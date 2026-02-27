Israeli Tourist Brutally Beaten at Bansko Ski Lift, Suffers Skull Fracture (VIDEO)

A violent altercation erupted on February 25, 2026, at about 12:15 p.m. near a chairlift in the Shiligarnika ski zone above Bansko, Bulgaria. According to initial information, several individuals became involved in a confrontation that escalated into physical assault. A 57-year-old foreign national was repeatedly struck with hands and feet during the incident. He was later transported to a hospital in Sofia, where doctors diagnosed a skull fracture. Although seriously injured, his life is not in danger. Authorities have opened pre-trial proceedings to clarify the circumstances and identify those responsible.

The case drew international attention after Israeli media aired footage described as showing violence against Israeli citizens at the resort. Victims claim tensions flared on the slopes after one member of their group sang about Tel Aviv in Hebrew. Witnesses allege that a man approached them, shouted hostile remarks referencing Tel Aviv, and then launched a sudden attack.

Amid efforts by others nearby to defuse the situation, an older man was reportedly struck in the face with a ski boot, sustaining fractures to the skull and sinuses. His condition has been described as serious. Relatives of those affected characterize the assault as an anti-Semitic act, arguing it was triggered solely by the group’s Israeli identity, citing an offensive phrase directed at Tel Aviv.

Investigators are working to establish whether the perpetrators were Bulgarian nationals or foreign visitors. The incident comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions involving Israeli citizens in Europe since October 7, 2023. Data from the EU Agency for Fundamental Rights and other monitoring organizations point to an increase in anti-Semitic incidents across the continent, leading to reinforced security measures in a number of tourist destinations.