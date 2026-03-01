DARA to Perform “Bangaranga” for Bulgaria at Eurovision 2026 in Vienna

“Bangaranga” has been chosen as Bulgaria’s entry for the Eurovision Song Contest 2026, following a combined vote by viewers of the Bulgarian National Television and a professional jury. The rhythmic and energetic track prevailed over two other specially composed finalists, “This Is Me” and “Curse.” Both the jury and the public were unanimous in backing “Bangaranga,” securing its place on the Eurovision stage in Vienna this May.

The song will be performed by DARA, who earlier this year won a tightly contested national performer selection at the end of January, earning the right to represent Bulgaria at the international competition. The unveiling of the chosen track marked a long awaited moment, as anticipation had been building over which of the three shortlisted songs would ultimately be selected.

Speaking on national television, DARA described “Bangaranga” as a piece about discovering the inner strength that lies within each person and choosing to act out of love rather than fear. She noted that the title translates from Jamaican as “riot,” underlining the song’s spirit of boldness and emotional intensity.

The Bulgarian national final also featured guest appearances by Luxembourg’s representative Eva Marija and San Marino’s Senhit, adding an international touch to the event.

At Eurovision 2026 in Vienna, DARA is set to compete in the second semi final on May 14. Should she advance, she will perform again at the Grand Final scheduled for May 16.