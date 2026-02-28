The Worst Fears Realized: Israel and the US Strike Iran, Explosions Rock Tehran (UPDATED)

Israel has launched what it describes as a preemptive strike against Iran, triggering a rapid escalation in tensions across the region. Multiple explosions have been reported in Tehran, while Israel has declared a nationwide state of emergency in anticipation of possible retaliation. Air raid sirens have sounded across Israeli cities as authorities warn of potential incoming missiles and drones. Developments are unfolding quickly.

Key developments as of 19:30 p.m. Sofia time:

Air raid alerts activated across Israel after new Iranian missile launches, the Israeli military says.

Iran ’s foreign minister says Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is alive, telling NBC News “as far as I know”.

Death toll in Minab girls’ school strike rises to 85, according to semi-official Tasnim news agency; the figure has not been independently verified.

At least 20 of Iran ’s 32 provinces have been targeted, according to Iranian Red Crescent spokesperson Mojtaba Khaledi.

US to continue “extensive” air and sea strikes on Iran , a US official tells Al Jazeera, as Israel says operations aim to remove what it calls an “existential threat”.

Hundreds of munitions dropped simultaneously on missile launchers and air defence systems in western and central Iran , expanding Israeli aerial superiority.

Israel confirms largest air operation in its history, involving more than 200 fighter jets striking roughly 500 targets across Iran.

Several senior officials from Iran ’s Ministry of Intelligence killed, according to Iran International.

US Transportation Department advises vessels to avoid the Strait of Hormuz where possible, citing “significant military activity”.

Iranian retaliation recorded across the Gulf, with strikes reported in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, Doha, Manama, Kuwait City and Erbil, while attempted attacks across Israel had limited impact.

At least 22 locations inside Iran struck by Israel and the US as of 20:30 Tehran time, based on verified footage; main targets include Tehran and surrounding areas, Shiraz, Kermanshah and Tabriz.

Key developments as of 16:30 p.m. Sofia time:

France, Germany and the UK call for return to negotiations, while Russia urges an immediate halt to US and Israeli attacks and issues evacuation advice to its citizens.

Oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz suspended by major firms, with vessels ordered to remain in place for several days.

Heavy traffic out of Tehran after evacuation advisory, with authorities facilitating fuel deliveries; at least 20 of Iran ’s 32 provinces reportedly targeted.

Death toll in Minab school strike rises to 53 students, according to Iranian state media; Iran ’s foreign minister says the attack “will not go unanswered”.

Israeli military says it struck Iran ’s strategic air defence systems, including an advanced SA-65 system in Kermanshah.

Trump says he wants “freedom for the people” of Iran , reiterating support for regime change in remarks to the Washington Post.

US officials claim Iranian air defences have been effectively suppressed, describing Tehran’s response so far as “ineffective”.

Hundreds of targets identified in a multi-day US operation, focused on IRGC facilities, naval assets and underground sites believed linked to the nuclear programme.

US used one-way attack drones in combat for the first time, alongside Tomahawk missiles in the opening wave of strikes on Iran.

Key developments as of 14:15 p.m. Sofia time:

Conflict expanding into a multi-front regional confrontation, with GCC states struck and Yemen’s Houthis announcing renewed Red Sea attacks, heightening the risk of a prolonged regional war.

Iran ’s retaliation described as predelegated and continuous, with rapid missile launches and declared removal of “red lines,” signaling sustained escalation.

Direct US involvement from the outset marks a major shift compared to the previous 12-Day War, with extensive coordination and phased targeting.

Early strike pattern indicates a decapitation strategy, targeting leadership residences, intelligence facilities and senior command nodes rather than solely military infrastructure.

Major oil companies suspend shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, raising immediate concerns over global energy supply and market volatility.

Israel pursuing a remote airpower campaign, with no ground troops inside Iran ; analysts question whether regime change is achievable without boots on the ground.

French President Emmanuel Macron warns of “grave consequences” for international peace, calling the escalation dangerous and saying France is prepared to deploy resources to protect partners if requested.

Two students killed in a strike on a school east of Tehran, according to Iran ’s Mehr news agency, while state media now reports the Minab school death toll has risen to 40.

Key developments as of 13:30 p.m. Sofia time:

Russia urges halt to strikes: Moscow called for an immediate stop to US and Israeli attacks on Iran , emphasizing a return to diplomatic negotiations and international law.

Iraqi paramilitary vows retaliation: Kataib Hezbollah announced imminent attacks on US bases in Iraq; two of its fighters were killed in airstrikes on Jurf al-Sakher/Nasr base.

US-Israel aim to topple the Iranian regime: Senior Israeli officials state that strikes target the entire political and military leadership of Iran , past, present, and future.

Bahrain evacuates Juffair residents: Authorities evacuated civilians near the US naval base after explosions and smoke were reported in the area.

