, Monday // 18:30

Bulgaria Urges Iran to Abandon Nuclear Programme as Thousands of Bulgarians Remain Stranded in War Zone

On March 1, 2026, Acting Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynsky joined an extraordinary videoconference session of the EU Foreign Affairs Council focused on the rapidly deteriorating situation in the Middle East

Politics | March 2, 2026, Monday // 15:03

Bulgaria Boosts Security Around Airports as US Military Planes Operate Amid Middle East Crisis

Bulgaria has stepped up security measures around airports and sites hosting American and Israeli personnel amid escalating tensions in the Middle East

Politics » Defense | March 2, 2026, Monday // 13:05

Bulgaria: 4 US Military Planes Take Off From Sofia, 5 More Arrive amid Middle East War

At Sofia Airport, four US military planes departed late last night, according to an eyewitness who shared a video on Facebook showing one of the aircraft accelerating along the runway

Politics » Defense | March 2, 2026, Monday // 10:41
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria