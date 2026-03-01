Water Prices Rise Across Bulgaria from March 1 After Regulator’s Decision

Water prices in a number of Bulgarian cities are increasing as of March 1, following a decision by the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission. Although the revised prices were originally scheduled to take effect on January 1, their implementation was delayed due to the transition linked to the introduction of the euro. The regulator has now ruled that the updated rates will apply retroactively.

The adjustments vary significantly across the country. In Blagoevgrad, the price of water rises by 12.2 percent, while in Burgas the increase is 1.4 percent. Varna records a 6.6 percent hike and Veliko Tarnovo 8.8 percent. Consumers in Vidin will pay 1 percent more, and in Vratsa the rise reaches 8.9 percent. Gabrovo sees an 8.4 percent increase, whereas in Dobrich water becomes 1.1 percent cheaper.

In Kardzhali, tariffs are going up by 13.7 percent, marking one of the steepest increases. Kyustendil registers a 1.1 percent rise, Lovech 4.1 percent and Montana 3.1 percent. In Pazardzhik, prices are reduced by 1 percent, while Pernik residents will pay 3.3 percent less.

Further north, Pleven faces a 7.3 percent increase and Plovdiv 4 percent. In Razgrad the rise is 1.1 percent, in Ruse 9.3 percent and in Silistra 4.8 percent. Sliven is among the municipalities where water becomes cheaper, with a 3.4 percent decrease. In Smolyan, however, prices climb by 7.9 percent.

In the capital, Sofia, water tariffs increase by 11.8 percent. In the surrounding Sofia region, the change moves in the opposite direction, with a 1.1 percent reduction.

Elsewhere, Stara Zagora records a 2.6 percent rise, Targovishte 4.7 percent and Haskovo 5.6 percent. Shumen sees a slight decrease of 0.8 percent, while in Yambol the increase reaches 11.8 percent.