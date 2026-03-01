DARA to Perform “Bangaranga” for Bulgaria at Eurovision 2026 in Vienna

Society | March 1, 2026, Sunday // 09:03
Bulgaria: DARA to Perform “Bangaranga” for Bulgaria at Eurovision 2026 in Vienna DARA

“Bangaranga” has been chosen as Bulgaria’s entry for the Eurovision Song Contest 2026, following a combined vote by viewers of the Bulgarian National Television and a professional jury. The rhythmic and energetic track prevailed over two other specially composed finalists, “This Is Me” and “Curse.” Both the jury and the public were unanimous in backing “Bangaranga,” securing its place on the Eurovision stage in Vienna this May.

The song will be performed by DARA, who earlier this year won a tightly contested national performer selection at the end of January, earning the right to represent Bulgaria at the international competition. The unveiling of the chosen track marked a long awaited moment, as anticipation had been building over which of the three shortlisted songs would ultimately be selected.

Speaking on national television, DARA described “Bangaranga” as a piece about discovering the inner strength that lies within each person and choosing to act out of love rather than fear. She noted that the title translates from Jamaican as “riot,” underlining the song’s spirit of boldness and emotional intensity.

The Bulgarian national final also featured guest appearances by Luxembourg’s representative Eva Marija and San Marino’s Senhit, adding an international touch to the event.

At Eurovision 2026 in Vienna, DARA is set to compete in the second semi final on May 14. Should she advance, she will perform again at the Grand Final scheduled for May 16.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: dara, Bulgaria, Eurovision

Related Articles:

Central Bank Chief: Euro Adoption Successful, Growth Steady, Inflation Easing in Bulgaria

Bulgarian National Bank Governor Dimitar Radev took part in a meeting of EU Heads of Mission held under the European Presidency of the Republic of Cyprus

Business » Finance | March 2, 2026, Monday // 23:00

Middle East War Sparks Balkan Security Measures: Bulgaria, Greece, Turkey Prepare for Evacuations

The recent escalation in the Middle East has prompted heightened alert across the Balkans, with governments convening emergency security meetings, reinforcing protection at sensitive sites, issuing travel warnings, and activating evacuation procedures

World » Southeast Europe | March 2, 2026, Monday // 11:01

Bulgaria Ready to Evacuate Citizens as Middle East Awaits Humanitarian Corridors

Acting Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynsky has said Bulgaria is awaiting the opening of humanitarian corridors in the Middle East and stands ready to evacuate its citizens by air if conditions allow

Politics » Diplomacy | March 2, 2026, Monday // 09:17

87% of Leva Withdrawn as Over €7.5 Billion Circulates in Bulgaria

As of February 27, 2026, the withdrawal of leva banknotes and coins and their replacement with euro cash is proceeding under the established legal framework and operational plans, the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) reported.

Business » Finance | March 1, 2026, Sunday // 09:21

Water Prices Rise Across Bulgaria from March 1 After Regulator’s Decision

Water prices in a number of Bulgarian cities are increasing as of March 1, following a decision by the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission

Society | March 1, 2026, Sunday // 09:06

Red, White & Spring: The Magic of Bulgaria's Baba Marta Day

Every year on the 1st of March, Bulgaria bursts into a sea of red and white as the nation celebrates one of its most cherished and uniquely Bulgarian traditions - Baba Marta Day.

Society » Culture | March 1, 2026, Sunday // 08:43
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Majority of Bulgarians Fear Threats to Culture but Expect It to Endure

A recent survey by the Trend agency, commissioned by “24 Chasa,” highlights that national identity remains the strongest sense of affiliation among Bulgarians, with traditions, history, and language continuing to serve as central unifying elements

Society | March 2, 2026, Monday // 10:13

Water Prices Rise Across Bulgaria from March 1 After Regulator’s Decision

Water prices in a number of Bulgarian cities are increasing as of March 1, following a decision by the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission

Society | March 1, 2026, Sunday // 09:06

Red, White & Spring: The Magic of Bulgaria's Baba Marta Day

Every year on the 1st of March, Bulgaria bursts into a sea of red and white as the nation celebrates one of its most cherished and uniquely Bulgarian traditions - Baba Marta Day.

Society » Culture | March 1, 2026, Sunday // 08:43

Around 1,000 Bulgarian Tourists Stranded in the Persian Gulf After Israel-US Strikes on Iran

Roughly 1,000 Bulgarian tourists are currently unable to leave the Persian Gulf region after a wave of flight cancellations by Wizz Air and Flydubai

Society » Incidents | February 28, 2026, Saturday // 19:45

Todorovden Celebrated with Horse Races and Name Day Festivities Across Bulgaria

The first Saturday of Great Lent in Bulgaria is devoted to Saint Theodore Tiron, whose memory the Church also honors on February 17.

Society » Culture | February 28, 2026, Saturday // 13:11

Young Bulgarians Fear War and Poor Healthcare, Show Little Political Interest

A recent study conducted in 2024 across 12 Southeast European countries by the Friedrich Ebert Foundation and IPSOS shows that young people in Bulgaria feel a strong sense of insecurity

Society | February 28, 2026, Saturday // 08:37
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria