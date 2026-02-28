The Worst Fears Realized: Israel and the US Strike Iran, Explosions Rock Tehran (UPDATED)

-
At least 22 locations inside Iran struck by Israel and the US as of 20:30 Tehran time, based on verified footage; main targets include Tehran and surrounding areas, Shiraz, Kermanshah and Tabriz.
Iranian retaliation recorded across the Gulf, with strikes reported in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, Doha, Manama, Kuwait City and Erbil, while attempted attacks across Israel had limited impact.
US Transportation Department advises vessels to avoid the Strait of Hormuz where possible, citing “significant military activity”.
Several senior officials from Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence killed, according to Iran International.
Israel confirms largest air operation in its history, involving more than 200 fighter jets striking roughly 500 targets across Iran.
Hundreds of munitions dropped simultaneously on missile launchers and air defence systems in western and central Iran, expanding Israeli aerial superiority.
Surface-to-surface missile site in Tabriz targeted, Israeli military says.
US to continue “extensive” air and sea strikes on Iran, a US official tells Al Jazeera, as Israel says operations aim to remove what it calls an “existential threat”.
At least 20 of Iran’s 32 provinces have been targeted, according to Iranian Red Crescent spokesperson Mojtaba Khaledi.
Death toll in Minab girls’ school strike rises to 85, according to semi-official Tasnim news agency; the figure has not been independently verified.
Iran’s foreign minister says Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is alive, telling NBC News “as far as I know”.
Air raid alerts activated across Israel after new Iranian missile launches, the Israeli military says.
Explosions and missile strikes continue in Tehran, with reports also coming from Qom, Isfahan, Bushehr, and Kermanshah.
Iranian missiles and drones have been launched toward Israel, prompting sirens and activation of Israel’s air defense systems.
The U.S. and Israel are conducting joint strikes on Iran, including air and sea operations; U.S. officials confirm multi-day combat operations.
Israel has closed its airspace to civilian flights; Gulf countries Qatar, Kuwait, and UAE have also shut their airspace.
Disruptions to communications and internet reported across Tehran, with connectivity at roughly half of normal levels.
70,000 IDF reservists have been mobilized in Israel in response to Iranian missile activity.
Explosions reported at U.S. Navy facilities in Bahrain and at regional bases across Qatar and the UAE; Patriot systems intercepted missiles over Qatar.
Iranian media reports indicate attacks on government and military infrastructure, including the Justice Ministry and presidential palace district in Tehran.
President Trump emphasized the U.S. objective to neutralize Iran’s missile capability, destroy their navy, and prevent nuclear weapon development.
Regional tensions rise, with blasts reported in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and concerns about Lebanon being drawn into the conflict due to Hezbollah’s ties to Iran.
Russian official Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, criticized the U.S., saying the Iran nuclear talks were a cover for military action. He accused Washington of using negotiations as a “cover operation” and claimed “no one really wanted to agree on anything.”
Iran reportedly struck the U.S. Navy’s Naval Support Activity (NSA) in Bahrain, with explosions and a large smoke plume observed at Mina Salman port. Bahrain has confirmed that the headquarters of the US Navy’s 5th Fleet has been targeted by a missile attack.
Explosions have also been reported in Bahrain, Abu Dhabi (UAE), and Qatar, targeting regional U.S. military facilities. Bahrain’s Interior Ministry issued an emergency alert urging citizens to seek safe locations.
Qatar has advised all residents to stay indoors, away from military sites, via mobile alerts.
Initial reports indicate an explosion in Kuwait, though details remain unclear.
Iran has repeatedly denied pursuing nuclear weapons. President Pezeshkian and Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi emphasized Iran would not seek nuclear arms and continue to advocate for peaceful nuclear energy.
Qatar’s Defence Ministry reports intercepting an Iranian missile via the Patriot defence system.
