Bulgaria's Borissov Calls for Immediate Halt to Iranian Attacks Amid Tensions in the Middle East

Politics | February 28, 2026, Saturday // 23:12
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Borissov Calls for Immediate Halt to Iranian Attacks Amid Tensions in the Middle East

GERB leader Boyko Borissov described the developments in the Middle East as deeply troubling, noting that thousands of Bulgarian citizens reside in the region. In a Facebook post, he characterized the Iranian strikes against regional states and their populations as a serious and dangerous escalation that must cease without delay.

Borissov stressed that Bulgaria, as an external border of the European Union and a country that traditionally pursues a balanced foreign policy, has consistently supported diplomatic solutions to international disputes. At the same time, he pointed to Tehran’s failure to convincingly demonstrate that its nuclear program is exclusively peaceful, despite existing international commitments. According to him, this uncertainty fuels broader concerns about global security, including in Europe. He expressed hope that dialogue would soon prevail and lead to a settlement acceptable both to Middle Eastern countries and to partners such as Israel and the United States.

Ivaylo Mirchev, co-chair of “Yes, Bulgaria,” said the country is not involved in the conflict and that there are currently no signs of a direct threat. Speaking on BNT, he warned, however, that a wider regional confrontation could disrupt oil supplies and push up prices. He recalled the government’s assurance that fuel reserves at the Burgas refinery are sufficient.

Mirchev described as prudent the prime minister’s decision to retain Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov in the cabinet and to appoint the experienced diplomat Nadezhda Neynski as foreign minister amid the war in Ukraine and rising tensions around Iran. In his view, this provides needed expertise at a volatile geopolitical moment.

Addressing speculation about missile risks, Mirchev argued that Bulgaria is not a target and that no combat aircraft or missile systems are being deployed from its territory. Even hypothetically, he said, the distance involved and the trajectory over countries such as Turkey and Greece would make a successful strike highly unlikely, particularly given air defense capabilities. He accused certain political actors of amplifying public fears for partisan purposes.

Mirchev also underlined that Iran maintains an active nuclear program, has suppressed domestic protests with deadly force, and supports militant groups abroad. He argued that Bulgaria’s security depends on a unified European approach rather than reliance on Russia, which he described as one of Tehran’s closest partners and a beneficiary of Iranian-supplied drones. If security is the priority, he said, Sofia should anchor itself firmly within European structures.

In a separate domestic political remark, Mirchev alleged that substantial funds had been transferred at the end of the previous Zhelyazkov government to companies linked to figures from the GERB-DPS circle, which he claimed were expected to engage in vote buying. He criticized what he called past political dependencies and called for an independent prosecution service and judiciary.

Meanwhile, Delyan Peevski’s DPS formation, “New Beginning,” said in a press statement that the military operation against Iran has altered the strategic landscape and demands careful, responsible reactions. The party emphasized that while there is no immediate danger to Bulgaria, heightened vigilance and coordination are required.

According to the statement, the caretaker government must project stability and work constructively with the National Assembly, rather than engage in partisan disputes. In times of international crisis, the party argued, state institutions, political forces and society should set aside differences and act together with restraint and responsibility in the national interest.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Borissov, Bulgaria, Israel, Iran

Related Articles:

87% of Leva Withdrawn as Over €7.5 Billion Circulates in Bulgaria

As of February 27, 2026, the withdrawal of leva banknotes and coins and their replacement with euro cash is proceeding under the established legal framework and operational plans, the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) reported.

Business » Finance | March 1, 2026, Sunday // 23:00

Around 1,000 Bulgarian Tourists Stranded in the Persian Gulf After Israel-US Strikes on Iran

Roughly 1,000 Bulgarian tourists are currently unable to leave the Persian Gulf region after a wave of flight cancellations by Wizz Air and Flydubai

Society » Incidents | February 28, 2026, Saturday // 19:45

Political Reactions in Bulgaria After Joint US-Israel Strikes on Iran

The Bulgarian Presidential Institution has expressed serious concern over the rapidly deteriorating security environment in the Middle East. In an official position distributed to the media, it stated that Bulgaria aligns itself with international initiat

Politics | February 28, 2026, Saturday // 19:24

US Tankers and Cargo Planes Stationed in Sofia Amid Iran-Israel Strikes, Bulgaria Safe

Several US military aircraft remain stationed at Vasil Levski Airport in Sofia

Politics » Defense | February 28, 2026, Saturday // 19:17

Tehran Burns, Oil Shocks Loom: How the US-Israel Offensive Is Reshaping the Middle East

The United States has deployed new military capabilities in its latest strikes on Iran, including the first operational use of so-called one-way attack drones.

World | February 28, 2026, Saturday // 16:46

Bulgaria: No Direct Military Threat as Authorities Activate Crisis Measures Amid Middle East Escalation

The Security Council under the Council of Ministers has concluded that there is currently no direct military threat to Bulgaria’s territory following the escalation of hostilities in the Middle East.

Politics | February 28, 2026, Saturday // 16:31
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Political Reactions in Bulgaria After Joint US-Israel Strikes on Iran

The Bulgarian Presidential Institution has expressed serious concern over the rapidly deteriorating security environment in the Middle East. In an official position distributed to the media, it stated that Bulgaria aligns itself with international initiat

Politics | February 28, 2026, Saturday // 19:24

US Tankers and Cargo Planes Stationed in Sofia Amid Iran-Israel Strikes, Bulgaria Safe

Several US military aircraft remain stationed at Vasil Levski Airport in Sofia

Politics » Defense | February 28, 2026, Saturday // 19:17

Bulgaria: No Direct Military Threat as Authorities Activate Crisis Measures Amid Middle East Escalation

The Security Council under the Council of Ministers has concluded that there is currently no direct military threat to Bulgaria’s territory following the escalation of hostilities in the Middle East.

Politics | February 28, 2026, Saturday // 16:31

Bulgaria on Alert as Military Conflict Unfolds in the Middle East

Bulgaria has taken proactive security measures in response to the ongoing military conflict in the Middle East, according to acting Minister of the Interior Emil Dechev

Politics | February 28, 2026, Saturday // 13:16

Defense Minister: Bulgaria Not Involved in Israel-U.S. Strikes on Iran, Security Council to Meet

Acting Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov clarified on Saturday that Bulgaria is not participating in the military operation conducted by Israel and the United States against Iran

Politics » Defense | February 28, 2026, Saturday // 10:34

New Rules Complicate Voting for Bulgarian Citizens in Scotland and Northern Ireland

Bulgarian citizens living in non-EU countries, including Scotland and Northern Ireland, will face new challenges in exercising their right to vote in the early parliamentary elections on April 19, 2026

Politics | February 28, 2026, Saturday // 09:28
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria