Bulgaria Boosts Security Around Airports as US Military Planes Operate Amid Middle East Crisis

Bulgaria has stepped up security measures around airports and sites hosting American and Israeli personnel amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. Chief Commissioner Lyubomir Nikolov, director of the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs, confirmed that police presence has been increased at these sensitive locations and that all necessary precautionary measures are in place. Additional officers have been deployed around airports to monitor and secure operations, ensuring readiness in the face of regional instability.

Late last night, four U.S. military planes departed from Sofia Airport, with an eyewitness posting video on Facebook showing one of the aircraft accelerating down the runway. These Boeing KC-135 Stratotankers, often referred to as “flying tankers,” are equipped to refuel combat aircraft mid-air, underscoring their support-focused role rather than direct combat involvement. The airport currently hosts a total of 15 U.S. military planes, with tankers, de-icing trucks, and full ground support equipment in operation. Aviation expert and television host Alexander Bogoyavlensky shared images showing the planes with their service trucks in place, while the Bulgarian photo agency BulFoto reported the arrival of five additional aircraft, further bolstering logistical capabilities at Sofia Airport.

Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov emphasized that Bulgaria is not participating in any military operation against Iran. He clarified that the aircraft stationed in Sofia are intended solely for NATO training on the eastern flank, have no strike capabilities, and no flights targeting Iran are planned. The focus remains strictly on logistical operations, ensuring that Bulgaria maintains a neutral position while providing support in a non-combat capacity.

The Bulgarian government is also preparing to evacuate its citizens from the Middle East if humanitarian corridors become available. Acting Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynsky told bTV that recent Iranian missile launches toward Cyprus landed harmlessly in the sea and that no damage was reported. She stressed that the safety of Bulgarian nationals remains the government’s top priority, particularly as Iranian strikes increasingly target civilian areas in the Gulf region.

Authorities are coordinating with governments in Israel, Kuwait, and Jordan, securing assurances of assistance for Bulgarians in the region and working to establish safe evacuation pathways. Citizens have been advised to remain in secure locations and follow official instructions. Neynsky highlighted that the ongoing aircraft movements at Sofia Airport are unrelated to any military operations. In addition to evacuation planning, she called for Iran to cease attacks, reduce regional tensions, and engage diplomatically, while also noting that ongoing developments in Gaza must not be overlooked.