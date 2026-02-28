US Officially at War With Iran After Joint Israel‑US Military Assault

Israel and the United States have launched coordinated military strikes on Iran, marking a formal entry of the U.S. into active conflict with Tehran. The operations come after weeks of escalating tensions and an unprecedented U.S. military buildup in the region. Iranian state media reported rocket fire in parts of Tehran, showing smoke rising over the capital, though the full extent of damage and casualties remains unclear.

Air raid sirens sounded across Israel early Saturday, prompting civilians to seek shelter. Israel’s Defense Minister, Israel Katz, described the action as preemptive, aimed at neutralizing threats from Iran, and warned of imminent missile and drone attacks from the country. A 48-hour nationwide state of emergency has been declared, with Israel closing its airspace to passenger flights and activating civil defense protocols.

President Donald J. Trump on the United States military combat operations in Iran: pic.twitter.com/LimJmpLkgZ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 28, 2026

U.S. President Donald Trump addressed the public, stating that “major combat operations in Iran” have begun. He characterized the operation as “massive and ongoing,” intended to dismantle Iran’s missile capabilities, weaken its Navy, and reduce the influence of regional proxies. Trump framed the strikes as part of a broader effort to defend American security and prevent Iran from threatening the U.S. and its allies.

Trump also issued direct warnings to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps and other armed forces, urging them to lay down arms in exchange for immunity or face “certain death.” He called on Iranian civilians to seek shelter and encouraged them to overthrow the Islamic Republic regime, saying, “The hour of your freedom is at hand. When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take. This will probably be your only chance for generations.”

Acknowledging the risks, Trump stated that American forces may suffer casualties, emphasizing that such losses are part of war and that the mission is “noble” and aimed at long-term security.

U.S. embassies in Qatar and Bahrain, home to major American military bases, instructed staff and citizens to shelter in place, while U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee urged Americans to remain near shelters and act immediately when alerts sound.

Trump reiterated that the U.S. had repeatedly sought to negotiate limitations on Iran’s nuclear program, but alleged that Iran had rejected every opportunity. He accused Iran of persisting with nuclear ambitions and warned that the regime will soon learn the consequences of challenging the United States. Trump’s administration has publicly connected the U.S. Navy’s large Persian Gulf deployment to the nuclear negotiations, framing the strikes as both a deterrent and leverage for diplomacy.

Iranian officials, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, have denied any current development of long-range missiles capable of reaching the U.S., maintaining that existing missiles are defensive and limited to 2,000 kilometers. Intelligence assessments indicate that Iran possesses short-range ballistic missiles capable of threatening U.S. forces in the region, but there is no verified evidence of a current intercontinental missile program targeting the United States.

The strikes follow prior warnings from Trump and his administration about Iran’s nuclear and missile programs, amid claims - some disputed - that Iran was close to producing materials for a nuclear weapon. Despite the U.S. efforts last year to destroy Iran’s enrichment facilities, experts note that rebuilding efforts are ongoing and would require more time than some statements suggest.