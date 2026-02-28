Bolivia: At Least 20 Dead as Military Plane Carrying Cash Crashes Near La Paz

World | February 28, 2026, Saturday // 12:17
Bulgaria: Bolivia: At Least 20 Dead as Military Plane Carrying Cash Crashes Near La Paz

At least 20 people lost their lives after a Bolivian military cargo plane carrying newly printed banknotes crashed while attempting to land near La Paz, police confirmed Friday. The C-130 Hercules transport aircraft, manufactured by Lockheed Martin, skidded off the runway at El Alto International Airport and struck several vehicles on a nearby avenue, leaving wreckage and chaos in its wake. Footage from local media showed the mangled aircraft scattered across the road and bystanders rushing to grab cash that spilled from the plane, prompting authorities to deploy tear gas and establish crowd control.

Officials later set fire to some of the recovered banknotes, citing the Defense Ministry’s statement that the money lacks official serial numbers and therefore holds no legal purchasing power. Possession or use of the currency is considered a crime under Bolivian law. Witnesses described harrowing scenes: a 60-year-old vendor, Cristina Choque, said heavy hail and lightning coincided with the crash, and debris, including a tire, struck her car, injuring her daughter.

The Bolivian Ministry of Defense announced that it will open a formal investigation into the crash, while police and fire officials worked to recover the victims. Colonel Rene Tambo of the El Alto police homicide division reported about 20 fatalities, noting that the exact number may rise, while Colonel Pavel Tovar of the National Fire Department earlier reported 15 to 16 deaths. Bolivia’s Health Ministry confirmed that at least 28 people were injured in the incident.

The aircraft had departed from Santa Cruz, Bolivia’s largest city and economic center, before attempting to land in the high-altitude city of El Alto, which sits at roughly 3,650 meters (11,975 feet) above sea level. Air navigation authorities are investigating whether the crash occurred during the landing roll or another critical phase of the flight, while emergency services worked to extinguish fires and treat the injured. Hospitals in El Alto launched blood donation campaigns to assist victims.

Chaotic scenes unfolded after the plane came down, as the scattered banknotes drew crowds of residents who attempted to seize the money. Police responded with water hoses and cordons to secure the crash site and protect the debris field. The La Paz Prosecutor’s Office reported that businesses in the area were also targeted by individuals exploiting the disorder, with 12 people arrested in connection with looting.

The incident ranks among Bolivia’s deadliest aviation accidents in recent years and has raised concerns about the safety of military flights at high-altitude Andean airports. Authorities continue to investigate both the cause of the crash and the full extent of casualties, including whether those killed were passengers aboard the plane or civilians struck on the avenue. The Defense Ministry has yet to release further operational details about the military flight.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bolivia, plane, banknotes, crash

Related Articles:

US C-130 Hercules Lands in Bulgaria as American Military Aircraft Gather at Sofia Airport

A U.S. C-130 Hercules military transport aircraft arrived in Sofia from the NATO air base in Ramstein, according to information published by “BulFoto.”

Politics » Defense | February 20, 2026, Friday // 15:26

Bulgaria: Lev Phase-Out Continues According to Plan, Slower Pace Expected Ahead

The withdrawal of lev banknotes and coins is continuing in line with the approved schedule, although the pace of the process is expected to ease in the coming period

Business » Finance | February 17, 2026, Tuesday // 11:00

Bulgaria Nears Full Euro Transition as 67% of Leva Cash Collected

The collection of leva banknotes and coins is advancing steadily, with 67% of the currency already deposited at the Bulgarian National Bank, leaving approximately 10 billion leva (around €5.1 billion) still in circulation.

Business » Finance | January 28, 2026, Wednesday // 09:24

Countdown to February: Prepare Your Euros as Dual Currency Ends in Bulgaria!

Authorities in Bulgaria are advising both citizens and traders to ensure they have sufficient euro banknotes and coins ahead of the end of the dual currency period

Society | January 19, 2026, Monday // 15:02

Bulgaria: Damaged Euro Banknotes Cannot Be Exchanged or Used in Payments

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has clarified that euro banknotes that are scratched, intentionally damaged, or otherwise defaced cannot be reimbursed and should not be accepted in transactions

Society | January 13, 2026, Tuesday // 15:22

Where Do Bulgaria’s Leva and Stotinka End Up? Destroyed

As Bulgaria transitions to the euro, all withdrawn leva banknotes and stotinka coins will be permanently destroyed to prevent any risk of fraud or reuse

Business » Finance | January 7, 2026, Wednesday // 12:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Tehran Burns, Oil Shocks Loom: How the US-Israel Offensive Is Reshaping the Middle East

The United States has deployed new military capabilities in its latest strikes on Iran, including the first operational use of so-called one-way attack drones.

World | February 28, 2026, Saturday // 16:46

US Officially at War With Iran After Joint Israel‑US Military Assault

Israel and the United States have launched coordinated military strikes on Iran, marking a formal entry of the U.S. into active conflict with Tehran

World | February 28, 2026, Saturday // 10:15

The Worst Fears Realized: Israel and the US Strike Iran, Explosions Rock Tehran (UPDATED)

Israel has launched what it describes as a preemptive strike against Iran, triggering a rapid escalation in tensions across the region.

World | February 28, 2026, Saturday // 08:48

UN: South Sudan on Brink of Full-Scale War

A United Nations investigative body has raised the alarm that South Sudan is dangerously close to descending back into full-scale war, warning that entrenched impunity and escalating violence are destabilizing the country.

World | February 27, 2026, Friday // 16:02

EU Moves Ahead with Controversial Mercosur Trade Deal Despite Parliament Objections

The European Commission will begin provisional implementation of the EU-Mercosur trade deal, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced Friday

World » EU | February 27, 2026, Friday // 14:01

Record Exodus: Americans Flee the U.S. for Safer, Cheaper Lives Abroad

More people left the United States last year than moved in, marking the first net population outflow since the era of the Great Depression, according to reporting by The Wall Street Journal.

World | February 27, 2026, Friday // 12:09
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria