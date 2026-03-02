Majority of Bulgarians Fear Threats to Culture but Expect It to Endure

A recent survey by the Trend agency, commissioned by “24 Chasa,” highlights that national identity remains the strongest sense of affiliation among Bulgarians, with traditions, history, and language continuing to serve as central unifying elements. Conducted from January 12 to 18, 2026, the survey included face-to-face interviews with 1,001 participants aged 18 and above.

When asked how they define themselves, an overwhelming 83% of respondents identified as “Bulgarian,” while far smaller shares described themselves as “European” (9%), “Balkan” (4%), or “citizens of the world” (3%). The results underscore the clear dominance of national identity over broader regional or global affiliations.

The survey also explored the sense of belonging on a more local level. Almost half of respondents (47%) said they feel most connected to Bulgaria as a whole, while 30% prioritized their city or village, 12% their region, and just 7% felt closest to Europe. This pattern suggests that local identity is especially strong in smaller towns and villages.

Traditions, history, and the Bulgarian language remain the pillars of national cohesion, with 71% citing traditions, 69% history, and 57% the language as the factors that most unite the population. Despite this strong identification, many Bulgarians sense that their culture is under threat: 42% consider it “rather under threat,” and 18% believe it is “highly under threat,” totaling 60% expressing some level of cultural vulnerability.

Cultural attachment is particularly pronounced during national holidays, when two-thirds of participants feel a connection to Bulgarian heritage. Family life plays a significant role, with 54% reporting that they feel closest to Bulgarian culture within the household, while music, dance, and folklore resonate with 50% of respondents.

Looking ahead, Bulgarians are mostly optimistic about the endurance of their culture, though perspectives vary. About 15% expect Bulgarian culture to be preserved and further developed, 37% foresee it adapting to new forms while remaining recognizable, 19% fear it may be lost due to globalization, and 15% believe it will survive only in smaller communities.