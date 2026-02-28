Political Reactions in Bulgaria After Joint US-Israel Strikes on Iran

Politics | February 28, 2026, Saturday // 19:24
The Bulgarian Presidential Institution has expressed serious concern over the rapidly deteriorating security environment in the Middle East. In an official position distributed to the media, President Iliana Yotova stated that Bulgaria aligns itself with international initiatives aimed at halting the violence, resuming negotiations, and urgently convening the UN Security Council. According to the statement, the risk of further escalation is substantial and carries consequences for the entire region.

In her role as Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the head of state remains in continuous coordination with national institutions and security services. She is being regularly briefed and presented with proposals for action and has already taken, and will continue to take, steps permitted under Bulgarian law depending on how events unfold.

Former President Rumen Radev also voiced concern, warning that the increasing reliance on force over diplomacy in resolving disputes is deeply troubling. He expressed hope that common sense would prevail and that fighting in the region would cease swiftly, stressing that a prolonged and destructive war would endanger global peace and security, particularly in Europe. In his view, even the most entrenched disagreements must be addressed through dialogue rather than armed conflict.

Amid the mounting tensions and strikes against Iran, Acting Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov convened an extraordinary session of the Security Council under the Council of Ministers. Nikolai Denkov commented that the Bulgarian government must place the protection of its citizens at the forefront while working in coordination with the European Union toward a diplomatic resolution. He argued that the Iranian authorities bear responsibility for the deaths of thousands who have protested for civil and human rights, and described Tehran’s ballistic missile and nuclear programs, along with its backing of militant groups abroad, as serious threats to international security. Denkov noted that these concerns underpin the EU’s existing sanctions regime. At the same time, he stressed that safeguarding civilians and respecting humanitarian law must remain paramount, calling for restraint and a peaceful political transition in Iran through fair elections.

Acting Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynski announced that Bulgaria is maintaining active communication with its allies and diplomatic missions across the region. Evacuation plans have been reviewed and updated in advance of the current crisis. Authorities have compiled detailed data on Bulgarian nationals in affected countries. In Lebanon, 498 citizens are present; in Iran, 47 Bulgarians and 14 Iranian nationals fall within evacuation planning. More than 10,000 Bulgarian citizens reside permanently in Israel, though the real number is believed to be significantly higher, with over 95 percent holding dual citizenship and many not speaking Bulgarian. In Iraq, there are 140 Bulgarian citizens and 360 dual nationals. Qatar hosts around 300 Bulgarians, 185 of whom are registered with the embassy. Altogether, approximately 11,400 Bulgarian citizens are located in the broader conflict zone.

Following the Security Council meeting, Acting Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov stated that Bulgaria cannot be considered a direct target for Iran. He clarified that the country is not participating in military operations and faces no immediate military threat. According to Zapryanov, there are no grounds to assume Bulgaria would be singled out as an active participant in the conflict, reinforcing the government’s assessment that national security remains stable despite the regional turmoil.

Tags: Bulgaria, Israel, Iran

