DARA to Perform “Bangaranga” for Bulgaria at Eurovision 2026 in Vienna

Central Bank Chief: Euro Adoption Successful, Growth Steady, Inflation Easing in Bulgaria
Bulgarian National Bank Governor Dimitar Radev took part in a meeting of EU Heads of Mission held under the European Presidency of the Republic of Cyprus
“Bangaranga” has been chosen as Bulgaria’s entry for the Eurovision Song Contest 2026, following a combined vote by viewers of the Bulgarian National Television and a professional jury. The rhythmic and energetic track prevailed over two other specially composed finalists, “This Is Me” and “Curse.” Both the jury and the public were unanimous in backing “Bangaranga,” securing its place on the Eurovision stage in Vienna this May.
The song will be performed by DARA, who earlier this year won a tightly contested national performer selection at the end of January, earning the right to represent Bulgaria at the international competition. The unveiling of the chosen track marked a long awaited moment, as anticipation had been building over which of the three shortlisted songs would ultimately be selected.
Speaking on national television, DARA described “Bangaranga” as a piece about discovering the inner strength that lies within each person and choosing to act out of love rather than fear. She noted that the title translates from Jamaican as “riot,” underlining the song’s spirit of boldness and emotional intensity.
The Bulgarian national final also featured guest appearances by Luxembourg’s representative Eva Marija and San Marino’s Senhit, adding an international touch to the event.
At Eurovision 2026 in Vienna, DARA is set to compete in the second semi final on May 14. Should she advance, she will perform again at the Grand Final scheduled for May 16.
A recent survey by the Trend agency, commissioned by “24 Chasa,” highlights that national identity remains the strongest sense of affiliation among Bulgarians, with traditions, history, and language continuing to serve as central unifying elements
Water prices in a number of Bulgarian cities are increasing as of March 1, following a decision by the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission
Every year on the 1st of March, Bulgaria bursts into a sea of red and white as the nation celebrates one of its most cherished and uniquely Bulgarian traditions - Baba Marta Day.
Roughly 1,000 Bulgarian tourists are currently unable to leave the Persian Gulf region after a wave of flight cancellations by Wizz Air and Flydubai
The first Saturday of Great Lent in Bulgaria is devoted to Saint Theodore Tiron, whose memory the Church also honors on February 17.
A recent study conducted in 2024 across 12 Southeast European countries by the Friedrich Ebert Foundation and IPSOS shows that young people in Bulgaria feel a strong sense of insecurity
Novinite 2025 in Review: A Year That Tested Bulgaria and the World
A Disgraceful Betrayal: Bulgaria's Shameful Entry into Trump's Board of Peace