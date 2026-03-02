Global Gas Shock: Qatar Freezes LNG Output After Iranian Drone Strikes Rock Energy Hubs

Spain Forces U.S. Jets Out After Blocking Bases for Iran Strikes
Spain has barred the use of its military bases for strikes on Iranian targets, prompting the immediate departure of U.S. aircraft stationed in the country
HOT: » Since Bulgaria adopted the euro in January 2026, how do you think this change will affect the country in the future?
QatarEnergy has suspended production of liquefied natural gas and related products following drone strikes on its facilities in Ras Laffan Industrial City and Mesaieed Industrial City. The state-owned company described the halt as a precautionary step and said further updates would be issued as the situation becomes clearer. The Qatari defence ministry confirmed that drones launched from Iran targeted an energy installation in Ras Laffan and a water tank at a power plant in Mesaieed. No casualties have been reported.
The disruption carries weight far beyond Qatar’s borders. The country is among the world’s top LNG exporters and is expected to account for roughly a quarter of projected global LNG supply growth over the coming decade. Ras Laffan, often referred to as the global centre of LNG production, houses export capacity of around 77 million tonnes per year, making it the largest such terminal worldwide. In addition to LNG, the complex includes facilities producing LPG, ethane, sulphur and natural gas liquids.
A prolonged shutdown at Ras Laffan could reverberate across international gas markets, particularly in Asia-Pacific and Europe, where Qatar supplies long-term contracted volumes. The Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly all Qatari LNG cargoes pass, has already faced restricted access amid the regional conflict, compounding concerns over export flows. Since hostilities escalated on 28 February, LNG loading operations had continued, though no carriers have transited the strait. Vessel tracking data indicated three LNG tankers were berthed at Ras Laffan earlier in the day.
The latest strikes underscore a broader pattern of attacks on Gulf energy infrastructure. Saudi Aramco’s Ras Tanura refinery was also reportedly forced to halt operations following a drone assault. Analysts suggest the strategy appears aimed at exerting pressure on regional producers by targeting critical facilities, heightening volatility in global energy markets and adding fresh upward pressure on oil and gas prices.
French President Emmanuel Macron delivered a keynote address on France’s nuclear strategy from a military base hosting the country’s ballistic missile submarines, outlining a significant update to the nation’s deterrence doctrine
Spain has barred the use of its military bases for strikes on Iranian targets, prompting the immediate departure of U.S. aircraft stationed in the country
A one-way attack drone struck the UK’s RAF Akrotiri base in Cyprus shortly after midnight on Sunday, hitting the runway and prompting precautionary evacuations.
Iran has reported that its nuclear facility at Natanz was struck amid ongoing U.S. and Israeli military operations targeting the country
The recent escalation in the Middle East has prompted heightened alert across the Balkans, with governments convening emergency security meetings, reinforcing protection at sensitive sites, issuing travel warnings, and activating evacuation procedures
Iran has carried out what British officials describe as its first direct strike on European territory, targeting a key UK military installation in Cyprus
Novinite 2025 in Review: A Year That Tested Bulgaria and the World
A Disgraceful Betrayal: Bulgaria's Shameful Entry into Trump's Board of Peace