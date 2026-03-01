Todorovden Celebrated with Horse Races and Name Day Festivities Across Bulgaria

The first Saturday of Great Lent in Bulgaria is devoted to Saint Theodore Tiron, whose memory the Church also honors on February 17. The holiday recalls how the saint thwarted Byzantine Emperor Julian the Apostate’s plan to undermine Christians during the Lenten fast. According to tradition, St. Theodore guided Christians to sustain themselves on boiled wheat for a full week, foiling the emperor’s scheme.

To honor this miracle, Orthodox churches bless kolivo (boiled wheat), which is then distributed to the faithful at the end of the liturgy as a symbol of health and salvation. Households prepare Lenten meals using lentils, beans, sauerkraut, dried peppers, and pickled vegetables. After five days of strict fasting, olive oil and a small amount of wine are added, and a toast is offered to those celebrating a name day under the saint’s protection.

Horse Traditions and Rituals

Todorovden is closely associated with horses, earning it the nickname “Horse Easter.” In many regions, men braid the tails and manes of horses, adorn them with flowers and tassels, and lead them to water. Women bake ritual loaves with horseshoe-shaped decorations and prepare kolivo for blessing. Folk belief holds that Saint Theodore removed his nine fur coats, rode a white horse to God, and prayed for a prosperous summer, marking the origin of the horse races, or kushii, held on this day.

Name Days and Popularity

Thousands of Bulgarians celebrate their name day on Todorovden, which falls this year on February 28, the first Saturday of the first week of Lent. According to the National Statistical Institute (NSI) for 2025, 124,232 people celebrate a name day today, including 72,641 men and 51,591 women.

The most common names honored include Todor, Teodora, Todorka, Teddy, Teo, Teya, Tea, Dora, Dorothea, Dorotey, Bozhidar, and Bozhidara. Among boys born in 2025, Theodore ranks fifth in popularity, with 506 children baptized with the name, showing a rise from 488 in 2015, when it was 13th on the list. The name Todor remains the 15th most common male name, with 36,910 bearers, while Teodora ranks 17th among female names with 22,143 people. In total, 59,053 men and women named Todor or Teodora observe their name day today. The name originates from the Greek Theodoros, meaning “God’s gift.”

Church and Folk Observances

Beyond religious ceremonies, Todorovden is one of Bulgaria’s most celebrated folk holidays. It is also referred to as Todoritsa or Todorov’s Saturday in various regions, reflecting its deep ties to horse breeding and rural traditions. Kolivo, ritual loaves, and horse races are all part of the celebrations, combining spiritual and cultural heritage to mark this early Lenten feast.