87% of Leva Withdrawn as Over €7.5 Billion Circulates in Bulgaria

As of February 27, 2026, the withdrawal of leva banknotes and coins and their replacement with euro cash is proceeding under the established legal framework and operational plans, the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) reported.

By the reporting date, 3.9 billion leva in cash remain outside the BNB’s vaults. This means that 87% of the lev currency that had been in circulation at the beginning of 2025 has already been withdrawn.

At the same time, euro banknotes and coins in circulation have reached a total net value exceeding 7.5 billion euros, providing sufficient liquidity for the payment system and meeting the needs of businesses and households.

Since February 1, 2026, the euro has been the sole legal tender in Bulgaria, marking the completion of the formal transition from the lev.