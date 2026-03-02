Iran Strikes Cyprus, Europe Vows to Defend Its Citizens

Iran has carried out what British officials describe as its first direct strike on European territory, targeting a key UK military installation in Cyprus. Explosions were heard shortly before midnight at RAF Akrotiri after a security alert was declared. London believes the impact was caused by an Iranian drone, following two earlier missile launches from Iran toward the island. Those missiles fell into the sea, but the later strike caused limited damage at the base, according to Cypriot authorities. No injuries were reported among the roughly 2,000 personnel and family members stationed there.

The incident unfolded hours after Prime Minister Keir Starmer approved a US request to use British facilities in Cyprus for what were described as defensive strikes on Iranian missile sites. Air traffic data indicated Royal Air Force jets scrambled to help shield the installation, while service members and families were instructed to remain indoors, avoid windows and take cover. Although the UK has not joined US-Israeli attacks on Iran, British aircraft intercepted an Iranian drone heading toward Qatar a day earlier. The strike on Akrotiri may now intensify pressure on London to take a firmer stance.

Cyprus hosts two British sovereign base areas, Akrotiri and Dhekelia. Defence Secretary John Healey said it was unclear whether the earlier missiles were aimed specifically at British facilities. Israeli officials later confirmed the projectiles had been fired toward Cyprus but landed at sea. Cypriot authorities had already heightened vigilance, citing past efforts to thwart suspected Iranian plots against British personnel on the island.

The attack came as Israel’s state aircraft, known as “Wing of Zion,” remained airborne for more than eight hours before landing in Berlin instead of Cyprus. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was not on board, and officials have not clarified the change of destination. Any landing in Germany would have required prior coordination, given Berlin’s obligations as a member of the International Criminal Court, which has issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu.

At the European level, foreign ministers held an emergency video conference chaired by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas. In a joint statement, they pledged to safeguard EU nationals across the Middle East, including by activating the bloc’s Civil Protection Mechanism if required. Thousands of Europeans remain stranded in Iran and neighboring countries amid widespread flight cancellations at major hubs such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The ministers warned that further escalation could trigger unpredictable economic fallout and stressed the need to keep the Strait of Hormuz open to protect global oil flows. They stopped short of endorsing regime change in Tehran.

However, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen publicly called for a “credible transition” in Iran, marking the first time the EU’s executive arm has explicitly backed such a position. She argued that a change in leadership would reduce the risk of further escalation and reflect the democratic aspirations of the Iranian people. Her comments contrasted with the more cautious line taken by member states.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said his government shared the sense of relief among many Iranians that the current theocratic system might be nearing its end, while acknowledging legal ambiguities surrounding US and Israeli strikes. Spain and Slovenia urged restraint and diplomacy, warning that the use of force endangered civilians and undermined international law. Both countries reiterated criticism of Israel’s offensive in Gaza and have recognised Palestine.

Separately, Britain, France and Germany, the so-called E-3, stated they were prepared to defend their interests and those of allies against what they described as indiscriminate Iranian missile attacks. Starmer reiterated that the UK had deliberately avoided participation in strikes that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, arguing that a negotiated settlement over Iran’s nuclear ambitions remained the preferred path. Nonetheless, he said Iranian retaliation had already endangered British citizens, with missiles hitting airports and hotels in the region. British fighter jets have been involved in coordinated defensive missions, and London justified allowing US access to its bases as an act of collective self-defence aimed at neutralising missile threats at their source.