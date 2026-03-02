Bulgaria Ready to Evacuate Citizens as Middle East Awaits Humanitarian Corridors

Acting Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynsky has said Bulgaria is awaiting the opening of humanitarian corridors in the Middle East and stands ready to evacuate its citizens by air if conditions allow. Speaking to bTV, she noted that missiles launched by Iran toward Cyprus had fallen into the sea and that there were no reports of damage on the island.

According to Neynsky, the immediate priority is the safety and possible evacuation of Bulgarian nationals. Over the past hours, Iran has expanded its attacks to include civilian targets in parts of the Middle East. Gulf countries, she said, have expressed shock that they are being targeted despite not being directly involved in military operations, with strikes reported against shopping centres and residential buildings. Humanitarian corridors are expected to enable those wishing to leave to do so safely. Bulgaria is in contact with governments in the Gulf and is prepared to dispatch aircraft once an evacuation window is granted. Citizens in affected areas have been advised to remain in secure locations and follow official instructions.

The Foreign Minister stressed that the government is maintaining constant communication with Bulgarians abroad through hotlines, email and joint press briefings. She acknowledged that there had been indications an escalation was likely over the weekend, although until recently it had been unclear how President Donald Trump would proceed. Neynsky underlined that aircraft movements at Vasil Levski Airport are unrelated to any military logistics and reiterated that Bulgaria is not participating in the military operations.

Energy security has also been discussed at meetings of the Council of Ministers and the Security Council. Neynsky said alternative supply routes have been considered if necessary, but at present Bulgaria has sufficient capacity to meet its energy needs and there is no cause for concern. She described threats to close the Strait of Hormuz as a form of pressure by Iran, adding that no country can stand alone against the international community and expressing hope that the waterway will remain open.

On the diplomatic front, Neynsky held telephone talks with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi. She also joined an informal online meeting of EU foreign ministers to discuss the conflict involving Iran and the broader regional situation.

In her conversation with Saar, the Israeli side assured Bulgaria that assistance would be provided, if required, to help Bulgarian citizens temporarily residing in Israel return home. In talks with Kuwait, Neynsky conveyed solidarity following Iranian strikes on targets in the country, which she described as a violation of Kuwaiti sovereignty. Minister Al-Sabah pledged full commitment to the safety of Bulgarian nationals on Kuwaiti territory and readiness to assist should tensions escalate.

During discussions with Jordan’s Ayman Safadi, both sides agreed on the need for Iran to halt attacks against neighbouring states and to work toward de-escalation. They also stressed that the current crisis should not overshadow developments in Gaza or delay the implementation of the second phase of the Comprehensive Plan aimed at ending the conflict there.