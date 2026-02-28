Bolivia: At Least 20 Dead as Military Plane Carrying Cash Crashes Near La Paz

At least 20 people lost their lives after a Bolivian military cargo plane carrying newly printed banknotes crashed while attempting to land near La Paz, police confirmed Friday. The C-130 Hercules transport aircraft, manufactured by Lockheed Martin, skidded off the runway at El Alto International Airport and struck several vehicles on a nearby avenue, leaving wreckage and chaos in its wake. Footage from local media showed the mangled aircraft scattered across the road and bystanders rushing to grab cash that spilled from the plane, prompting authorities to deploy tear gas and establish crowd control.

Officials later set fire to some of the recovered banknotes, citing the Defense Ministry’s statement that the money lacks official serial numbers and therefore holds no legal purchasing power. Possession or use of the currency is considered a crime under Bolivian law. Witnesses described harrowing scenes: a 60-year-old vendor, Cristina Choque, said heavy hail and lightning coincided with the crash, and debris, including a tire, struck her car, injuring her daughter.

The Bolivian Ministry of Defense announced that it will open a formal investigation into the crash, while police and fire officials worked to recover the victims. Colonel Rene Tambo of the El Alto police homicide division reported about 20 fatalities, noting that the exact number may rise, while Colonel Pavel Tovar of the National Fire Department earlier reported 15 to 16 deaths. Bolivia’s Health Ministry confirmed that at least 28 people were injured in the incident.

The aircraft had departed from Santa Cruz, Bolivia’s largest city and economic center, before attempting to land in the high-altitude city of El Alto, which sits at roughly 3,650 meters (11,975 feet) above sea level. Air navigation authorities are investigating whether the crash occurred during the landing roll or another critical phase of the flight, while emergency services worked to extinguish fires and treat the injured. Hospitals in El Alto launched blood donation campaigns to assist victims.

Chaotic scenes unfolded after the plane came down, as the scattered banknotes drew crowds of residents who attempted to seize the money. Police responded with water hoses and cordons to secure the crash site and protect the debris field. The La Paz Prosecutor’s Office reported that businesses in the area were also targeted by individuals exploiting the disorder, with 12 people arrested in connection with looting.

The incident ranks among Bolivia’s deadliest aviation accidents in recent years and has raised concerns about the safety of military flights at high-altitude Andean airports. Authorities continue to investigate both the cause of the crash and the full extent of casualties, including whether those killed were passengers aboard the plane or civilians struck on the avenue. The Defense Ministry has yet to release further operational details about the military flight.