87% of Leva Withdrawn as Over €7.5 Billion Circulates in Bulgaria
As of February 27, 2026, the withdrawal of leva banknotes and coins and their replacement with euro cash is proceeding under the established legal framework and operational plans, the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) reported.
By the reporting date, 3.9 billion leva in cash remain outside the BNB’s vaults. This means that 87% of the lev currency that had been in circulation at the beginning of 2025 has already been withdrawn.
At the same time, euro banknotes and coins in circulation have reached a total net value exceeding 7.5 billion euros, providing sufficient liquidity for the payment system and meeting the needs of businesses and households.
Since February 1, 2026, the euro has been the sole legal tender in Bulgaria, marking the completion of the formal transition from the lev.
Bulgaria’s External Debt Surges to Over €25 Billion
Bulgaria’s external debt reached just over €25.37 billion at the end of 2025, Acting Finance Minister Georgi Klisurski reported
Bulgaria: Caretaker Cabinet Approves Amendments to Budget Extension Law
At a session of the Council of Ministers, the government approved a draft law amending and supplementing the existing budget extension legislation, the acting Minister of Finance Georgi Klisurski announced.
Bulgaria’s Inflation Aligns Closely with Eurozone Average
The Coordination Center for the Euro Adoption Mechanism held its regular briefing yesterday, highlighting that the process of adopting the euro in Bulgaria is progressing smoothly. One of the central points of discussion was the current inflation situatio
Bulgaria Completes Collection of 86% of Leva as Euro Circulation Stabilizes
Bulgaria has successfully collected the majority of its national currency.
Interim Finance Minister Confirms Budget Extension, Calls on Departments to Implement Planned Pay Raise
Caretaker Finance Minister Georgi Klisurski has urged all departments, ministries, and municipalities to implement the planned 5 percent salary increase for public sector employees, noting that many have not yet done so despite it being provided for in th
Foreign Investments in Bulgaria Rise 14% in 2025
Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria recorded steady growth in 2025, increasing by 14.2 percent compared with the previous year and reaching a total of 3.261 billion euros