Bulgaria on Alert as Military Conflict Unfolds in the Middle East

Politics | February 28, 2026, Saturday // 13:16
Bulgaria: Bulgaria on Alert as Military Conflict Unfolds in the Middle East @Pixabay

Bulgaria has taken proactive security measures in response to the ongoing military conflict in the Middle East, according to acting Minister of the Interior Emil Dechev. Dechev confirmed that, at present, there is no specific threat to the country, but authorities are implementing precautionary steps to ensure public safety. He added that a Security Council meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. today at the Council of Ministers to assess the situation and determine whether additional measures are required.

Dechev emphasized that the state has already acted to secure Bulgaria against any potential risks. "We have taken the necessary security measures due to the military conflict that has begun in the Middle East," he said, underlining the country’s vigilance while noting that no imminent danger has been identified. The forthcoming meeting will review whether further actions need to be adopted.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, under Minister Neynsky, has established a Crisis Headquarters to monitor the unfolding situation around the clock. The Ministry maintains continuous communication with Bulgarian diplomatic missions in the region, as well as with international partners and allies. Bulgarian citizens in the Middle East are being advised to remain calm, stay indoors, follow instructions from local authorities, and monitor updates from Bulgarian embassies and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Citizens in Israel, in particular, are instructed to follow any emergency alerts or instructions to take shelter in the event of retaliatory strikes.

Diplomatic staff and their families are also following all necessary safety precautions, the Ministry reported, as the situation in the region remains tense.

At the same time, the Revival party condemned the Israeli attacks on Iran, labeling them as a threat to global peace. Party leader Kostadin Kostadinov criticized the actions of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, calling the strikes a “terrorist attack” and warning that the planet is once again under the risk of a world war. Revival demanded an immediate condemnation of Israel’s actions and called for the removal of any U.S. military aircraft at Sofia Airport if they are linked in any way to the conflict in Iran.

The party stressed that the war is not Bulgaria’s, and Iran is not an enemy of the country. Revival also urged other political forces participating in the April 19 elections to clearly state their positions on the issue. The party criticized the exclusion of political representatives from the Security Council meeting convened by caretaker Prime Minister Andry Gurov at 1 p.m. on Saturday, describing it as unacceptable, and announced that they would attend in front of the Council of Ministers to insist on participation.

