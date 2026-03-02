Iran's Nuclear Facility Under Attack: IAEA Warns of Possible Radiation Risk

World | March 2, 2026, Monday // 12:00
Iran has reported that its nuclear facility at Natanz was struck amid ongoing U.S. and Israeli military operations targeting the country, according to Reza Najafi, Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations nuclear watchdog. Speaking on Monday during a meeting of the 35-member International Atomic Energy Agency board, Najafi said the attack targeted “Iran’s peaceful, safeguarded nuclear facilities,” specifying Natanz when pressed for details.

The development has raised alarm at the IAEA, with Director General Rafael Grossi warning that a radiological release cannot be ruled out. He noted that, in a worst-case scenario, evacuations could be necessary across areas comparable in size to major cities. In response, the IAEA has called an extraordinary session to assess the situation and potential risks to nuclear safety.

Iran maintains that the strikes were carried out by the United States and Israel, highlighting the escalation in military pressure on its nuclear infrastructure. International authorities, including the IAEA, continue to monitor the facility closely amid concerns over the possibility of radioactive contamination and the broader implications for regional security.

