Bulgaria: Young Man Dies After Consuming Toxic “Drugged Tea” in Burgas

Society » INCIDENTS | March 2, 2026, Monday // 13:01
Bulgaria: Young Man Dies After Consuming Toxic "Drugged Tea" in Burgas

A 26-year-old man from the Pobeda district in Burgas died early this morning after consuming the synthetic substance known as "drugged tea."

Authorities reported that the victim suffered a sudden seizure following the intake of the drug and could not be saved despite immediate attempts to assist him. Initial investigations point to fatal poisoning resulting from repeated use of this hazardous chemical mixture.

Experts explained that "drugged tea" is created by soaking plant material in horse anesthetic combined with strong household chemicals, including bleach and other cleaning agents, making it extremely dangerous.

This incident highlights the ongoing threat posed by the substance, which has been circulating in the region for months. Police have recently dismantled multiple home laboratories producing "drugged tea," reflecting continued law enforcement efforts to curb its spread, according to NOVA reporters.

