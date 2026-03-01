Water Prices Rise Across Bulgaria from March 1 After Regulator’s Decision

Central Bank Chief: Euro Adoption Successful, Growth Steady, Inflation Easing in Bulgaria
Bulgarian National Bank Governor Dimitar Radev took part in a meeting of EU Heads of Mission held under the European Presidency of the Republic of Cyprus
HOT: » Since Bulgaria adopted the euro in January 2026, how do you think this change will affect the country in the future?
Water prices in a number of Bulgarian cities are increasing as of March 1, following a decision by the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission. Although the revised prices were originally scheduled to take effect on January 1, their implementation was delayed due to the transition linked to the introduction of the euro. The regulator has now ruled that the updated rates will apply retroactively.
The adjustments vary significantly across the country. In Blagoevgrad, the price of water rises by 12.2 percent, while in Burgas the increase is 1.4 percent. Varna records a 6.6 percent hike and Veliko Tarnovo 8.8 percent. Consumers in Vidin will pay 1 percent more, and in Vratsa the rise reaches 8.9 percent. Gabrovo sees an 8.4 percent increase, whereas in Dobrich water becomes 1.1 percent cheaper.
In Kardzhali, tariffs are going up by 13.7 percent, marking one of the steepest increases. Kyustendil registers a 1.1 percent rise, Lovech 4.1 percent and Montana 3.1 percent. In Pazardzhik, prices are reduced by 1 percent, while Pernik residents will pay 3.3 percent less.
Further north, Pleven faces a 7.3 percent increase and Plovdiv 4 percent. In Razgrad the rise is 1.1 percent, in Ruse 9.3 percent and in Silistra 4.8 percent. Sliven is among the municipalities where water becomes cheaper, with a 3.4 percent decrease. In Smolyan, however, prices climb by 7.9 percent.
In the capital, Sofia, water tariffs increase by 11.8 percent. In the surrounding Sofia region, the change moves in the opposite direction, with a 1.1 percent reduction.
Elsewhere, Stara Zagora records a 2.6 percent rise, Targovishte 4.7 percent and Haskovo 5.6 percent. Shumen sees a slight decrease of 0.8 percent, while in Yambol the increase reaches 11.8 percent.
A recent survey by the Trend agency, commissioned by “24 Chasa,” highlights that national identity remains the strongest sense of affiliation among Bulgarians, with traditions, history, and language continuing to serve as central unifying elements
“Bangaranga” has been chosen as Bulgaria’s entry for the Eurovision Song Contest 2026, following a combined vote by viewers of the Bulgarian National Television and a professional jury
Every year on the 1st of March, Bulgaria bursts into a sea of red and white as the nation celebrates one of its most cherished and uniquely Bulgarian traditions - Baba Marta Day.
Roughly 1,000 Bulgarian tourists are currently unable to leave the Persian Gulf region after a wave of flight cancellations by Wizz Air and Flydubai
The first Saturday of Great Lent in Bulgaria is devoted to Saint Theodore Tiron, whose memory the Church also honors on February 17.
A recent study conducted in 2024 across 12 Southeast European countries by the Friedrich Ebert Foundation and IPSOS shows that young people in Bulgaria feel a strong sense of insecurity
Novinite 2025 in Review: A Year That Tested Bulgaria and the World
A Disgraceful Betrayal: Bulgaria's Shameful Entry into Trump's Board of Peace