Tehran Burns, Oil Shocks Loom: How the US-Israel Offensive Is Reshaping the Middle East

The United States has deployed new military capabilities in its latest strikes on Iran, including the first operational use of so-called one-way attack drones. Initial waves reportedly featured Tomahawk cruise missiles, followed by coordinated operations targeting what US officials described as “high-value” assets linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Among the objectives were naval infrastructure and underground sites believed to be associated with Iran’s nuclear activities. According to American officials, air defence systems were effectively neutralized through a geographically dispersed command structure intended to overwhelm Iranian responses. The campaign is described as spanning multiple days and involving hundreds of targets. One senior official characterized Iran’s retaliation so far as ineffective.

US President Donald Trump, speaking briefly to the Washington Post after releasing a recorded message earlier in the day, said his goal was “a safe nation” and “freedom for the people.” In his overnight video statement, he urged Iranians to remove their government, suggesting it might be their only opportunity for generations.

Iranian state media reported that a strike in Minab, Hormozgan province, hit a girls’ elementary school, killing more than 50 people. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said 53 students were among the dead and warned that the attack would not go unanswered. In Tehran, the Narmak district - near the reported residence of former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad - was cited as one of the targeted locations, though details remain unconfirmed. The IRGC-linked Fars news agency said Basij paramilitary units would begin patrols in the capital overnight.

Israel confirmed that air raid alerts had sounded across several areas after missiles were launched from Iran. The Israeli air force said it was intercepting incoming threats while conducting further strikes. One declared target was an advanced SA-65 air defence system in Kermanshah province. The military said it had completed a broad attack on Iran’s strategic defence infrastructure.

Regional reactions have followed swiftly. Türkiye condemned actions that risk further escalation and called for an immediate halt to hostilities, offering mediation support. Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan denounced Iranian missile attacks targeting Qatar, the UAE and other Arab states, expressing solidarity and pledging coordination to safeguard regional security. Saudi Arabia confirmed that missiles had targeted Riyadh and its eastern region but said the attacks were repelled, stressing that such actions were unjustifiable.

Russia advised its citizens to exit Iran via Armenia or Azerbaijan, while the US embassy in Lebanon urged Americans to leave. Germany, France and the United Kingdom jointly condemned Iranian strikes in response to US and Israeli attacks, reaffirming their commitment to civilian protection and calling for renewed negotiations.

Within Iran, authorities reported heavy outbound traffic from Tehran after the Supreme National Security Council urged the capital’s nearly 10 million residents to leave. Fuel distribution was arranged along congested highways to ease departures. The Iranian Red Crescent said at least 20 of the country’s 32 provinces had been hit and advised the public to avoid impact sites. Officials insisted that food and fuel supplies are sufficient and granted additional powers to border province authorities to import essential goods if required. Universities and schools have been closed indefinitely, with classes shifting online where possible.

Diplomatic efforts appeared close to a breakthrough before the escalation. Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Albusaidi had spoken of a possible agreement on Iran’s nuclear programme during talks in Geneva. European governments reacted with concern, urging restraint. Iranian diplomats had previously indicated that, unlike in earlier confrontations, Tehran would not limit its response if conflict erupted. So far, attacks have been reported against US military personnel in the region, but allied Iranian groups in Yemen and Iraq have not publicly escalated their involvement.

Ali Vaez of Crisis Group described the offensive as a “war of opportunity,” arguing that Washington and Tel Aviv believe Iran is historically weakened. He warned that expectations of regime change could prove misguided, noting the risks of destabilization and drawing parallels with previous US interventions in the region.

Iranian officials maintain that while the strikes were intense - including in Tehran’s Pasteur district, home to key government institutions and the presidential compound - the leadership remains intact. They argue that public unrest has not materialized despite assumptions that internal opposition might mobilize. The current campaign appears broader than earlier operations in June 2025, extending beyond nuclear infrastructure to include missile capabilities and strategic military assets.

Energy markets are also feeling the impact. Reports indicate that several major oil and trading companies have temporarily halted shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a route that handles roughly 20 million barrels of crude and fuel daily. Executives cited security concerns, raising the prospect of significant global supply disruptions if closures persist.