US Officially at War With Iran After Joint Israel‑US Military Assault

World | February 28, 2026, Saturday // 10:15
Bulgaria: US Officially at War With Iran After Joint Israel‑US Military Assault

Israel and the United States have launched coordinated military strikes on Iran, marking a formal entry of the U.S. into active conflict with Tehran. The operations come after weeks of escalating tensions and an unprecedented U.S. military buildup in the region. Iranian state media reported rocket fire in parts of Tehran, showing smoke rising over the capital, though the full extent of damage and casualties remains unclear.

Further reading: LIVE: The Worst Fears Realized: Israel and the US Strike Iran, Explosions Rock Tehran (UPDATED)

Air raid sirens sounded across Israel early Saturday, prompting civilians to seek shelter. Israel’s Defense Minister, Israel Katz, described the action as preemptive, aimed at neutralizing threats from Iran, and warned of imminent missile and drone attacks from the country. A 48-hour nationwide state of emergency has been declared, with Israel closing its airspace to passenger flights and activating civil defense protocols.

U.S. President Donald Trump addressed the public, stating that “major combat operations in Iran” have begun. He characterized the operation as “massive and ongoing,” intended to dismantle Iran’s missile capabilities, weaken its Navy, and reduce the influence of regional proxies. Trump framed the strikes as part of a broader effort to defend American security and prevent Iran from threatening the U.S. and its allies.

Trump also issued direct warnings to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps and other armed forces, urging them to lay down arms in exchange for immunity or face “certain death.” He called on Iranian civilians to seek shelter and encouraged them to overthrow the Islamic Republic regime, saying, “The hour of your freedom is at hand. When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take. This will probably be your only chance for generations.”

Acknowledging the risks, Trump stated that American forces may suffer casualties, emphasizing that such losses are part of war and that the mission is “noble” and aimed at long-term security.

U.S. embassies in Qatar and Bahrain, home to major American military bases, instructed staff and citizens to shelter in place, while U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee urged Americans to remain near shelters and act immediately when alerts sound.

Trump reiterated that the U.S. had repeatedly sought to negotiate limitations on Iran’s nuclear program, but alleged that Iran had rejected every opportunity. He accused Iran of persisting with nuclear ambitions and warned that the regime will soon learn the consequences of challenging the United States. Trump’s administration has publicly connected the U.S. Navy’s large Persian Gulf deployment to the nuclear negotiations, framing the strikes as both a deterrent and leverage for diplomacy.

Iranian officials, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, have denied any current development of long-range missiles capable of reaching the U.S., maintaining that existing missiles are defensive and limited to 2,000 kilometers. Intelligence assessments indicate that Iran possesses short-range ballistic missiles capable of threatening U.S. forces in the region, but there is no verified evidence of a current intercontinental missile program targeting the United States.

The strikes follow prior warnings from Trump and his administration about Iran’s nuclear and missile programs, amid claims - some disputed - that Iran was close to producing materials for a nuclear weapon. Despite the U.S. efforts last year to destroy Iran’s enrichment facilities, experts note that rebuilding efforts are ongoing and would require more time than some statements suggest.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Trump, US, Iran

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Borissov Calls for Immediate Halt to Iranian Attacks Amid Tensions in the Middle East

GERB leader Boyko Borissov described the developments in the Middle East as deeply troubling, noting that thousands of Bulgarian citizens reside in the region

Politics | February 28, 2026, Saturday // 23:12

Around 1,000 Bulgarian Tourists Stranded in the Persian Gulf After Israel-US Strikes on Iran

Roughly 1,000 Bulgarian tourists are currently unable to leave the Persian Gulf region after a wave of flight cancellations by Wizz Air and Flydubai

Society » Incidents | February 28, 2026, Saturday // 19:45

Political Reactions in Bulgaria After Joint US-Israel Strikes on Iran

The Bulgarian Presidential Institution has expressed serious concern over the rapidly deteriorating security environment in the Middle East. In an official position distributed to the media, it stated that Bulgaria aligns itself with international initiat

Politics | February 28, 2026, Saturday // 19:24

US Tankers and Cargo Planes Stationed in Sofia Amid Iran-Israel Strikes, Bulgaria Safe

Several US military aircraft remain stationed at Vasil Levski Airport in Sofia

Politics » Defense | February 28, 2026, Saturday // 19:17

Tehran Burns, Oil Shocks Loom: How the US-Israel Offensive Is Reshaping the Middle East

The United States has deployed new military capabilities in its latest strikes on Iran, including the first operational use of so-called one-way attack drones.

World | February 28, 2026, Saturday // 16:46

Bulgaria: No Direct Military Threat as Authorities Activate Crisis Measures Amid Middle East Escalation

The Security Council under the Council of Ministers has concluded that there is currently no direct military threat to Bulgaria’s territory following the escalation of hostilities in the Middle East.

Politics | February 28, 2026, Saturday // 16:31
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Tehran Burns, Oil Shocks Loom: How the US-Israel Offensive Is Reshaping the Middle East

The United States has deployed new military capabilities in its latest strikes on Iran, including the first operational use of so-called one-way attack drones.

World | February 28, 2026, Saturday // 16:46

Bolivia: At Least 20 Dead as Military Plane Carrying Cash Crashes Near La Paz

At least 20 people lost their lives after a Bolivian military cargo plane carrying newly printed banknotes crashed while attempting to land near La Paz, police confirmed Friday.

World | February 28, 2026, Saturday // 12:17

The Worst Fears Realized: Israel and the US Strike Iran, Explosions Rock Tehran (UPDATED)

Israel has launched what it describes as a preemptive strike against Iran, triggering a rapid escalation in tensions across the region.

World | February 28, 2026, Saturday // 08:48

UN: South Sudan on Brink of Full-Scale War

A United Nations investigative body has raised the alarm that South Sudan is dangerously close to descending back into full-scale war, warning that entrenched impunity and escalating violence are destabilizing the country.

World | February 27, 2026, Friday // 16:02

EU Moves Ahead with Controversial Mercosur Trade Deal Despite Parliament Objections

The European Commission will begin provisional implementation of the EU-Mercosur trade deal, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced Friday

World » EU | February 27, 2026, Friday // 14:01

Record Exodus: Americans Flee the U.S. for Safer, Cheaper Lives Abroad

More people left the United States last year than moved in, marking the first net population outflow since the era of the Great Depression, according to reporting by The Wall Street Journal.

World | February 27, 2026, Friday // 12:09
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria