Tehran Burns, Oil Shocks Loom: How the US-Israel Offensive Is Reshaping the Middle East

World | February 28, 2026, Saturday // 16:46
Bulgaria: Tehran Burns, Oil Shocks Loom: How the US-Israel Offensive Is Reshaping the Middle East

The United States has deployed new military capabilities in its latest strikes on Iran, including the first operational use of so-called one-way attack drones. Initial waves reportedly featured Tomahawk cruise missiles, followed by coordinated operations targeting what US officials described as “high-value” assets linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Among the objectives were naval infrastructure and underground sites believed to be associated with Iran’s nuclear activities. According to American officials, air defence systems were effectively neutralized through a geographically dispersed command structure intended to overwhelm Iranian responses. The campaign is described as spanning multiple days and involving hundreds of targets. One senior official characterized Iran’s retaliation so far as ineffective.

US President Donald Trump, speaking briefly to the Washington Post after releasing a recorded message earlier in the day, said his goal was “a safe nation” and “freedom for the people.” In his overnight video statement, he urged Iranians to remove their government, suggesting it might be their only opportunity for generations.

Iranian state media reported that a strike in Minab, Hormozgan province, hit a girls’ elementary school, killing more than 50 people. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said 53 students were among the dead and warned that the attack would not go unanswered. In Tehran, the Narmak district - near the reported residence of former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad - was cited as one of the targeted locations, though details remain unconfirmed. The IRGC-linked Fars news agency said Basij paramilitary units would begin patrols in the capital overnight.

Israel confirmed that air raid alerts had sounded across several areas after missiles were launched from Iran. The Israeli air force said it was intercepting incoming threats while conducting further strikes. One declared target was an advanced SA-65 air defence system in Kermanshah province. The military said it had completed a broad attack on Iran’s strategic defence infrastructure.

Regional reactions have followed swiftly. Türkiye condemned actions that risk further escalation and called for an immediate halt to hostilities, offering mediation support. Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan denounced Iranian missile attacks targeting Qatar, the UAE and other Arab states, expressing solidarity and pledging coordination to safeguard regional security. Saudi Arabia confirmed that missiles had targeted Riyadh and its eastern region but said the attacks were repelled, stressing that such actions were unjustifiable.

Russia advised its citizens to exit Iran via Armenia or Azerbaijan, while the US embassy in Lebanon urged Americans to leave. Germany, France and the United Kingdom jointly condemned Iranian strikes in response to US and Israeli attacks, reaffirming their commitment to civilian protection and calling for renewed negotiations.

Within Iran, authorities reported heavy outbound traffic from Tehran after the Supreme National Security Council urged the capital’s nearly 10 million residents to leave. Fuel distribution was arranged along congested highways to ease departures. The Iranian Red Crescent said at least 20 of the country’s 32 provinces had been hit and advised the public to avoid impact sites. Officials insisted that food and fuel supplies are sufficient and granted additional powers to border province authorities to import essential goods if required. Universities and schools have been closed indefinitely, with classes shifting online where possible.

Diplomatic efforts appeared close to a breakthrough before the escalation. Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Albusaidi had spoken of a possible agreement on Iran’s nuclear programme during talks in Geneva. European governments reacted with concern, urging restraint. Iranian diplomats had previously indicated that, unlike in earlier confrontations, Tehran would not limit its response if conflict erupted. So far, attacks have been reported against US military personnel in the region, but allied Iranian groups in Yemen and Iraq have not publicly escalated their involvement.

Ali Vaez of Crisis Group described the offensive as a “war of opportunity,” arguing that Washington and Tel Aviv believe Iran is historically weakened. He warned that expectations of regime change could prove misguided, noting the risks of destabilization and drawing parallels with previous US interventions in the region.

Iranian officials maintain that while the strikes were intense - including in Tehran’s Pasteur district, home to key government institutions and the presidential compound - the leadership remains intact. They argue that public unrest has not materialized despite assumptions that internal opposition might mobilize. The current campaign appears broader than earlier operations in June 2025, extending beyond nuclear infrastructure to include missile capabilities and strategic military assets.

Energy markets are also feeling the impact. Reports indicate that several major oil and trading companies have temporarily halted shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a route that handles roughly 20 million barrels of crude and fuel daily. Executives cited security concerns, raising the prospect of significant global supply disruptions if closures persist.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: US, Israel, Iran

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Borissov Calls for Immediate Halt to Iranian Attacks Amid Tensions in the Middle East

GERB leader Boyko Borissov described the developments in the Middle East as deeply troubling, noting that thousands of Bulgarian citizens reside in the region

Politics | February 28, 2026, Saturday // 23:12

Around 1,000 Bulgarian Tourists Stranded in the Persian Gulf After Israel-US Strikes on Iran

Roughly 1,000 Bulgarian tourists are currently unable to leave the Persian Gulf region after a wave of flight cancellations by Wizz Air and Flydubai

Society » Incidents | February 28, 2026, Saturday // 19:45

Political Reactions in Bulgaria After Joint US-Israel Strikes on Iran

The Bulgarian Presidential Institution has expressed serious concern over the rapidly deteriorating security environment in the Middle East. In an official position distributed to the media, it stated that Bulgaria aligns itself with international initiat

Politics | February 28, 2026, Saturday // 19:24

US Tankers and Cargo Planes Stationed in Sofia Amid Iran-Israel Strikes, Bulgaria Safe

Several US military aircraft remain stationed at Vasil Levski Airport in Sofia

Politics » Defense | February 28, 2026, Saturday // 19:17

Bulgaria: No Direct Military Threat as Authorities Activate Crisis Measures Amid Middle East Escalation

The Security Council under the Council of Ministers has concluded that there is currently no direct military threat to Bulgaria’s territory following the escalation of hostilities in the Middle East.

Politics | February 28, 2026, Saturday // 16:31

Bulgaria on Alert as Military Conflict Unfolds in the Middle East

Bulgaria has taken proactive security measures in response to the ongoing military conflict in the Middle East, according to acting Minister of the Interior Emil Dechev

Politics | February 28, 2026, Saturday // 13:16
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Bolivia: At Least 20 Dead as Military Plane Carrying Cash Crashes Near La Paz

At least 20 people lost their lives after a Bolivian military cargo plane carrying newly printed banknotes crashed while attempting to land near La Paz, police confirmed Friday.

World | February 28, 2026, Saturday // 12:17

US Officially at War With Iran After Joint Israel‑US Military Assault

Israel and the United States have launched coordinated military strikes on Iran, marking a formal entry of the U.S. into active conflict with Tehran

World | February 28, 2026, Saturday // 10:15

The Worst Fears Realized: Israel and the US Strike Iran, Explosions Rock Tehran (UPDATED)

Israel has launched what it describes as a preemptive strike against Iran, triggering a rapid escalation in tensions across the region.

World | February 28, 2026, Saturday // 08:48

UN: South Sudan on Brink of Full-Scale War

A United Nations investigative body has raised the alarm that South Sudan is dangerously close to descending back into full-scale war, warning that entrenched impunity and escalating violence are destabilizing the country.

World | February 27, 2026, Friday // 16:02

EU Moves Ahead with Controversial Mercosur Trade Deal Despite Parliament Objections

The European Commission will begin provisional implementation of the EU-Mercosur trade deal, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced Friday

World » EU | February 27, 2026, Friday // 14:01

Record Exodus: Americans Flee the U.S. for Safer, Cheaper Lives Abroad

More people left the United States last year than moved in, marking the first net population outflow since the era of the Great Depression, according to reporting by The Wall Street Journal.

World | February 27, 2026, Friday // 12:09
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria