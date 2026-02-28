US Tankers and Cargo Planes Stationed in Sofia Amid Iran-Israel Strikes, Bulgaria Safe

Several US military aircraft remain stationed at Vasil Levski Airport in Sofia, according to on-site observations by a BGNES reporter. Positioned beside them are numerous tanker trucks, believed to be supplying fuel. The visible aircraft are primarily KC-135 aerial refueling planes - commonly referred to as “flying tankers” - designed to refuel other jets mid-air rather than conduct combat missions themselves.

In addition to the refueling aircraft, transport planes including the C-130 Hercules and the larger C-17 Globemaster have also been identified. These platforms are typically used to move cargo, equipment, and military personnel. Bulgarian Air Force officials have rejected online claims suggesting that US aircraft have been conducting operational flights from Sofia, stating that such reports are inaccurate.

The Ministry of Defense previously clarified that the American deployment is tied to logistical and training support connected to NATO’s enhanced vigilance measures. According to the ministry, the personnel currently present are assigned to aircraft maintenance and servicing duties rather than combat operations.

The aircraft presence coincides with a new US-Israeli military campaign targeting Iran. Despite heightened regional tensions, Iran does not currently possess the practical capability to strike targets in Bulgaria with its ballistic missile systems. The Fatah-1 missile, while considered a precise short-range weapon, has an estimated range of roughly 500 kilometers - insufficient to cover the more than 2,500 kilometers separating Iran from Bulgarian territory.

Iran’s longer-range systems, such as the Sejjil-2, might theoretically approach that distance under optimal conditions. However, these missiles have not been demonstrated or tested at such extended ranges, and their accuracy would likely decline significantly at the outer limits. Furthermore, Bulgaria’s membership in NATO places it within an integrated allied air defense framework, meaning any hypothetical missile or drone threat would encounter coordinated interception systems. Taken together, both the range limitations and the collective defense structure make a successful strike on Bulgarian territory highly improbable under current conditions.