Death toll rises in Minab school strike: Israeli airstrikes on a girl’s elementary school in southern Iran have reportedly killed 24 students, up from five earlier.

Israeli security alert for citizens abroad: Israel ’s National Security Council issued unusual guidance, urging Israelis worldwide to take all possible precautions.

Iran advises Tehran residents to evacuate: The National Security Council instructed citizens to leave the capital if possible, while maintaining calm.

EU leaders call for maximum restraint: Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa urged all parties to protect civilians and respect international law, coordinating support for EU citizens in the region.

Key developments as of 12:30 p.m. Sofia time:

U.S. and Israeli forces maintain unprecedented military posture: Simultaneous strikes, airborne assets, and multi-day operations underway across the Middle East, focusing on missile sites and senior Iranian officials.

European Union response: Kaja Kallas calls the situation “perilous,” coordinates with regional partners, and ensures evacuation of non-essential EU personnel.

Air defense engagements in northern Israel : Explosions reported as interceptor systems engage incoming Iranian missiles; one minor injury reported from shrapnel.

Iran signals broad retaliation: Senior officials declare all U.S. and Israeli assets in the Middle East as legitimate targets; no red lines emphasized, signaling sustained escalation.

Explosions reported near Abu Dhabi airport and across UAE: Multiple blasts confirmed; UAE defense ministry emphasizes readiness to respond to threats.

IRGC bases attacked: Iranian Revolutionary Guard facilities in Damavand and Kamyaran targeted, with large plumes of smoke observed; airstrikes focused on senior decision-makers.

New wave of Iranian missiles hits Qatar: Qatar’s defense ministry reports interception of incoming missiles; alerts issued for residents to stay indoors near military sites.

At least one civilian killed in Abu Dhabi: Falling debris from intercepted Iranian missiles caused death and material damage; UAE condemns the attacks as violations of sovereignty and reserves the right to respond.

Targeted assassinations of senior Iranian officials reported: Sources indicate multiple high-ranking figures may have been killed in the U.S.-Israeli strikes, including those near the Supreme Leader and President’s locations.

Key developments as of 11:00 a.m. Sofia time:

Regional tensions rise, with blasts reported in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and concerns about Lebanon being drawn into the conflict due to Hezbollah’s ties to Iran.

President Trump emphasized the U.S. objective to neutralize Iran ’s missile capability, destroy their navy, and prevent nuclear weapon development.

Iranian media reports indicate attacks on government and military infrastructure, including the Justice Ministry and presidential palace district in Tehran.

Explosions reported at U.S. Navy facilities in Bahrain and at regional bases across Qatar and the UAE; Patriot systems intercepted missiles over Qatar.

70,000 IDF reservists have been mobilized in Israel in response to Iranian missile activity.

Disruptions to communications and internet reported across Tehran, with connectivity at roughly half of normal levels.

Israel has closed its airspace to civilian flights; Gulf countries Qatar, Kuwait, and UAE have also shut their airspace.

The U.S. and Israel are conducting joint strikes on Iran , including air and sea operations; U.S. officials confirm multi-day combat operations.

Iranian missiles and drones have been launched toward Israel , prompting sirens and activation of Israel ’s air defense systems.

Explosions and missile strikes continue in Tehran, with reports also coming from Qom, Isfahan, Bushehr, and Kermanshah.

LIVE UPDATES (stopped at 12:00 PM Sofia time):

Details of the identities of the Iranian officials killed are still emerging; verification is ongoing.

Iran has informed Iraq that it intends to target U.S. military bases in response to the strikes.

The first wave of U.S.-Israeli strikes targeted senior Iranian officials, aiming to decapitate the regime.

Israel has drafted 70,000 IDF reservists as the conflict with Iran escalates.

Bahrain reports that the service center of the U.S. Fifth Fleet was targeted in a missile attack.

A blast has been heard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, raising concerns over regional spillover.

Gulf countries, including Qatar, Kuwait, and the UAE, have closed their airspace.

Russian official Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, criticized the U.S., saying the Iran nuclear talks were a cover for military action. He accused Washington of using negotiations as a “cover operation” and claimed “no one really wanted to agree on anything.”

Iran reportedly struck the U.S. Navy’s Naval Support Activity (NSA) in Bahrain, with explosions and a large smoke plume observed at Mina Salman port. Bahrain has confirmed that the headquarters of the US Navy’s 5th Fleet has been targeted by a missile attack.

Explosions have also been reported in Bahrain, Abu Dhabi (UAE), and Qatar, targeting regional U.S. military facilities. Bahrain’s Interior Ministry issued an emergency alert urging citizens to seek safe locations.

Qatar has advised all residents to stay indoors, away from military sites, via mobile alerts.

Initial reports indicate an explosion in Kuwait, though details remain unclear.

Iran has repeatedly denied pursuing nuclear weapons. President Pezeshkian and Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi emphasized Iran would not seek nuclear arms and continue to advocate for peaceful nuclear energy.