A senior Iranian official warned that all U.S. and Israeli assets in the Middle East are now considered legitimate targets, adding there are “no red lines” and promising a complex, unrestricted response to the joint U.S.-Israeli strikes.
Multiple airlines have suspended flights across the region: Wizz Air halted flights to Israel, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Amman until March 7; Lufthansa suspended flights to Dubai, Tel Aviv, Beirut, and Muscat; KLM canceled flights to Tel Aviv; Oman Air stopped flights to Baghdad; Russia suspended flights to Iran and Israel; Kuwait halted flights to Iran; Iraq closed its airspace; Israel suspended all civilian flights.
The Houthis have announced that they will resume attacks on shipping in the Red Sea corridor, signaling a potential expansion of regional instability.
Reza Pahlavi, son of Iran’s last Shah, claims that the Iranian regime is collapsing and states, “We are very close to a final victory. I want to be by your side as soon as possible so that together we can take back and rebuild Iran.”
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirms it has launched missiles and drones toward Israel in retaliation for the US-Israel strikes. The IRGC describes the attacks as “the first wave of extensive missile and drone strikes” against what it calls “the occupied territories” in response to perceived aggression.
Explosions have rocked northern Israel as the military activated air defence systems to intercept incoming Iranian missiles following the joint US-Israel strike on Iran. No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been confirmed.
Netblocks reports that internet connectivity in parts of Iran, including Tehran, is operating at only 54% of normal levels, indicating significant disruptions.
The Israeli army confirms that an additional barrage of missiles has been launched toward Israel, heightening tension and risk of escalation.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu states that the attacks are intended to eliminate an “existential threat” from Iran and asserts that the joint US-Israel operation creates conditions for the Iranian people to take control of their own future, praising Trump for his “historic leadership.”
Airlines are avoiding Iranian airspace following the ongoing attacks, raising disruptions to regional and international flights.
Analysts say the United States appears to be setting the stage for a revolution in Iran, this time through overt military action rather than covert operations, with President Trump acknowledging potential casualties as part of the conflict.
Iranian state media reports that Tehran is preparing to “take revenge” on Israel, warning of a strong response.
The Israeli army confirms that missiles have been launched from Iran toward Israeli territory, prompting sirens in multiple areas. Authorities urge the public to follow the Home Front Command’s safety instructions while the Israeli Air Force intercepts and strikes incoming threats.
Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirms that Polish citizens, including embassy staff in Tehran, are currently safe and that authorities are prepared for various scenarios amid the escalating conflict.
A U.S. official indicates that the United States plans a multi-day military operation against Iran, signaling a prolonged and coordinated campaign.
Rising concern in Lebanon over potential escalation as the Israeli army carried out airstrikes in the Bekaa Valley, an area it considers a Hezbollah operational base. Lebanese officials worry the country could be drawn into a wider Israel-Iran-US conflict, given Hezbollah’s strategic ties to Iran.
No official statement has yet come from the Iranian government, though Fars News Agency reports strikes in multiple cities including Tehran, Qom, and Isfahan, targeting major airports and the Pasteur district near the presidential palace. Evacuations of wounded are underway, but there is no confirmation of high-ranking casualties.
Sources indicate U.S. strikes may be intended to “decapitate” the Iranian regime, focusing on areas where Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei may be sheltering, aiming to remove the head of the government and test the aftermath. Some countries have cautioned the U.S., highlighting uncertainty over post-strike governance.
Critics within Trump’s MAGA movement consider the attack a “stupid foreign war,” warning that any American casualties could intensify domestic pressure on the President, who campaigned on ending unnecessary overseas conflicts.
Trump framed the operation as a defense measure, stating the joint US-Israeli strikes are intended to eliminate “imminent threats” from the Iranian regime and protect the American people.
President Donald Trump acknowledged the possibility of casualties, saying such losses “happen often in war,” but stressed the operation is aimed at securing the future.
