Bulgaria's Borissov Calls for Immediate Halt to Iranian Attacks Amid Tensions in the Middle East

GERB leader Boyko Borissov described the developments in the Middle East as deeply troubling, noting that thousands of Bulgarian citizens reside in the region. In a Facebook post, he characterized the Iranian strikes against regional states and their populations as a serious and dangerous escalation that must cease without delay.

Borissov stressed that Bulgaria, as an external border of the European Union and a country that traditionally pursues a balanced foreign policy, has consistently supported diplomatic solutions to international disputes. At the same time, he pointed to Tehran’s failure to convincingly demonstrate that its nuclear program is exclusively peaceful, despite existing international commitments. According to him, this uncertainty fuels broader concerns about global security, including in Europe. He expressed hope that dialogue would soon prevail and lead to a settlement acceptable both to Middle Eastern countries and to partners such as Israel and the United States.

Ivaylo Mirchev, co-chair of “Yes, Bulgaria,” said the country is not involved in the conflict and that there are currently no signs of a direct threat. Speaking on BNT, he warned, however, that a wider regional confrontation could disrupt oil supplies and push up prices. He recalled the government’s assurance that fuel reserves at the Burgas refinery are sufficient.

Mirchev described as prudent the prime minister’s decision to retain Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov in the cabinet and to appoint the experienced diplomat Nadezhda Neynski as foreign minister amid the war in Ukraine and rising tensions around Iran. In his view, this provides needed expertise at a volatile geopolitical moment.

Addressing speculation about missile risks, Mirchev argued that Bulgaria is not a target and that no combat aircraft or missile systems are being deployed from its territory. Even hypothetically, he said, the distance involved and the trajectory over countries such as Turkey and Greece would make a successful strike highly unlikely, particularly given air defense capabilities. He accused certain political actors of amplifying public fears for partisan purposes.

Mirchev also underlined that Iran maintains an active nuclear program, has suppressed domestic protests with deadly force, and supports militant groups abroad. He argued that Bulgaria’s security depends on a unified European approach rather than reliance on Russia, which he described as one of Tehran’s closest partners and a beneficiary of Iranian-supplied drones. If security is the priority, he said, Sofia should anchor itself firmly within European structures.

In a separate domestic political remark, Mirchev alleged that substantial funds had been transferred at the end of the previous Zhelyazkov government to companies linked to figures from the GERB-DPS circle, which he claimed were expected to engage in vote buying. He criticized what he called past political dependencies and called for an independent prosecution service and judiciary.

Meanwhile, Delyan Peevski’s DPS formation, “New Beginning,” said in a press statement that the military operation against Iran has altered the strategic landscape and demands careful, responsible reactions. The party emphasized that while there is no immediate danger to Bulgaria, heightened vigilance and coordination are required.

According to the statement, the caretaker government must project stability and work constructively with the National Assembly, rather than engage in partisan disputes. In times of international crisis, the party argued, state institutions, political forces and society should set aside differences and act together with restraint and responsibility in the national interest.