Qatar’s Defence Ministry reports intercepting an Iranian missile via the Patriot defence system.

A senior Iranian official warned that all U.S. and Israeli assets in the Middle East are now considered legitimate targets, adding there are “no red lines” and promising a complex, unrestricted response to the joint U.S.-Israeli strikes.

Multiple airlines have suspended flights across the region: Wizz Air halted flights to Israel, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Amman until March 7; Lufthansa suspended flights to Dubai, Tel Aviv, Beirut, and Muscat; KLM canceled flights to Tel Aviv; Oman Air stopped flights to Baghdad; Russia suspended flights to Iran and Israel; Kuwait halted flights to Iran; Iraq closed its airspace; Israel suspended all civilian flights.

The Houthis have announced that they will resume attacks on shipping in the Red Sea corridor, signaling a potential expansion of regional instability.

Reza Pahlavi, son of Iran’s last Shah, claims that the Iranian regime is collapsing and states, “We are very close to a final victory. I want to be by your side as soon as possible so that together we can take back and rebuild Iran.”

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirms it has launched missiles and drones toward Israel in retaliation for the US-Israel strikes. The IRGC describes the attacks as “the first wave of extensive missile and drone strikes” against what it calls “the occupied territories” in response to perceived aggression.

Explosions have rocked northern Israel as the military activated air defence systems to intercept incoming Iranian missiles following the joint US-Israel strike on Iran. No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been confirmed.

Netblocks reports that internet connectivity in parts of Iran, including Tehran, is operating at only 54% of normal levels, indicating significant disruptions.

The Israeli army confirms that an additional barrage of missiles has been launched toward Israel, heightening tension and risk of escalation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu states that the attacks are intended to eliminate an “existential threat” from Iran and asserts that the joint US-Israel operation creates conditions for the Iranian people to take control of their own future, praising Trump for his “historic leadership.”

Airlines are avoiding Iranian airspace following the ongoing attacks, raising disruptions to regional and international flights.

Analysts say the United States appears to be setting the stage for a revolution in Iran, this time through overt military action rather than covert operations, with President Trump acknowledging potential casualties as part of the conflict.

Iranian state media reports that Tehran is preparing to “take revenge” on Israel, warning of a strong response.

The Israeli army confirms that missiles have been launched from Iran toward Israeli territory, prompting sirens in multiple areas. Authorities urge the public to follow the Home Front Command’s safety instructions while the Israeli Air Force intercepts and strikes incoming threats.

Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirms that Polish citizens, including embassy staff in Tehran, are currently safe and that authorities are prepared for various scenarios amid the escalating conflict.

A U.S. official indicates that the United States plans a multi-day military operation against Iran, signaling a prolonged and coordinated campaign.

Rising concern in Lebanon over potential escalation as the Israeli army carried out airstrikes in the Bekaa Valley, an area it considers a Hezbollah operational base. Lebanese officials worry the country could be drawn into a wider Israel-Iran-US conflict, given Hezbollah’s strategic ties to Iran.

No official statement has yet come from the Iranian government, though Fars News Agency reports strikes in multiple cities including Tehran, Qom, and Isfahan, targeting major airports and the Pasteur district near the presidential palace. Evacuations of wounded are underway, but there is no confirmation of high-ranking casualties.

President Trump reiterated that the U.S. aims to destroy Iran’s missile program, annihilate its navy, and prevent the country’s proxies from destabilizing the region, emphasizing that Iran will never obtain a nuclear weapon.

Sources indicate U.S. strikes may be intended to “decapitate” the Iranian regime, focusing on areas where Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei may be sheltering, aiming to remove the head of the government and test the aftermath. Some countries have cautioned the U.S., highlighting uncertainty over post-strike governance.

Critics within Trump’s MAGA movement consider the attack a “stupid foreign war,” warning that any American casualties could intensify domestic pressure on the President, who campaigned on ending unnecessary overseas conflicts.

Trump framed the operation as a defense measure, stating the joint US-Israeli strikes are intended to eliminate “imminent threats” from the Iranian regime and protect the American people.

President Donald Trump acknowledged the possibility of casualties, saying such losses “happen often in war,” but stressed the operation is aimed at securing the future.

Trump declared the U.S. will destroy Iran’s missile capabilities, “razing their missile industry to the ground” and annihilating their navy.

He emphasized that the operation is part of a massive, ongoing effort to prevent Iran, described as a “wicked and radical dictatorship,” from threatening the United States.

Trump accused Iran of attempting to rebuild its nuclear program and develop long-range missiles capable of reaching American soil.

He claimed that diplomatic efforts failed, saying Iran “just wanted to practice evil” and refused a deal.

The President stated the U.S. will no longer tolerate Iran’s “mass terror,” announcing that major combat operations against Iran have officially begun.