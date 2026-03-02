Evacuations, Explosions, Interceptions: UK Military Base Targeted as Middle East Conflict Spills Over

A one-way attack drone struck the UK’s RAF Akrotiri base in Cyprus shortly after midnight on Sunday, hitting the runway and prompting precautionary evacuations. British and Cypriot officials said the incident caused limited material damage and no casualties. In the hours that followed, two additional unmanned aerial vehicles heading toward the base were intercepted, indicating what authorities described as continued targeting on the third day of the escalating Middle East conflict.

The UK Ministry of Defence confirmed that forces responded immediately to the suspected drone impact, stressing that protection levels at the base are at their highest. Although anti-drone systems had been reinforced in recent days, they were unable to prevent the initial strike. Sirens were heard again on Monday, and witnesses reported aircraft departures from the base. Residents in the vicinity were advised to remain indoors, while family members of British personnel were relocated elsewhere on the island as a safety measure. An emergency reception centre was opened in Limassol to accommodate civilians leaving nearby villages.

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides stated that the drone was an Iranian-made Shahed model that caused minor damage when it crashed into military facilities at 12:03 a.m. He underscored that Cyprus does not participate in military operations and has no intention of becoming involved. Authorities on the island activated civil defence plans, placed services on alert, and began informing citizens of protective steps. Local officials described panic among residents following the explosion and air raid sirens.

The origin of the drone has not been officially determined. While it is possible it was launched directly from Iran, officials have not ruled out involvement by regional groups aligned with Tehran. The strike occurred hours after the UK agreed to allow the United States to use British bases for what were described as limited defensive operations targeting Iranian missile depots and launchers. However, officials indicated flight timelines suggest the drone may have been launched before Prime Minister Keir Starmer publicly confirmed the decision.

Starmer said Britain would not take part directly in strikes, emphasizing that access to bases was granted strictly to counter missile threats endangering civilians and British nationals. The United States is reportedly considering the use of RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire and Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean for operations involving B-2 stealth bombers. British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper noted that while Washington had not specifically requested access to Akrotiri, Iran appears to view the UK as aligned with U.S. actions. She also said over 100,000 of an estimated 300,000 British nationals in the region have registered with authorities.

Akrotiri, one of two sovereign British base areas retained since Cyprus gained independence in 1960, serves as a forward operating location for Middle East deployments and fast-jet training. It was last attacked in the 1980s. The base forms part of a 99-square-mile British-controlled territory that includes key intelligence infrastructure. Britain recently reinforced its presence there in anticipation of potential regional escalation.

European leaders reacted swiftly. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed solidarity with Cyprus, while an EU official suggested Tehran may be seeking to widen the conflict to involve European states. Although Cyprus is not a NATO member, it is covered by the EU’s mutual defence clause. Greece announced it would dispatch two frigates, including one equipped with anti-drone capabilities, along with two F-16 fighter jets to support the island following what it described as unprovoked attacks.

Hostilities across the region intensified after U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran and the reported killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.