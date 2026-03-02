Middle East War Sparks Balkan Security Measures: Bulgaria, Greece, Turkey Prepare for Evacuations

The recent escalation in the Middle East has prompted heightened alert across the Balkans, with governments convening emergency security meetings, reinforcing protection at sensitive sites, issuing travel warnings, and activating evacuation procedures. In some countries, the situation has sparked domestic political debates, reflecting differing stances on the unfolding crisis. The conflict intensified following the joint Israeli-American military operation, reports of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s death, and subsequent Iranian strikes across the region, raising concerns about the safety of Balkan citizens abroad.

In Turkey, demonstrations were held outside NATO bases in Izmir and Adana at the request of the Turkish Communist Party. Protesters displayed anti-American and anti-Israel slogans and demanded the closure of the bases, while further protests were scheduled for March 1. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the strikes on Iran as a violation of sovereignty and criticized Iranian attacks on Gulf states hosting US bases. Turkey, sharing over 500 kilometers of border with Iran, expressed concern over potential destabilization, refugee flows, and economic repercussions. Ankara has offered to mediate in the conflict, with ministers in contact with regional counterparts, including Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and Erdogan himself holding talks with US President Donald Trump.

In Greece, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis convened an emergency security council meeting in response to the proximity of the conflict and the presence of the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier at the Souda naval base in Crete. Defense Minister Nikos Dendias also met with armed forces leadership to assess developments. Greek maritime authorities warned ships flagged in Greece to avoid the Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, and Strait of Hormuz. Security measures were intensified at military airports used by NATO forces, and the Greek Navy urged crews of 250 vessels to alter their courses. Flights from Athens faced disruptions, with 45 departures and arrivals canceled in a single day. Domestic political opposition called for the government to clarify Greece’s stance, urging independence in foreign policy while respecting international law.

Bulgaria has reported no direct military threat, with Acting Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov emphasizing that the country is not involved in the ongoing operations. The Security Council and Ministry of Interior have taken precautionary measures, and border authorities are on alert to monitor potential migratory pressure. Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov affirmed that Bulgaria is not a target and that no strike capabilities are present within its territory. Acting Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynski noted that over 11,400 Bulgarian nationals reside in the conflict region, primarily in Israel, with others in Iraq, Qatar, and Gulf countries. Evacuation plans have been readied, including possible land routes through Azerbaijan. Neynski reassured that Bulgaria’s fuel reserves are secure and alternative energy supply routes have been arranged to mitigate any disruptions from a potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

In Serbia, President Aleksandar Vucic signaled that the conflict is protracted and will not resolve quickly, announcing plans to strengthen national defense. The Serbian embassy in Tehran sustained damage during airstrikes, prompting evacuation of diplomatic staff to Azerbaijan, though no casualties were reported. Travel warnings were elevated for Iran, Israel, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain.

Leaders in Kosovo, Albania, and North Macedonia expressed support for US and Israeli positions, with Kosovo’s President Vjosa Osmani lauding US intervention, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama endorsing efforts to curb Iran’s military expansion, and North Macedonia’s Foreign Minister Timcho Mucunski emphasizing diplomacy while standing by US allies.

Romanian authorities advised citizens to leave Iran and Israel, temporarily suspending flights between Bucharest and key Middle Eastern hubs such as Tel Aviv, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Amman, affecting roughly 1,500 travelers.

The UK Ministry of Defence confirmed minimal damage at the RAF base in Akrotiri, Cyprus, after a suspected Iranian drone strike targeted the runway. Approximately 300,000 British nationals reside in the Gulf region, and precautionary measures included relocating families of personnel on the base. Investigations are ongoing to determine the drone’s origin. British officials stressed the importance of a negotiated diplomatic solution to the escalating conflict.

Across the region, Turkey has reinforced security measures along its border with Iran, suspended certain border crossings, and reviewed crisis response scenarios to prevent illegal migration. Bulgarian authorities reported that around 1,400 nationals remain stranded in destinations affected by airport closures and cancelled flights, including Dubai, Jordan, the Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, and Oman. The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry is coordinating consular support and has set up a Situation Centre to manage registrations and communications. Acting Foreign Minister Neynski confirmed ongoing contact with Israeli, Kuwaiti, and Jordanian counterparts, as well as participation in EU foreign ministers’ videoconference meetings. While evacuation plans are prepared, no immediate departure of EU citizens from the region has been scheduled, and officials urge citizens to remain in safe locations and follow official guidance.