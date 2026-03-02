Bulgaria Ready to Evacuate Citizens as Middle East Awaits Humanitarian Corridors

Politics » DIPLOMACY | March 2, 2026, Monday // 09:17
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Ready to Evacuate Citizens as Middle East Awaits Humanitarian Corridors Acting Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynsky

Acting Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynsky has said Bulgaria is awaiting the opening of humanitarian corridors in the Middle East and stands ready to evacuate its citizens by air if conditions allow. Speaking to bTV, she noted that missiles launched by Iran toward Cyprus had fallen into the sea and that there were no reports of damage on the island.

According to Neynsky, the immediate priority is the safety and possible evacuation of Bulgarian nationals. Over the past hours, Iran has expanded its attacks to include civilian targets in parts of the Middle East. Gulf countries, she said, have expressed shock that they are being targeted despite not being directly involved in military operations, with strikes reported against shopping centres and residential buildings. Humanitarian corridors are expected to enable those wishing to leave to do so safely. Bulgaria is in contact with governments in the Gulf and is prepared to dispatch aircraft once an evacuation window is granted. Citizens in affected areas have been advised to remain in secure locations and follow official instructions.

The Foreign Minister stressed that the government is maintaining constant communication with Bulgarians abroad through hotlines, email and joint press briefings. She acknowledged that there had been indications an escalation was likely over the weekend, although until recently it had been unclear how President Donald Trump would proceed. Neynsky underlined that aircraft movements at Vasil Levski Airport are unrelated to any military logistics and reiterated that Bulgaria is not participating in the military operations.

Energy security has also been discussed at meetings of the Council of Ministers and the Security Council. Neynsky said alternative supply routes have been considered if necessary, but at present Bulgaria has sufficient capacity to meet its energy needs and there is no cause for concern. She described threats to close the Strait of Hormuz as a form of pressure by Iran, adding that no country can stand alone against the international community and expressing hope that the waterway will remain open.

On the diplomatic front, Neynsky held telephone talks with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi. She also joined an informal online meeting of EU foreign ministers to discuss the conflict involving Iran and the broader regional situation.

In her conversation with Saar, the Israeli side assured Bulgaria that assistance would be provided, if required, to help Bulgarian citizens temporarily residing in Israel return home. In talks with Kuwait, Neynsky conveyed solidarity following Iranian strikes on targets in the country, which she described as a violation of Kuwaiti sovereignty. Minister Al-Sabah pledged full commitment to the safety of Bulgarian nationals on Kuwaiti territory and readiness to assist should tensions escalate.

During discussions with Jordan’s Ayman Safadi, both sides agreed on the need for Iran to halt attacks against neighbouring states and to work toward de-escalation. They also stressed that the current crisis should not overshadow developments in Gaza or delay the implementation of the second phase of the Comprehensive Plan aimed at ending the conflict there.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Neynsky, Bulgaria, Israel, Iran

Related Articles:

Russian Ambassador Climbs Shipka Peak to Rebuke Bulgaria’s New Government

Just a day before Bulgaria’s national holiday on March 3, Russian Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova made a striking appearance on Shipka Peak, using the occasion to openly criticize the caretaker government.

Politics » Diplomacy | March 2, 2026, Monday // 18:46

Bulgaria’s Silence on US Planes at Sofia Airport Raises Alarm

Authorities in Bulgaria have yet to comment on recent video footage showing American military aircraft taking off from the Vasil Levski Airport in Sofia

Politics | March 2, 2026, Monday // 18:37

No Direct Threats, But Vigilance Remains: Bulgaria’s Response to Middle East Tensions

President Iliana Yotova convened a high-level consultative meeting to evaluate the potential risks to Bulgaria's national security in light of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Politics | March 2, 2026, Monday // 18:30

Spain Forces U.S. Jets Out After Blocking Bases for Iran Strikes

Spain has barred the use of its military bases for strikes on Iranian targets, prompting the immediate departure of U.S. aircraft stationed in the country

World » EU | March 2, 2026, Monday // 16:25

Rumen Radev Launches “Progressive Bulgaria” Coalition Ahead of April 19 Elections

Former President Rumen Radev has officially registered a new political coalition, “Progressive Bulgaria,” to participate in the snap parliamentary elections scheduled for April 19

Politics | March 2, 2026, Monday // 16:00

U.S. Confirms Fourth Service Member Killed as Iran Attacks Continue

A fourth U.S. service member has died following injuries sustained during Iran’s initial attacks in the region, the U.S. military confirmed on Monday

Business | March 2, 2026, Monday // 15:12
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Diplomacy

Russian Ambassador Climbs Shipka Peak to Rebuke Bulgaria’s New Government

Just a day before Bulgaria’s national holiday on March 3, Russian Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova made a striking appearance on Shipka Peak, using the occasion to openly criticize the caretaker government.

Politics » Diplomacy | March 2, 2026, Monday // 18:46

Israel Commends Bulgaria’s Role in Gaza Peace and Reconstruction

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar praised Bulgaria’s proactive role in promoting peace and reconstruction in the Gaza Strip during a phone call with Bulgarian Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynski.

Politics » Diplomacy | February 25, 2026, Wednesday // 11:05

Bulgaria's Foreign Ministry Reaffirms Support for Ukraine, Calls for Peace Without Concessions to Russia

As the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine is marked, Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed its continued backing for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognize

Politics » Diplomacy | February 24, 2026, Tuesday // 15:06

Interim FM: Bulgaria Rejects Russia’s Peace Terms, Backs Stronger EU and NATO Support for Ukraine

Acting Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynsky said Bulgaria cannot agree to peace arrangements in Europe dictated by Moscow, commenting on calls for negotiations with Russia.

Politics » Diplomacy | February 24, 2026, Tuesday // 09:25

Bulgaria’s New Foreign Minister Sets Focus on Ukraine, OECD, and Balkans Policy

The handover of duties to Bulgaria’s new acting Foreign Minister, Nadezhda Neynsky, took place in the absence of her predecessor, Georg Georgiev, who was abroad

Politics » Diplomacy | February 19, 2026, Thursday // 16:59

Bulgaria's Borissov Meets UK Ambassador: GERB Commits to Strong Institutions and Euro-Atlantic Partnership

At a meeting held at GERB’s headquarters, party leader Boyko Borissov met with British Ambassador to Bulgaria, H.E. Nathaniel Copsey, to discuss issues of regional security, the strategic partnership between Bulgaria and the United Kingdom, and the import

Politics » Diplomacy | February 10, 2026, Tuesday // 13:20
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria