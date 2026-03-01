Sunny Weekend Ahead in Bulgaria, Temperatures Set to Rise by Monday

Atmospheric pressure across the country remains above the seasonal norm and is expected to stay relatively stable in the coming days.

During the night, skies over most regions will be largely clear with little wind. Eastern Bulgaria will see more persistent low clouds, accompanied by a moderate north-northeasterly breeze. Early in the morning, patches of fog and reduced visibility are likely in valleys and along river basins. Overnight lows will range from minus 5°C to 0°C, with temperatures in Sofia dipping to around minus 3°C.

Saturday will bring predominantly sunny conditions. Cloud cover will linger over the eastern parts of the country in the morning but is forecast to thin out toward midday, giving way to clearer skies. Winds will be light to moderate from the east-northeast. Daytime highs will reach between 8°C and 13°C, climbing to around 15°C in southwestern areas. In the capital, temperatures are expected to peak near 11°C.

In the mountains, sunshine will prevail. An east-northeasterly wind will blow at moderate strength, becoming temporarily strong at higher elevations. Temperatures at 1,200 meters will hover around 5°C, while at 2,000 meters they will be close to minus 2°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, the day will start with considerable low cloudiness, which will gradually disperse by noon, leading to mostly sunny weather in the afternoon. A moderate north-northeast wind is forecast. Maximum air temperatures will range between 6°C and 7°C. Sea water temperatures are estimated at 4°–5°C along the northern coastline and 6°–7°C in the south. Sea state will be slight to moderate, around 2 to 3 on the Beaufort scale.

Sunday is expected to remain largely sunny nationwide. Winds will be light or nearly calm, shifting from the south-southeast. Fog or mist may reduce visibility in low-lying areas before noon. Morning temperatures will again fall between minus 5°C and 0°C, while afternoon values will span from 10°C to 15°C. On Monday, winds will turn west-northwesterly. Cloud cover will increase at times, though rainfall is unlikely. Temperatures are projected to edge higher by an additional 2 to 3 degrees.