U.S. Confirms Fourth Service Member Killed as Iran Attacks Continue

March 2, 2026, Monday // 15:12
A fourth U.S. service member has died following injuries sustained during Iran’s initial attacks in the region, the U.S. military confirmed on Monday. According to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), as of 7:30 a.m. ET on March 2, four Americans have now been killed in action. The latest casualty was seriously wounded during the first wave of Iranian strikes and later succumbed to those injuries. The deaths occurred during the same assault in Kuwait that claimed the lives of three other U.S. personnel, according to a U.S. official familiar with the situation. The identities of the service members will remain confidential for 24 hours following notification of next of kin.

CENTCOM emphasized that major combat operations continue and that response efforts are ongoing. The command also clarified a separate incident involving three U.S. F-15 fighter jets, which were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defenses. The jets were misidentified as a threat, but all six personnel aboard ejected safely and are in stable condition. U.S. military authorities confirmed that this was a friendly fire accident and not connected to Iranian attacks.

The ongoing hostilities in the region have resulted in multiple casualties among coalition forces, and U.S. command has reiterated its commitment to continuing operational responses while ensuring the safety of remaining personnel. The situation remains highly fluid, with both the combat and precautionary measures being actively monitored.