He emphasized that the operation is part of a massive, ongoing effort to prevent Iran, described as a “wicked and radical dictatorship,” from threatening the United States.
Trump accused Iran of attempting to rebuild its nuclear program and develop long-range missiles capable of reaching American soil.
He claimed that diplomatic efforts failed, saying Iran “just wanted to practice evil” and refused a deal.
The President stated the U.S. will no longer tolerate Iran’s “mass terror,” announcing that major combat operations against Iran have officially begun.
Trump framed the objective as defending the American people by eliminating imminent threats posed by the Iranian regime.
Reports indicate that fighter jets have launched missiles over Iraq moments ago, with a source on the ground confirming ongoing launches.
An Israeli official stated that preparations are in place for an initial four days of intense joint strikes, warning that Tehran “will not look the same the day after.”
Explosions have been reported near Mehrabad Airport, as well as around government buildings and the Justice Ministry in Tehran, according to NAYA.
Israeli Channel 13 described the operation as a coordinated U.S.-Israeli strike.
Blasts were also reported in Damascus and in the Iranian city of Qom, while flights over Iraqi airspace have been suspended.
A second wave of explosions has struck Tehran, with initial reports indicating possible attacks in Kermanshah and Esfahan.
Iranian authorities have announced a full closure of the country’s airspace until further notice.
Sirens have reportedly been heard in Doha, Qatar, according to local accounts.
An American official told Al Jazeera that the strikes on Iran are expected to be extensive.
Iranian media report airstrikes in Qom, Isfahan, and Bushehr.
One of the strikes appears to have targeted an area near the headquarters of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.
Air raid sirens have sounded across all of Israel, with the military urging residents to remain near protected areas amid the risk of incoming missiles.
In a statement on Telegram, the Israeli army said the alerts were issued to prepare the public for the possibility of missile launches toward the country.
Authorities have shifted the entire country from “full activity” to “essential activity,” ordering the closure of schools, banning public gatherings, and suspending most workplace operations except for critical sectors.
The U.S. Embassy in Qatar has ordered all personnel to shelter in place and advised American citizens in the country to do the same until further notice, following the Israeli strikes on Iran.
A U.S. official confirmed that American military strikes on Iran are underway, indicating direct U.S. involvement in the operation.
According to the Wall Street Journal, the United States participated in the attack and is conducting its own strikes alongside Israel.
Local Iranian media report that airstrikes are targeting the presidential building and a major government complex.
Israel has closed its airspace to civilian flights, Transport Minister Miri Regev announced.
Multiple explosions have been heard across Tehran, including in the downtown area, with smoke seen rising over parts of the city. An Al Jazeera correspondent on the ground reported blasts in central districts, while Iranian state media confirmed several detonations without providing immediate details.
According to Fars news agency, missiles struck areas around University Street and Jomhouri Street. Additional explosions were later reported in northern Tehran’s Seyyed Khandan district, as well as in the Pasteur area, where witnesses said fighter jets were seen overhead. Residents in western Tehran also reported hearing at least two powerful blasts.
Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that Israel carried out what he described as a “preemptive” or “preventative” strike against Iran, aimed at removing perceived threats. Israeli Channel 12 reported that the operation was conducted jointly with the United States, following weeks of heightened tensions and military deployments in the region.
A nationwide state of emergency has been declared in Israel amid expectations of retaliation. Authorities warned of possible Iranian counterattacks involving drones and ballistic missiles.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) activated air raid sirens across the country and sent advance emergency alerts to mobile phones, instructing the public to remain close to protected spaces. The military described the move as a proactive measure to prepare civilians for potential incoming fire.
The IDF also imposed a temporary ban on educational activities, public gatherings, and most workplace operations, with exemptions granted only to essential sectors. Israel’s airspace has been closed until further notice.
Iranian state television acknowledged the explosions in Tehran, while international agencies cited eyewitness accounts confirming additional blasts throughout the capital.
The situation remains fluid, with further developments expected.