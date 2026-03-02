Iran's Nuclear Facility Under Attack: IAEA Warns of Possible Radiation Risk
Iran has reported that its nuclear facility at Natanz was struck amid ongoing U.S. and Israeli military operations targeting the country, according to Reza Najafi, Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations nuclear watchdog. Speaking on Monday during a meeting of the 35-member International Atomic Energy Agency board, Najafi said the attack targeted “Iran’s peaceful, safeguarded nuclear facilities,” specifying Natanz when pressed for details.
The development has raised alarm at the IAEA, with Director General Rafael Grossi warning that a radiological release cannot be ruled out. He noted that, in a worst-case scenario, evacuations could be necessary across areas comparable in size to major cities. In response, the IAEA has called an extraordinary session to assess the situation and potential risks to nuclear safety.
Iran maintains that the strikes were carried out by the United States and Israel, highlighting the escalation in military pressure on its nuclear infrastructure. International authorities, including the IAEA, continue to monitor the facility closely amid concerns over the possibility of radioactive contamination and the broader implications for regional security.
Macron Declares Europe’s Nuclear Dawn: “To Be Free, We Must Be Feared”
French President Emmanuel Macron delivered a keynote address on France’s nuclear strategy from a military base hosting the country’s ballistic missile submarines, outlining a significant update to the nation’s deterrence doctrine
Spain Forces U.S. Jets Out After Blocking Bases for Iran Strikes
Spain has barred the use of its military bases for strikes on Iranian targets, prompting the immediate departure of U.S. aircraft stationed in the country
Global Gas Shock: Qatar Freezes LNG Output After Iranian Drone Strikes Rock Energy Hubs
QatarEnergy has suspended production of liquefied natural gas and related products following drone strikes on its facilities in Ras Laffan Industrial City and Mesaieed Industrial City
Evacuations, Explosions, Interceptions: UK Military Base Targeted as Middle East Conflict Spills Over
A one-way attack drone struck the UK’s RAF Akrotiri base in Cyprus shortly after midnight on Sunday, hitting the runway and prompting precautionary evacuations.
Middle East War Sparks Balkan Security Measures: Bulgaria, Greece, Turkey Prepare for Evacuations
The recent escalation in the Middle East has prompted heightened alert across the Balkans, with governments convening emergency security meetings, reinforcing protection at sensitive sites, issuing travel warnings, and activating evacuation procedures
Iran Strikes Cyprus, Europe Vows to Defend Its Citizens
Iran has carried out what British officials describe as its first direct strike on European territory, targeting a key UK military installation in Cyprus