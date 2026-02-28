Defense Minister: Bulgaria Not Involved in Israel-U.S. Strikes on Iran, Security Council to Meet

Acting Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov clarified on Saturday that Bulgaria is not participating in the military operation conducted by Israel and the United States against Iran. Speaking to bTV, Zapryanov said the strikes appear to be a response to failed negotiations in Geneva, aimed at pressuring Iran to comply with conditions to halt its nuclear program.

“Our country’s stance has consistently been to support a peaceful resolution and to call for de-escalation of tensions,” Zapryanov stated. He emphasized that Bulgaria has no strike forces capable of attacking Iran and that the American aircraft stationed at Vasil Levski Airport are purely for logistical purposes. These planes, including aerial refueling tankers, remain in Sofia for training exercises requested by the U.S. within the framework of NATO’s eastern flank operations. “There are no planned flights or operations with these aircraft outside of their logistical role,” he added.

Zapryanov also noted that Bulgaria’s armed forces are not affected by the ongoing military actions. “Nothing results for our military from what is happening; we are not a party to this operation,” he said, reiterating that the aircraft in the country are strictly support planes and not strike assets.

In response to the escalating situation, Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov has convened a meeting of the Security Council today at 1 p.m. The council will review the current developments in the Middle East, with relevant services providing updates and assessments.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued safety recommendations for Bulgarian citizens in the region. The MFA warned that risks are increasing and that air travel and evacuation routes may be limited or heavily congested. Bulgarians in Israel, Iran, and surrounding areas are advised to maintain contact with diplomatic and consular offices, register in the “I am traveling for” section of the MFA website, and follow safety instructions.

The MFA has also provided 24/7 emergency contact channels for Bulgarian nationals needing assistance: telephone lines +359 2 948 24 04, +359 2 971 38 56, and +359 893 339 616, or by email at crisis@mfa.bg.