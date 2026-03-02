Bulgaria: 4 US Military Planes Take Off From Sofia, 5 More Arrive amid Middle East War

At Sofia Airport, four US military planes departed late last night, according to an eyewitness who shared a video on Facebook showing one of the aircraft accelerating along the runway, Dir.bg and BulFoto reported. These aircraft, Boeing KC-135 Stratotankers, are designed to refuel combat jets in mid-air, highlighting their logistical rather than combat role.

Currently, a total of 15 US planes are stationed at the airport, supported by their own tankers, de-icing trucks, and all necessary ground equipment. Aviation expert Alexander Bogoyavlensky shared photos on Facebook showing military tanker trucks positioned in front of the aircraft and ground operations in progress. Additional photos from the unofficial Sofia Airport Facebook page confirm that the ground support equipment is fully operational.

Meanwhile, the Bulgarian photo agency "BulFoto" reported that five more military aircraft arrived yesterday, adding to the logistical presence at Sofia Airport.

Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov reassured the public that Bulgaria is not involved in the US operation against Iran. He explained that the planes are present solely for training exercises on NATO’s eastern flank and have no strike capabilities. No flights against Iran are planned, and the aircraft are being used strictly for their logistical purpose, he emphasized during an interview with bTV.

Bulgaria is prepared to evacuate its citizens from the Middle East once humanitarian corridors are established, Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynsky told bTV, noting that recent Iranian missile launches toward Cyprus landed in the sea without causing damage. She emphasized that the government’s top priority is the safety of Bulgarians abroad, amid Iranian strikes increasingly targeting civilian areas in the Gulf.

Authorities are coordinating with regional governments and stand ready to deploy aircraft for evacuation once a safe window opens, while citizens have been advised to stay in secure locations and follow official guidance. Neynsky also highlighted that aircraft movements at Sofia Airport are unrelated to military operations.

In parallel, she held calls with officials from Israel, Kuwait, and Jordan, securing assurances of support for Bulgarian nationals and urging Iran to halt attacks and ease regional tensions, while stressing that the broader situation in Gaza should not be neglected.